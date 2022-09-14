ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tompkins County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
The Ithaca Voice

County legislature announces $6.5M in recovery fund grant, application open now

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—Applications for the Tompkins Community Recovery Fund, totaling $6.5 million, are now available for eligible organizations, small businesses and government entities. The Tompkins County Legislature announced the program Sept. 8, outlining grant guidelines and providing details about information sessions for individuals interested in the program. The first...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ithaca, NY
Government
Tompkins County, NY
Government
City
Ithaca, NY
County
Tompkins County, NY
The Ithaca Voice

TC3 receives $150K for healthcare microcredential development

DRYDEN, N.Y.—Tompkins Cortland Community College (TC3) has received $150,000 in funding to help develop micro-credential curriculum in allied healthcare fields, hoping to provide a wide array of employment training and opportunities in the healthcare industry. Officials from the school and Southern Tier 8, the organization that runs the grant...
DRYDEN, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Common Council member accuses county official of improper media influence around law enforcement reform

Update (7:50 p.m.): This story has now been updated with comments from former Tompkins Weekly columnist Deidra Cross. Another clarification has been made and is noted below. ITHACA, N.Y.—Allegations emerged on Wednesday night during the Ithaca Common Council meeting that a Tompkins County official had been exercising improper influence over local media coverage of the Reimagining Public Safety process, but the county has now officially pushed back against those accusations in a statement from County Attorney Bill Troy. Until several pending document requests are returned, it appears that may be the last word on the matter for the time being, leaving a murky, tangled web of a story until then.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Svante Myrick
The Ithaca Voice

Hector Street road work scheduled for Sept. 19

ITHACA, N.Y.—Road work to repair portions of Hector Street is scheduled to begin Monday, Sept. 19. Work will take place from the 100 to the 1,000 block of Hector Street/Route 79 from Floral Avenue to Warren Place, and traffic will be reduced to a single lane throughout the work zones for the duration of the work.
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Common Council passes resolution supporting continuing TCAT negotiations

ITHACA, N.Y.—During its monthly meeting this week, the City of Ithaca Common Council voted 7 to 3 to pass the resolution supporting renewal of the Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit (TCAT) transportation agreement, likely the most significant development in the lengthy meeting for September. The vote does not approve the agreement itself, just a resolution to continue with negotiations.
ITHACA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rps#Politics Local#City Of Ithaca#Cpe#The Rps Working Group
The Ithaca Voice

Portion of Dryden Road closed Sept. 15 for construction

ITHACA, N.Y.—The 200 block of Dryden Road between College and Linden Avenues will be closed to all traffic, including bicycles and pedestrians along the south sidewalk, on Thursday, Sept. 15, for a rooftop chiller replacement project. The sidewalk at 210 Dryden Road will be completely closed, and parking and...
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Op-ed: Encouraging housing development by eliminating minimum parking requirements

This is an op-ed written by Ithaca resident Gabriel Ewig. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit op-eds, send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. As the housing crisis in Ithaca continues to uproot and harm members of our community, the need is urgent for long-term solutions to develop housing throughout the city. Eliminating city-wide minimum parking requirements is a proven method to encourage the low-cost, sustainable housing growth that Ithaca desperately needs.
ITHACA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
The Ithaca Voice

Welcome Student Weekend returning to downtown Ithaca

This is a Community Announcement. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit Community Announcements for publication, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. Welcome Student Weekend is returning to downtown Ithaca this weekend after the program experienced a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Welcome...
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Two charged after dispute with bus driver

ITHACA, N.Y.—Police have announced charges against two Ithacans after a dispute with a TCAT bus driver that took place Wednesday night. Ithaca Police Sgt. Thomas Condzella said around 9:50 p.m. on Sept. 7, police were called to the 100 block of East Green Street when a bus driver reported that he had asked two passengers, who were described as “belligerent and intoxicated,” to leave the bus because of a disruption.
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

The Ithaca Voice

Ithaca, NY
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
731K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ithaca Voice is a nonprofit digital news site with a mission to improve civic and political understanding in Ithaca and Tompkins County by publishing and sustaining in-depth, educational, rigorous, timely and ethical journalism that all residents can access free of charge online.

 https://ithacavoice.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy