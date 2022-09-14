Read full article on original website
Best places to get apple dumplings in Dallas, according to Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love a delicious apple dumpling? It’s the weekend and that means you deserve to treat yourself. Saturday, Sept. 17 is National Apple Dumpling Day so why not treat yourself to a delicious apple dumpling?. “It keeps you ‘filled’ for the day! In...
Report says this Texas restaurant has the best burger in America
Burgers, burgers, burgers, that's what we're talking about today, one because it's National Cheeseburger Day and second because a report from Gayot says this restaurant in Texas serves up the best burger in America!
Best places to get a Monte Cristo sandwich in Dallas, according to Yelp
"A Monte Cristo sandwich is an egg-dipped ham and cheese sandwich that is deep-fried. It is a variation of the French croque-monsieur sandwich that was first served in a cafe in Paris in the 1910s," as NationalToday.com says.
Where to get the tastiest cinnamon raisin bread around Dallas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone loves bread, so today is a day when you need to head out to your favorite bakery or restaurant to get your hands on this legendary and sweet bread. Friday, Sep. 16 is National Cinnamon Raisin Bread Day! NationToday says, “According to historical accounts, the gaffe that led to the invention of cinnamon raisin bread by Henry David Thoreau was considered scandalous at the time. Cinnamon raisin bread has come a long way to mainstream acceptance and love since then and now we just can’t get enough of it!”
These are the best restaurants in Dallas to eat guacamole, according to Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — “It’s an avocado… thanks!” Friday is here and it’s time to boogie on down to your local eatery that’s got some absolutely killer guacamole. Happy National Guacamole Day! That’s right, Friday, Sep. 16 is a day filled with chips and everyone’s favorite dip.
These are the best barbers around Dallas, according to Yelp reviewers
It's time to get that haircut you've been wanting to get for quite some time now, or maybe you just need to get lined up and your fade back to looking elite as it once was.
Report: Several Texas restaurants among top 50 in the country for top-notch burgers
A burger can be had in many ways, but there's only one way to truly enjoy burgers. Your way, and no, we aren't talking about Burger King.
Where to eat the best double cheeseburgers in Dallas, according to Restaurant Guru
DALLAS (KDAF) — Smile and wave boys, smile and wave to Thursday, September 15 which is National Double Cheeseburger Day. We all know two is better than one when it comes to burgers or any kind of find to be honest, unless you’re counting calories then beware. However, it sure is a fun day to celebrate this not-so-clever spin on the classic cheeseburger.
Dallas Observer
The 9 Best Pizza Joints in Dallas
When it comes to pizza, everyone has their favorite style. Thin crust, stuffed crust, deep dish, Neapolitan, New York, Chicago, Detroit — the options are endless. Thankfully, you can find all the above in Dallas. From shiny newcomers to iconic mainstays, here are a few of our favorite places to get a slice of pizza in North Texas.
These are the top spots to dance the night away in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor
DALLAS (KDAF) — Are you looking for a good time this weekend? Don’t worry, we are too and we know just what to do. Dance the night away around Dallas on National Dance Day, Saturday, Sep. 17! NationalToday says, “We brought the music, you bring the moves! Or, feel free to bring your own tunes. We’re not too particular on the music choice or who brings the beats. We really just can’t wait to see you on the floor! If you have a favorite dance move or go-to routine, this is the time for all to break it down on the dance floor.”
Report: This North Texas restaurant serves up the best paella in Texas
One of the best ways to get a look inside and celebrate someone else's culture is through food. No matter what culture you're looking into and trying to get a better understanding of, one of the easiest and best ways to gain insight is through its cuisine.
What fast food chain has the best double cheeseburger? New report has the answer
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to double cheeseburgers, the land of fast food restaurants remains supreme, but who has the best one?. Insider’s Erin McDowell did the hard work for us all and took to the streets, or well, the drive-thru lanes to find the best double cheeseburger fast food chains have to offer. She tried out double cheeseburgers from McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Burger King, Shake Shack, White Castle, Whataburger (shoutout Texas), P. Terry’s, Five Guys, Cook Out, Sonic, and In-N-Out.
Taco Bell launches new dining experience in Dallas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Though the location is not new to Texas, the reopening of one Taco Bell location in Dallas is marking the launch of a new dining experience for the brand. North Texas Bells, a Taco Bell franchisee, has announced the reopening of its location at 15208 Montfort Drive.
Dallas restaurant ranked among America’s best burgers, popular report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — Celebrate good times, and double cheeseburgers, come on! Thursday, Sep. 15 is National Double Cheeseburger Day and burgers are an important part of our lives, for some people even daily. NationalToday says, “A double cheeseburger is comfort food for many with its extensive flavor profile and...
franchising.com
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Debuts Seasonal Special
Barbecue concept celebrates new Brisket Chili Beer Fries with specials every Friday in September, available now through Dec. 11. September 15, 2022 // Franchising.com // DALLAS - Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has been innovating its Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ for decades with new, exciting flavors. Just in time for autumn, its newest ‘cue creation will have guests falling for hand-cut fries, beer cheese & barbecue and is sure to satisfy every craving.
visitdallas.com
Flea Harvey's Rock N Roll Flea Market
Flea Harvey's is a monthly pop up event located on the spacious yard of Dallas' #1 Dive Bar (as voted by D Magazine). Over 17 local D/FW vendors selling everything from vintage clothes to jewelry to collectibles and more. The Love Pit onsite (1pm to 4pm) with adoptable pups, TLP swag, and giveaways. DJ WildSide spinning all of your favorite tunes, all day.
These are the best tattoo shops to get inked up at in Dallas, report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — “Hey, so what’s the story behind that pineapple tattoo on your thigh?” Every tattoo doesn’t necessarily have a story and not every story has a tattoo. However, today, Friday, Sep. 16 we’re looking at tattoos with a story as it is National...
Three Texas BBQ Festivals to Attend This Fall, Including “America’s Biggest”
Barbecue is more than just one of the many fine meals you can have in Texas. It’s part of the state’s cultural identity, on par with Tex-Mex, the Alamo and being really, really big. So it’s no surprise that Texas finds reasons to celebrate the convergence of smoke and meat at a handful of barbecue festivals hosted throughout the year.
Texas home to 2 restaurants with the best tableside guacamole in the US
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to guacamole or dips of any kind you have a go-to brand at the store and also go-to restaurants that you believe serve the very best salsa, queso, and, of course, guacamole. However, have you ever seen someone in real time create a...
fox4news.com
Thousands pack Texas Live! for the 'longest line of sandwiches' charity event
ARLINGTON, Texas - Thousands traveled to Arlington Saturday morning to participate in the ‘Longest Line of Sandwiches’ at Texas Live!. Tango Charities, a Dallas hunger organization, is looking to break another Guinness World Record and feed 20,000 children. All sandwiches made will to food organizations across North Texas.
