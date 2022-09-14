ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

Related
CW33 NewsFix

Where to get the tastiest cinnamon raisin bread around Dallas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone loves bread, so today is a day when you need to head out to your favorite bakery or restaurant to get your hands on this legendary and sweet bread. Friday, Sep. 16 is National Cinnamon Raisin Bread Day! NationToday says, “According to historical accounts, the gaffe that led to the invention of cinnamon raisin bread by Henry David Thoreau was considered scandalous at the time. Cinnamon raisin bread has come a long way to mainstream acceptance and love since then and now we just can’t get enough of it!”
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
City
Greenville, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Dallas, TX
Restaurants
State
New York State
Local
Texas Restaurants
Dallas, TX
Food & Drinks
CW33 NewsFix

Where to eat the best double cheeseburgers in Dallas, according to Restaurant Guru

DALLAS (KDAF) — Smile and wave boys, smile and wave to Thursday, September 15 which is National Double Cheeseburger Day. We all know two is better than one when it comes to burgers or any kind of find to be honest, unless you’re counting calories then beware. However, it sure is a fun day to celebrate this not-so-clever spin on the classic cheeseburger.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#East Dallas#Yelp#North Dallas#Chow#Food Drink#National Eat#New York Sub Big Tony#Food Store#Hoagie Bear
Dallas Observer

The 9 Best Pizza Joints in Dallas

When it comes to pizza, everyone has their favorite style. Thin crust, stuffed crust, deep dish, Neapolitan, New York, Chicago, Detroit — the options are endless. Thankfully, you can find all the above in Dallas. From shiny newcomers to iconic mainstays, here are a few of our favorite places to get a slice of pizza in North Texas.
DALLAS, TX
CW33 NewsFix

These are the top spots to dance the night away in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

DALLAS (KDAF) — Are you looking for a good time this weekend? Don’t worry, we are too and we know just what to do. Dance the night away around Dallas on National Dance Day, Saturday, Sep. 17! NationalToday says, “We brought the music, you bring the moves! Or, feel free to bring your own tunes. We’re not too particular on the music choice or who brings the beats. We really just can’t wait to see you on the floor! If you have a favorite dance move or go-to routine, this is the time for all to break it down on the dance floor.”
DALLAS, TX
CW33 NewsFix

What fast food chain has the best double cheeseburger? New report has the answer

DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to double cheeseburgers, the land of fast food restaurants remains supreme, but who has the best one?. Insider’s Erin McDowell did the hard work for us all and took to the streets, or well, the drive-thru lanes to find the best double cheeseburger fast food chains have to offer. She tried out double cheeseburgers from McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Burger King, Shake Shack, White Castle, Whataburger (shoutout Texas), P. Terry’s, Five Guys, Cook Out, Sonic, and In-N-Out.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CW33

Taco Bell launches new dining experience in Dallas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Though the location is not new to Texas, the reopening of one Taco Bell location in Dallas is marking the launch of a new dining experience for the brand. North Texas Bells, a Taco Bell franchisee, has announced the reopening of its location at 15208 Montfort Drive.
DALLAS, TX
CW33 NewsFix

Dallas restaurant ranked among America’s best burgers, popular report says

DALLAS (KDAF) — Celebrate good times, and double cheeseburgers, come on! Thursday, Sep. 15 is National Double Cheeseburger Day and burgers are an important part of our lives, for some people even daily. NationalToday says, “A double cheeseburger is comfort food for many with its extensive flavor profile and...
DALLAS, TX
franchising.com

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Debuts Seasonal Special

Barbecue concept celebrates new Brisket Chili Beer Fries with specials every Friday in September, available now through Dec. 11. September 15, 2022 // Franchising.com // DALLAS - Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has been innovating its Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ for decades with new, exciting flavors. Just in time for autumn, its newest ‘cue creation will have guests falling for hand-cut fries, beer cheese & barbecue and is sure to satisfy every craving.
DALLAS, TX
visitdallas.com

Flea Harvey's Rock N Roll Flea Market

Flea Harvey's is a monthly pop up event located on the spacious yard of Dallas' #1 Dive Bar (as voted by D Magazine). Over 17 local D/FW vendors selling everything from vintage clothes to jewelry to collectibles and more. The Love Pit onsite (1pm to 4pm) with adoptable pups, TLP swag, and giveaways. DJ WildSide spinning all of your favorite tunes, all day.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Thousands pack Texas Live! for the 'longest line of sandwiches' charity event

ARLINGTON, Texas - Thousands traveled to Arlington Saturday morning to participate in the ‘Longest Line of Sandwiches’ at Texas Live!. Tango Charities, a Dallas hunger organization, is looking to break another Guinness World Record and feed 20,000 children. All sandwiches made will to food organizations across North Texas.
ARLINGTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy