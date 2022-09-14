ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

nbcboston.com

MBTA Orange Line, Green Line Extension Repairs Complete; Rides Resume Monday

The MBTA will reopen the Orange Line and Green Line Extension on Monday following the longest service closure on a rail line, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced Sunday. The MBTA completed five years of improvements within the 30-day closure, Baker said during a press conference on Sunday. During that time,...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Orange Line Work 96% Done, MBTA Says

The end of the Orange Line shutdown is almost here, and on Friday, the MBTA said the work was 96% complete. In a video update posted Friday, the MBTA said it had 96% of the planned work complete and was also able to take advantage of the service stoppage to do some "opportunity" projects.
BOSTON, MA
Boston, MA
Traffic
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Health
nbcboston.com

Mass. State Police Searching Water for Missing Boater in North Brookfield

A water search was underway late Saturday night in North Brookfield, Massachusetts, after a boater was believed to have gone missing. According to Massachusetts State Police, a man went out boating on Lake Lashaway, and the boat later drifted back without the man onboard. Police believe the boat operator is in the water at this time.
NORTH BROOKFIELD, MA
nbcboston.com

MBTA Could Face a Deficit Up to $421 Million By 2024

The financial cliff looming in front of the MBTA turned out to be more of a financial hill last year, but that might be just a blip as the agency wrestles with the likelihood of adding more costs to an already-strained budget. With fiscal year 2022 now in the rearview...
BOSTON, MA
homenewshere.com

Public hearing for earth removal at 203 Lowell St.

WILMINGTON — Select Board members, town employees, and residents expressed environmental and truck route concerns during the public hearing for a request to remove earth at 203 Lowell St, during the Select Board meeting this past Monday night. The Civil Project Manager for Procopio Companies, Matt Kiegel, described how...
WILMINGTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Shrewsbury Woman Killed in Crash Involving School Bus

A 49-year-old woman is dead after her car was involved in a serious crash Thursday with a school bus in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, police announced. Shrewsbury first responders were called around 10:55 a.m. to South Quinsigamond Avenue at May Street where a school bus and passenger vehicle had crashed. There were no students on the bus at the time of the incident, Shrewsbury police said, adding that the bus driver and an aide who was onboard were injured.
SHREWSBURY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Massive water main break turns Boston streets into rivers

BOSTON — A massive water main break on Friday morning turned a number of streets in downtown Boston into rivers shorty before the morning commute ramped up. Video from Washington and Lagrange streets near The Kensington apartments in Chinatown showed gushing water cascading down the road. Tufts Medical Center is located nearby.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Serious Injuries Reported in Quincy Stabbing

One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries Thursday after a stabbing in Quincy, Massachusetts, police said. It happened in the area of Glover Avenue, Quincy police said. Glover Avenue and Pierce Street are currently closed for the investigation. Police stressed that there is no threat to the...
QUINCY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

State officials shut down illegal Quincy daycare

QUINCY, Mass. — Authorities shut down an illegal daycare at a Quincy residence on Wednesday afternoon. The Department of Early Education and Care (EEC) says they received a complaint of unlicensed care in the area of 65 Burgin Parkway. With the assistance of Quincy Police, officials responded to the home and found that illegal care was occurring, according to an EEC spokesperson.
QUINCY, MA
WCVB

Some refugees arriving in Boston stay in hospital up to a week

BOSTON — The new Mattapan apartment, albeit one shared with other families, for Marie and her daughter marks the end of a years-long journey that took her from Haiti to Chile, then mostly on foot to the U.S.-Mexico border, all to flee the violence and poverty in Haiti. Arriving...
BOSTON, MA

