Colorado Parks and Wildlife hiring 40 rangers, wardens

By Dan Daru
 4 days ago

BRIGHTON, Colo. ( KDVR ) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife is looking to fill over 40 openings as soon as possible. These are full-time park ranger jobs and game warden jobs, all you need is a four-year degree.

Ask a friend how they like their job, and they will say sarcastically, “I’m living the dream.” Ask Michelle Seubert that question and she will say the same, but she means it. She is a park ranger for CPW.

“I love my job as a park manager because I get to teach people about the outside,” said Seubert.

Seubert has been a park ranger for over 20 years and said CPW is looking for a few good men and women.

“We have a park ranger [position] which is stationed in parks, or we have a district wildlife manager [position] which are in 18 areas across Colorado,” said Seubert.

Bull moose attacks archery hunter in Larimer County

Frank McGee is a law enforcement training manager for CPW and said their hiring process has been fast-tracked.

“We’ve tried to make our hiring process a little bit smoother and quicker and more streamlined than we have in the past. It used to take us seven months to hire for these positions, but this year we’re hoping to get that done in a month and a half,” said McGee.

Both park ranger and district wildlife manager positions are law-enforcement positions. Twenty-one weeks in the law enforcement academy is in order, which is just fine for Nathan Bolton who right now is a CPW seasonal worker.

“One is to learn more about what I would be doing as a full-time officer, a law enforcement officer, and to get to see different parks across the state,” said Bolton.

Applicants must take a written and physical test, pass a background check and have a four-year degree in any discipline to qualify. Allowing you to put that theme park technology degree, finally, to good use.

Comments / 1

Bill Nelson
3d ago

Why a four year degree no matter what it is. Someone could be more qualified with no degree. Polis probably has his hand in it somehow because it defies all common sense.

Reply
5
Bow Hunter Suffers Nearly-Fatal Moose Attack in Colorado After Trying to Kill the Animal

The hunter was tackled and gouged by a moose after he fired a shot and missed, Colorado Parks and Wildlife  said, adding that an emergency GPS device likely saved his life A man's GPS emergency response device may have saved his life after a moose attacked him in Colorado. On Tuesday around noon, an archery hunter was sporting near Larimer County's Trap Creek when he fired a shot at a bull moose and missed. "The moose turned and charged, goring and trampling the man and inflicting life-threatening injuries," Colorado...
Mix 104.3 KMXY

2 Colorado Women Drive into Cherry Creek Reservoir, Get Rescued

A couple of Colorado deputies put their swimming skills to use when they rescued two women from a quickly sinking vehicle. According to a report from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, Arapahoe Sheriff's deputies were able to successfully rescue two women on Saturday, September 10, 2022, who accidentally drove down a boat ramp into Cherry Creek Reservoir.
AURORA, CO
