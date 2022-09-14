ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Robyn Patterson
4d ago

What a shame can’t afford rent now but who cares right Brown

KGW

Renters, landlords react to Oregon's 14.6% rent hike cap

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon renters are bracing for the possibility of big rent hikes in 2023 because of the effect of inflation on a statewide rent increase cap. State economists did the math and came up with a 14.6% cap on rent increases for next year. It's a higher number than many expected, and people are reacting to the news in a big way.
thatoregonlife.com

Oregonians Could Face a 14.6% Rent Increase Next Year

Some Oregonians will face a 14.6 percent rental increase next year, the highest since rental caps were instituted in 2019. The new numbers are a major blow to residents who are already struggling to survive in one of the worst housing shortages in the country. The signs of the crisis...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Poll: Most Oregon voters want Measure 110 to remain

PORTLAND, Ore. — A new poll shows a controversial drug law in Oregon still has strong support statewide. Oregonians overwhelmingly voted 'yes' on Measure 110 in November 2020 to decriminalize the use of small amounts of hard drugs and open up money for addiction treatment. Backers of the ballot measure hailed it as a revolutionary move for the United States. Two years later, those same supporters are pleading for patience while high-profile critics and opponents are already wanting to repeal the law.
OREGON STATE
KDRV

Biden administration targets Oregon coast for wind power generation

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Biden administration on Thursday announced plans to develop floating platforms off the Oregon coast that could create wind-generate electricity to power millions of homes. The administration is looking to create enough energy with the floating platform technology that generates up to 15 gigawatts of power,...
OREGON STATE
ijpr.org

New survey shows Southern Oregonians agree on scale of homelessness crisis

The survey was funded by three Southern Oregon healthcare groups, seeking to gauge public opinion on the homelessness crisis. It was conducted by the Moore Information Group, which surveyed 400 residents across Curry, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine and Klamath counties. The results showed around 90% of people think homelessness is an...
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Oregon AG launches state abortion laws explainer webpage

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Following the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, the state of Oregon has launched a webpage to explain the state’s abortion laws, announced Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum on Friday. The webpage, found on the Department of Justice website, contains a detailed list...
OREGON STATE
KGW

Mexican-owned cider company gets innovative with hard cider flavors

SALEM, Ore. — La Familia Cider Company was founded in 2017 by the Gonzalez family. La Familia Cider offers hard ciders inspired by aguas frescas — fresh fruit beverages popular in Latin America. In Oregon’s thriving craft beer and cider scene Jose Gonzalez found room for innovation.
SALEM, OR
Central Oregonian

CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Whitaker Holes serves as high desert outpost

John Orville Whitaker came to Central Oregon hoping to take advantage of the homestead boom Whitaker Holes is located five miles east of Millican and seven miles west of Brothers near Highway 20. This was the site of Whitaker post office, which was established on March 28, 1911. It was named for John Orville Whitaker, who settled in the vicinity. He was born on April 17, 1883. His parents were early settlers in Benton County, Oregon. He came to Central Oregon hoping to take advantage of the homestead boom, although he did not patent a claim. A post office...
BROTHERS, OR
thatoregonlife.com

Top 10 Best Places To Live In Oregon, Best Cities And Best Places To Live

There are a lot of reasons to love Oregon: from scenic coastlines along the Pacific, mountains that reach into the sky, gorgeous sunsets, thousands of miles of hiking and biking trails, and pristine lakes and rivers, it’s easy to see why people are looking for the best places to live in Oregon. From Oregon’s high desert regions in the east full of hot springs and wildlife, to the lush forested areas along the coast, from big cities to small remote towns, there are a lot of choices for great spots to settle down in Oregon. Here’s our list of top 10 best cities to live in, in Oregon.
OREGON STATE
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Best Candidate to Represent Oregon Senate District 16 – Melissa Busch

This summer I had the opportunity to meet and speak with Melissa Busch on more than one occasion. Melissa is young, intelligent, high energy and completely dedicated to serving the individuals and families of our north coast. I have come to the conclusion that she is the best candidate to represent us as state senator in Salem for Senate Dist 16.
OREGON STATE
Government Technology

Gov. Kate Brown Requests Emergency Declaration for Oregon

(TNS) - Gov. Kate Brown has asked President Joe Biden to approve an emergency declaration for Oregon due to the extreme wildfire conditions as over 270,000 acres burn. If approved, the declaration would allow the state to access federal funds for wildfire response and preparation, said Bobbi Doan, a spokesperson for the Oregon Department of Emergency Management. This would include the cost of deploying firefighters and creating evacuation sites. Had the declaration been approved before the strong winds shut off power in many areas of Oregon last week, the state could have requested emergency power generators, Doan said.
OREGON STATE

