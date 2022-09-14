Read full article on original website
Robyn Patterson
4d ago
What a shame can’t afford rent now but who cares right Brown
Reply
8
Related
Renters, landlords react to Oregon's 14.6% rent hike cap
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon renters are bracing for the possibility of big rent hikes in 2023 because of the effect of inflation on a statewide rent increase cap. State economists did the math and came up with a 14.6% cap on rent increases for next year. It's a higher number than many expected, and people are reacting to the news in a big way.
When did Oregon introduce rent control — and how much is it helping tenants?
SALEM, Ore. — Landlords across Oregon will be allowed to raise rents by up to 14.6% in 2023. It's the biggest rate increase yet since Gov. Kate Brown signed a statewide rent control bill into law three years ago, as inflation soars nationwide. Before that, Oregon had no rent...
ijpr.org
Oregon governor’s race will dictate the state’s direction on battling climate change
In the last decade, Oregon has sought to position itself as a bulwark against human-caused climate change. Alongside Washington and California, state leaders have passed laws that chart a path to carbon-free power, require cleaner-burning auto fuel and regulate emissions from major polluters. In many ways, the outcome of the...
Oregon political leaders want to revisit huge data center tax breaks
Some of Oregon’s leading political figures want to revisit the state’s lucrative tax breaks for data centers, seeking to ensure small communities get the most out of their deals with wealthy tech companies. None are suggesting doing away with the incentives altogether, and there’s broad agreement that local...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thatoregonlife.com
Oregonians Could Face a 14.6% Rent Increase Next Year
Some Oregonians will face a 14.6 percent rental increase next year, the highest since rental caps were instituted in 2019. The new numbers are a major blow to residents who are already struggling to survive in one of the worst housing shortages in the country. The signs of the crisis...
KATU.com
Poll: Most Oregon voters want Measure 110 to remain
PORTLAND, Ore. — A new poll shows a controversial drug law in Oregon still has strong support statewide. Oregonians overwhelmingly voted 'yes' on Measure 110 in November 2020 to decriminalize the use of small amounts of hard drugs and open up money for addiction treatment. Backers of the ballot measure hailed it as a revolutionary move for the United States. Two years later, those same supporters are pleading for patience while high-profile critics and opponents are already wanting to repeal the law.
KDRV
Biden administration targets Oregon coast for wind power generation
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Biden administration on Thursday announced plans to develop floating platforms off the Oregon coast that could create wind-generate electricity to power millions of homes. The administration is looking to create enough energy with the floating platform technology that generates up to 15 gigawatts of power,...
Friday in Portland: Oregonians to vote on gun control measure in November, OHS reduces cat adoption fees
(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Sept. 16 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Oregonians will vote on gun control measure in November elections.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ijpr.org
New survey shows Southern Oregonians agree on scale of homelessness crisis
The survey was funded by three Southern Oregon healthcare groups, seeking to gauge public opinion on the homelessness crisis. It was conducted by the Moore Information Group, which surveyed 400 residents across Curry, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine and Klamath counties. The results showed around 90% of people think homelessness is an...
kptv.com
Oregon AG launches state abortion laws explainer webpage
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Following the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, the state of Oregon has launched a webpage to explain the state’s abortion laws, announced Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum on Friday. The webpage, found on the Department of Justice website, contains a detailed list...
WWEEK
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Hired Longtime Hillsboro Company to Ferry Migrants to Martha’s Vineyard
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis used an aviation company founded in Hillsboro to ferry undocumented immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard. Vertol Systems Company Inc. operated out of Oregon for over two decades before moving to Florida in October 2021. Florida flew two planes full of largely Venezuelan immigrants to the tiny...
Mexican-owned cider company gets innovative with hard cider flavors
SALEM, Ore. — La Familia Cider Company was founded in 2017 by the Gonzalez family. La Familia Cider offers hard ciders inspired by aguas frescas — fresh fruit beverages popular in Latin America. In Oregon’s thriving craft beer and cider scene Jose Gonzalez found room for innovation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Whitaker Holes serves as high desert outpost
John Orville Whitaker came to Central Oregon hoping to take advantage of the homestead boom Whitaker Holes is located five miles east of Millican and seven miles west of Brothers near Highway 20. This was the site of Whitaker post office, which was established on March 28, 1911. It was named for John Orville Whitaker, who settled in the vicinity. He was born on April 17, 1883. His parents were early settlers in Benton County, Oregon. He came to Central Oregon hoping to take advantage of the homestead boom, although he did not patent a claim. A post office...
thatoregonlife.com
Top 10 Best Places To Live In Oregon, Best Cities And Best Places To Live
There are a lot of reasons to love Oregon: from scenic coastlines along the Pacific, mountains that reach into the sky, gorgeous sunsets, thousands of miles of hiking and biking trails, and pristine lakes and rivers, it’s easy to see why people are looking for the best places to live in Oregon. From Oregon’s high desert regions in the east full of hot springs and wildlife, to the lush forested areas along the coast, from big cities to small remote towns, there are a lot of choices for great spots to settle down in Oregon. Here’s our list of top 10 best cities to live in, in Oregon.
Florida paid Oregon company to fly migrants out of state, records show
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration last week paid an aviation company $615,000 as part of a new program to relocate undocumented immigrants out of the state, according to state records. Records show the company, Vertol Systems Company Inc., was paid on Sept. 8. A week later, DeSantis took credit...
Oregon voter offices flooded with records requests from 2020 election deniers
As Oregon election officials are busy preparing for a November election with pivotal races for Congress and the Legislature, they’ve found themselves buried in a wave of records requests and letters threatening lawsuits. The flurry of paperwork is part of a national campaign by right-wing election deniers to complicate...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Best Candidate to Represent Oregon Senate District 16 – Melissa Busch
This summer I had the opportunity to meet and speak with Melissa Busch on more than one occasion. Melissa is young, intelligent, high energy and completely dedicated to serving the individuals and families of our north coast. I have come to the conclusion that she is the best candidate to represent us as state senator in Salem for Senate Dist 16.
philomathnews.com
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown asks president to declare federal wildfire emergency for the state
Gov. Kate Brown has asked President Joe Biden to declare a federal emergency in Oregon due to extreme wildfire risks. It would make Oregon the first state to receive a presidential emergency declaration for wildfires. Brown sent a letter requesting the federal aid to Biden on Sept. 9, as state...
Government Technology
Gov. Kate Brown Requests Emergency Declaration for Oregon
(TNS) - Gov. Kate Brown has asked President Joe Biden to approve an emergency declaration for Oregon due to the extreme wildfire conditions as over 270,000 acres burn. If approved, the declaration would allow the state to access federal funds for wildfire response and preparation, said Bobbi Doan, a spokesperson for the Oregon Department of Emergency Management. This would include the cost of deploying firefighters and creating evacuation sites. Had the declaration been approved before the strong winds shut off power in many areas of Oregon last week, the state could have requested emergency power generators, Doan said.
Oregon officials report new uptick in mail about election fraud conspiracies
The current batch of letters comes as county clerks prepare for the November election. This story is part of a project called Democracy Day, in which newsrooms across the country are shining a light on threats to democracy. For the clerks who handle elections in most Oregon counties, September and...
Comments / 2