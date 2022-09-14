Read full article on original website
Best Golf Courses In The WoodlandsCosmo K.The Woodlands, TX
Judge denies bail for Nicole Lorraine Linton accused of driving 130 mph killing 6 in fiery Los Angeles crashJames PatrickLos Angeles, CA
How a Former Houston Rocket is Giving Back to His HometownGenius TurnerHouston, TX
2022 NBA Draft Review: Houston RocketsAdrian HolmanHouston, TX
Abbott and O’Rourke Campaign in the Same City in TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
The Woodlands Township presents the Fall 2022 Concert Series
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- There is still plenty of time this Fall to bring your family and friends to Northshore Park for a popular tradition of music and fun! The Woodlands Township Parks and Recreation proudly presents our Fall 2022 Concert In The Park series. Concerts are held on Sunday evenings from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the scenic Northshore Park (located at 2505 Lake Woodlands Drive). This concert series is FREE and consists of six artists covering various genres:
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Sugar Land, TX — 15 Top Places!
Head to Sugar Land, Texas, with your companions to go on a long-awaited gastronomic tour as you explore its many fabulous brunch eateries. Enjoy an unforgettable culinary experience by trying mouth-watering dishes, like topping-loaded waffles, fluffy pancakes, artisanal toast, customizable omelets, and more. It is home to an impressive selection...
365thingsinhouston.com
Step into Houston’s 2022 Fall Festival season
Circle these dates for 45+ of this season’s upcoming fall festivals featuring live music, food, cultural celebrations and more at places across Greater Houston from Saturday, September 17 to Thanksgiving, Thursday, November 24, 2022. With cooler weather comes a bustling festival season through Houston, every month bringing a new...
Eater
Houston’s Newest Adults-Only Mini-Golf Spot Serves Fantastic Pizza and Cocktails
A new interactive mini-golf venue in Houston is turning putt-putt into a party. Puttery Houston opened Friday, September 16, at 1818 Washington Avenue in Sawyer Yards, and is a new take on a night out with three nine-hole courses, pizza for every taste, and well-mixed cocktails — no watery drinks here.
cohaitungchi.com
63 AMAZING AND FREE THINGS TO DO IN HOUSTON
The city of Houston, Texas has a lot to offer to its visitors, including awesome hotspots that offer free entry. In Houston, you’ll find many budget-friendly options for every type of traveler. There are free outdoor and indoor activities, free food samples and wine tastings, free days at museums, free happy hours, and much more.
houstoniamag.com
8 Ways to Have Fun in Houston For Free (No, Really—Totally Free)
As a kid, you couldn’t wait to get older and have the freedom to do whatever you wanted. But there’s a high chance we didn’t fully understand the sentiment of being an adult—especially as it pertains to finances. As soon as the money is deposited bills have to be paid, groceries bought, gas tank filled and in some instances, there’s no surplus leftover that allows for some much-needed adventures. But who’s to say that you have to spend money in order to do so?
Hap's Cajun Meats & Market offers authentic Cajun delicacies in League City
Hap's Cajun Meats & Market had a ribbon cutting for its opening on Sept. 6. (Courtesy Pexels) Hap's Cajun Meats & Market had a ribbon cutting for its opening on Sept. 6. The business at 902 E. Main St., League City, sells authentic Cajun meats, including boudain, andouille sausage and gumbo along with Cajun spices and Louisiana-based art and decor.
cohaitungchi.com
The Best Free & Cheap Things to Do in Houston at Night
You are reading: Free things to do in houston at night | The Best Free & Cheap Things to Do in Houston at Night. Houston has plenty to do at night and you should definitely do it all! We’re here to help make that possible without putting too much of a strain on your wallet.
Click2Houston.com
Take a tour: inside a doctor’s waiting room that’s like a hotel lobby
One Medical is a modern hybrid virtual and in-office primary care practice that now has five Houston locations at Upper Kirby, Shadow Creek Ranch, BLVD Place, Sugarland Town Square and The Woodlands. A sixth office will open at Houston Heights later this year. For just $199/year, a One Medical membership...
papercitymag.com
Strangely Seafood Restaurant Lacking Houston Finally Gets a New Showcase Fish Spot — Gatsby’s Prime Seafood Is Coming
The Seafood Tower at Gatsby's Prime Seafood due to debut later this September (Courtesy Raydon Creative) For a major metropolitan city with such close geographic proximity to the Gulf Coast, it’s a wonder Houston doesn’t have more seafood-centered restaurants in its midst. The powers that be at Gatsby’s Hospitality Group (proprietors of the Montrose-based Gatsby’s Prime Steakhouse) are poised to change that. Owner Luis Rangel is opening Gatsby’s Prime Seafood in the former 6,700-square-foot stead of Tony Mandola’s at 1212 Waugh Drive.
Country music star, Texas-native Drake Milligan adds 2 Texas shows to tour with 1 in North Texas
America's Got Talent darling and Texas sensation Drake Milligan has not forgotten his Texas roots with his newly acquired fame.
cw39.com
Another weekend with a major closure on US-290 in Cypress begins Friday
CYPRESS, Texas (KIAH) – Drivers beware, again, a major closure on US-290 outbound between Barker Cypress to Cypress Rosehill begins Friday night. At 9 p.m. on September 16, several lanes will be closed if you’re traveling outside of the Beltway on the Northwest Freeway. These lanes will be closed until Sunday, Sept. 18 at 11 p.m.
papercitymag.com
Yellowstone Stars Swoop Into Houston For a $1.1 Million Night For PetSet — and Even John McEnroe Provides an Assist
Yellowstone star Cole Hauser (aka Rip Wheeler) at the Houston PetSet 'Fierce & Fabulous Soirée' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson) Although the Bourbon & Bonfire event in the Post Oak Hotel parking lot didn’t take place (fire department regs) as the hoped-for after-party of Houston PetSet’s Fierce & Fabulous Soirée, the evening was a flaming success with $1.1 million raised amid the genial appearance of Yellowstone stars Cole Hauser and Forrie J. Smith.
365thingsinhouston.com
The 15 Best Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: September 16 to 18, 2022
Take a tour of H-Town’s weekend highlights with our 365 Houston guide to the best things to do in Houston this weekend, from Friday, September 16 to Sunday, September 18, 2022. Every weekend, Houston has plenty of happenings to be found around town—but which ones are the highlights that...
KHOU
Houston forecast: Pack your umbrella Friday
Rain chances are expected to begin before sunrise. Scattered showers become more numerous by noon.
Blue Bell announces new flavor for fall
BRENHAM, Texas (KETK) – Blue Bell announced a new flavor on Thursday the company said is perfect for fall. The new flavor, salted caramel brownie, is a creamy vanilla ice cream combined with chocolate brownies and a salted caramel swirl. “Ice cream is a favorite dessert throughout the year no matter what the weather is […]
realtynewsreport.com
Huge Project Underway in Conroe
CONROE, Texas – (Realty News Report) – Lovett Industrial, a Houston-based real estate investment firm, and Cresset Partners, a North American real estate investment manager, started construction on NorthPort Logistics Center, a 1.2 million SF logistics facility in Conroe, north of Houston. The 75-acre development will be located...
hellowoodlands.com
Local Bookstore Village Books celebrates One Year Anniversary in The Woodlands
On Saturday, September 10, 2022, the local bookstore Village Books celebrated their one year anniversary at their location at 9955 Woodlands Parkway Suite F. The celebration featured a full day of fun during store hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with birthday cake, storytime, free kids’ professional photos, plus customers had the opportunity to spin the “Wheel of the Deal” to win discounts and giveaways. Village Books owner Teresa Kenney and Oso the bookshop dog greeted guests and thanked customers and the community for their support and patronage over the past year.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Roll In Texas
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state.
Click2Houston.com
New flavor alert: Limited-time Blue Bell ice cream a ‘taste of fall’
HOUSTON – Blue Bell has release a new seasonal flavor. Salted Caramel Brownie Ice Cream. Blue Bell described its newest limited-edition flavor this way: “a creamy vanilla ice cream combined with luscious chocolate brownies and a salted caramel swirl.”. “Ice cream is a favorite dessert throughout the year,...
