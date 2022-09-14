Read full article on original website
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- SEPTEMBER 17, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Dawn Toyia Thompson, 37, of Climax, for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession of Schedule 1 or 2 Narcotics in a School/Park/Public Housing Zone.
Suspicious bag near Fargo Homeless Shelter contained fireworks
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department says a suspicious bag found near a Fargo homeless shelter contained commercial fireworks parts. Officers responded to the location Wednesday afternoon and called in the Red River Valley Bomb Squad. No bomb materials were found. The fireworks were properly disposed of and no...
Bus aide given leave of absence for slapping child who spit on them
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A bus aide has been given a leave of absence after slapping a Fargo Public School student with special needs on a bus Thursday afternoon. Valley Bus, who runs the buses for the district, says the incident happened after the student spit on the aide.
West Fargo Police Chief joins WDAY Midday to addresses parking ordinance criticisms
(West Fargo, ND) -- West Fargo's Police Chief is explaining his proposed parking ordinance and police office system changes he outlined last week to the city's commission. Police Chief Dennis Otterness joined WDAY Midday to clarify rumors he has heard about his own proposal. He began the conversation talking about the less controversial topic, specifically looking to increase efficiencies. He is looking for an update in software, which would reduce the workload and amount of repetitive processes needed to be done for each citation they write.
Sadness Continues – Bismarck Carino’s To Close This Month
Tough to hear about another Bismarck/Mandan business getting ready to close its doors for good. Pretty unsettling actually - there are so many reasons why a business that's been around a while decides to permanently, lately places have closed due to a lack of staff, and that is just plain sad. Owners still have the desire to take care of customers but are finding themselves sinking in quicksand when it comes to having enough employees to continue. Just last week in Fargo, an extremely popular restaurant - Johnny Carino's - almost 20 years of being open - announced they were shutting down for good: "Carino's Fargo will be closing permanently as of September 13th, 2022. We are sorry for any convenience this may cause" - That was what they posted on their Facebook page. Almost immediately people here in Bismarck and Mandan became concerned for our Carino's - over at 1601 W Century Ave.
Drone used to arrest Williston man after chase in West Fargo, Cass County
(West Fargo, ND) -- A Williston man is in custody after leading West Fargo and Cass County authorities on a chase Tuesday evening. The West Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that at approximately 11:25 p.m, officers attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation near the 800 block of 40th Avenue East. They identified the driver of the car as 48-year-old Shawn Galusha.
Fergus Falls Police ask for help identifying burglary suspects
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fergus Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two people who they think were involved in an attempted burglary. They say it happened at a business on the southeast side of Fergus Falls. Police say the two people ran...
Man missing in Polk County area
POLK COUNTY, Minn. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 58-year-old man who went missing in the area. Police say the man, Michael Minteer, was last seen traveling on foot in rural Comstock in east central Polk County on Sept. 6. He was wearing blue jeans and a t-shirt when he was seen last.
UPDATED: More than 6,100 South Fargo residents experiencing power outage
(Fargo, ND) -- Roughly 6116 Cass County Electric Cooperative members in South Fargo are currently experiencing a power outage. Crews have both been contacted and dispatched to restore the outage. As of now, the cause of the outage is unknown. Stick with WDAY Radio as more information becomes available.
Juror in Arthur Kollie trial speaks out on quick guilty verdicts
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - We’re hearing from a juror in the Arthur Kollie case as to what went on in deliberations that led to three guilty verdicts Thursday, including the murder of 14-year-old Jupiter Paulsen in a Fargo strip mall parking lot last June. Jurors deliberated for less than two hours.
Kollie found guilty on all counts in killing of teen Jupiter Paulsen
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Jurors have reached a verdict in the case of a teenager who was stabbed and strangled to death in a Fargo parking lot last summer. Arthur Kollie has been found guilty in the murder of 14-year-old Jupiter Paulsen in the Party City parking lot in June of 2021. Emotions ran high both inside and outside of the court room after the verdict was read Thursday afternoon. It took less than two hours for jurors to find Kollie guilty on all three counts of murder, robbery and aggravated assault.
Grand Forks family grieving after the death of 9-year-old daughter
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks family is grieving after the death of nine-year-old Alanah Barnett. Alanah was taken off life-support on Wednesday. “I feel like I am bawling but I can’t even cry anymore.” said Alecia Barnett, Alanah’s mother. According to Barnett, Alanah...
Suspicious device found at Gladys Ray Shelter deemed to be fireworks, officials say
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities surrounded a Fargo homeless shelter for more than an hour Wednesday afternoon. Fargo Police say officers were called around 2:45 p.m. Thursday for a suspicious bag that was left behind. The Red River Valley Bomb Squad was soon called in, and officials say after a thorough investigation, the package was identified as parts of commercial grade fireworks. No bomb materials were identified. The fireworks will be properly deposed of by the Red River Valley SWAT Bomb Squad.
Fargo Human Rights Commission recommends hiring outside firm to investigate police shootings
FARGO (KFGO) – The Fargo Human Rights Commission unanimously approved a motion to ask the City Commission to hire an independent firm to investigate the recent fatal police shootings of two men. The request was made by local activist Wess Philome. He questions the findings by Attorney General Drew...
Maplewood Park in West Fargo vandalized
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Maplewood Park in West Fargo has fallen victim to vandalism. Fortunately, the West Fargo Park District says the spray paint was cleaned up by the Park Maintenance team. They were able to get a majority off today. Their team is now working...
West Fargo child care center saved under new management
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s been a turbulent time for childcare in North Dakota. With closings, worker shortages and long wait lists. It’s a problem that’s unfortunately seen more downs than ups. However, that’s not the case with one daycare in West Fargo that almost saw a closure for 100 families.
Accused ex-hitman tied to Mexican cartel extradited to North Dakota
FARGO – An accused prolific hitman for a Mexican drug cartel has been transferred to face federal charges in North Dakota, nearly 11 years after he was apprehended in Tijuana. Juan Francisco Sillas-Rocha appeared Friday in Fargo on three charges, including conspiracy to commit murder for a continuing criminal...
Fargo fires prompt police investigation
Fargo police and fire have launched an investigation into a series of early morning downtown dumpster fires. The Fargo Fire Department responded to three such calls within 30 minutes of each between 3:30 and 4:00 a.m. All of the fires were quickly extinguished and there no reports of injuries. One fire on NP Avenue extended into an adjacent structure.
Polk County officials report body found days after man goes missing
POLK COUNTY, Minn. – The Polk County Sheriff's Office says they have located a dead body, days after asking for the public's help to find a missing man.The 58-year-old had last seen on the afternoon of Sept. 6 in "rural Comstock, Town of Johnstown" in east central Polk County.The sheriff's office said that he "suffers from a mental health disorder."On Thursday, at about 4 p.m., the county sheriff's office said they located the man's body in the woods near Johnstown. They said they believe it was the person who went missing, though his identity was not yet confirmed.
POLK COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT RESPONDS TO A SEMI-VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 102
Earlier today, at approximately 7:15 a.m. The Polk County Sheriff’s Department and Minnesota State Patrol responded to a crash between a semi-vehicle and another vehicle on Highway 102, between Crookston and Fertile, near 375th Street, about 13 miles southeast of Crookston and 7 miles north of Fertile. According to reports from the Department, the owner of the semi-vehicle was not injured in the crash, while the driver of the other vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
