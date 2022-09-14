Read full article on original website
LONDON — People across Britain have paused for minute of silence in memory of Queen Elizabeth II on the eve of her funeral. The government had encouraged people to spend a minute in reflection, either at home, with neighbors or in locally organized ceremonies. In Westminster Hall, where the queen is lying in state, the line of mourners halted for 60 seconds. The queen is due to be laid to rest at Windsor Castle on Monday after a state funeral at Westminster Abbey in London attended by royalty, heads of state and dignitaries from around the world.
Queen Elizabeth II was the only British monarch to celebrate silver, golden, diamond and platinum jubilees, marking 25, 50, 60 and 70 years on the throne. "These 25 years have seen much change for Britain," Queen Elizabeth said.
"These items are against our policies and we are removing them from our site," an eBay spokesperson told Insider.
