Enfield officials considering renewable energy program similar to Ithaca
ENFIELD, N.Y.—On Wednesday, Sept. 14, the Enfield Town Board received a presentation from Paul Fenn, president and founder of Local Power LLC, proposing Community Choice Aggregation (CCA) as a way for Enfield residents to get cheaper and more sustainable energy. The CCA program enables residents to band together in...
Special Committee hears police reform concerns from Joly, Van Houten
ITHACA, N.Y.—The second meeting of the Special Reimagining Public Safety Committee saw input from two crucial local law enforcement figures, both of whom expressed some skepticism about the execution of the proposed plan. With Alderperson George McGonigal at the helm, the committee heard from Acting Ithaca Police Chief John...
Legal challenge looms against DEC for permitting regional waste transfer facility
ITHACA, N.Y.—County Line Materials Recovery Facility, a not-yet operational waste transfer facility in Cayuta, was permitted by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) to accept municipal and commercial waste. They were also permitted to transfer the resulting leachate to the Ithaca Area Wastewater Treatment Facility (IAWWTF)
County legislature announces $6.5M in recovery fund grant, application open now
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—Applications for the Tompkins Community Recovery Fund, totaling $6.5 million, are now available for eligible organizations, small businesses and government entities. The Tompkins County Legislature announced the program Sept. 8, outlining grant guidelines and providing details about information sessions for individuals interested in the program. The first...
TCPL hosting public finalist presentation for new library director position
ITHACA, N.Y.—The Tompkins County Public Library Board of Trustees is holding a candidate finalist presentation open to the public for the library director position at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15. “We have deeply appreciated the public’s engagement in our search for our next library director, and hope the...
TC3 receives $150K for healthcare microcredential development
DRYDEN, N.Y.—Tompkins Cortland Community College (TC3) has received $150,000 in funding to help develop micro-credential curriculum in allied healthcare fields, hoping to provide a wide array of employment training and opportunities in the healthcare industry. Officials from the school and Southern Tier 8, the organization that runs the grant...
Common Council member accuses county official of improper media influence around law enforcement reform
Update (7:50 p.m.): This story has now been updated with comments from former Tompkins Weekly columnist Deidra Cross. Another clarification has been made and is noted below. ITHACA, N.Y.—Allegations emerged on Wednesday night during the Ithaca Common Council meeting that a Tompkins County official had been exercising improper influence over local media coverage of the Reimagining Public Safety process, but the county has now officially pushed back against those accusations in a statement from County Attorney Bill Troy. Until several pending document requests are returned, it appears that may be the last word on the matter for the time being, leaving a murky, tangled web of a story until then.
Years long dispute in Cayuga Nation sees tribal arrests, trials beginning
Moments after Jason John stepped out of the Cayuga Nation’s Tribal Court, he was rushed to the hospital. On Tuesday, Sept. 6, he was escorted by his lawyer Michael Benson out of the unassuming building that houses the court, past a gate guarded by Cayuga Nation Police, and across NYS Route 89. John appeared sluggish and dazed.
Letter to the editor: Ithaca City Dems endorse Acting Mayor Laura Lewis
This is a letter to the editor written by Ed Swayze on behalf of the Ithaca City Democratic Committee. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit letters to the editor, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. On behalf of the Ithaca City Democratic Committee I...
Hector Street road work scheduled for Sept. 19
ITHACA, N.Y.—Road work to repair portions of Hector Street is scheduled to begin Monday, Sept. 19. Work will take place from the 100 to the 1,000 block of Hector Street/Route 79 from Floral Avenue to Warren Place, and traffic will be reduced to a single lane throughout the work zones for the duration of the work.
Health Department warns of region-wide increase in opioid-related deaths
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—An uptick in opioid-related deaths in Central New York is on the radar of both the New York State Department of Health and the Tompkins County Health Department. According to an announcement from the local health department, there were 12 drug-related deaths reported to the health department...
Common Council passes resolution supporting continuing TCAT negotiations
ITHACA, N.Y.—During its monthly meeting this week, the City of Ithaca Common Council voted 7 to 3 to pass the resolution supporting renewal of the Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit (TCAT) transportation agreement, likely the most significant development in the lengthy meeting for September. The vote does not approve the agreement itself, just a resolution to continue with negotiations.
Portion of Dryden Road closed Sept. 15 for construction
ITHACA, N.Y.—The 200 block of Dryden Road between College and Linden Avenues will be closed to all traffic, including bicycles and pedestrians along the south sidewalk, on Thursday, Sept. 15, for a rooftop chiller replacement project. The sidewalk at 210 Dryden Road will be completely closed, and parking and...
Holmes proposes, details $207 million 2023 budget for Tompkins County
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—Tuesday’s Tompkins County Legislature meeting saw the annual budget presentation given by Tompkins County Administrator Lisa Holmes, kicking off the most [wonderful] time of the year: budget season. The season includes a series of meetings, discussions, negotiations and the like which will determine the county’s final...
Op-ed: Encouraging housing development by eliminating minimum parking requirements
This is an op-ed written by Ithaca resident Gabriel Ewig. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit op-eds, send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. As the housing crisis in Ithaca continues to uproot and harm members of our community, the need is urgent for long-term solutions to develop housing throughout the city. Eliminating city-wide minimum parking requirements is a proven method to encourage the low-cost, sustainable housing growth that Ithaca desperately needs.
Weather: Fall chill arrives for second half of week
ITHACA, N.Y. — The start of astronomical autumn is at 9:03 PM Thursday night. As if on cue, a potent cool air mass presses into the region, sending temperatures plummeting and creating an early-season chill for fall’s commencement. Your Weekly Weather. Currently, a high pressure system sits over...
Dorothy Cotton Jubilee Singers benefit concert scheduled for Sept. 25 at Ithaca College
Join us for an afternoon of inspirational music to benefit the Ithaca MobilePack of Feed My Starving Children. Suggested concert donation $20. The concert is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, and will take place in Ford Hall Auditorium at Ithaca College (126 Conservatory Drive). Additional donations fund...
Health department notifies public of increased Legionella bacteria
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—The Tompkins County Health Department (TCHD) is notifying the community that a cooling tower located in the Tompkins County Mental Health Department at 201 East Green Street has shown elevated levels of a bacteria called Legionella. The cool tower is part of a recirculated water system in...
Welcome Student Weekend returning to downtown Ithaca
This is a Community Announcement. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit Community Announcements for publication, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. Welcome Student Weekend is returning to downtown Ithaca this weekend after the program experienced a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Welcome...
Two charged after dispute with bus driver
ITHACA, N.Y.—Police have announced charges against two Ithacans after a dispute with a TCAT bus driver that took place Wednesday night. Ithaca Police Sgt. Thomas Condzella said around 9:50 p.m. on Sept. 7, police were called to the 100 block of East Green Street when a bus driver reported that he had asked two passengers, who were described as “belligerent and intoxicated,” to leave the bus because of a disruption.
