Read full article on original website
Related
accesswdun.com
Gainesville planners recommend denial of midtown loft apartments
The Gainesville Planning and Appeals board voted to deny a proposed collector car garage and loft apartment development in the city's midtown area Tuesday. The applicant, Greg Loyd, was looking for a front yard setback from the required 15 feet to zero on the 0.12-acre site on Banks Street between Main Street and Maple Street to allow the building to be built up to the edge of the road's sidewalk. The proposed building would have had a garage on the lower floor with two loft apartment units on the upper floor.
accesswdun.com
John Addison joins Brenau Board of Trustees
Current executive coach and former financial services CEO, John Addison, joined the Board of Trustees at Brenau University on August 11th. Addison was chosen based not only on his performance as an insurance magnate after having led Primerica Inc. to the success of their initial public offering in 2010 but also due to his distinguishing acts of service to Gainesville, the state of Georgia, and communities worldwide as a leadership mentor.
Gwinnett to expand, renovate Trickum Middle School
The Gwinnett County school board approved a contract to renovate and expand Trickum Middle School with a target completion of August 2024.
accesswdun.com
UNG among top universities in the south
The University of North Georgia (UNG) received high marks for quality and value in the 2023 U.S. News and World Report Best Colleges rankings released on Sept. 12. Among the rankings of public Regional Universities in the South, UNG is the No. 1 university in Georgia on the Best Value Colleges and Least Debt lists, and it is the top-ranked Georgia school on the list of Best Colleges for Veterans, according to a press release.
RELATED PEOPLE
accesswdun.com
City of Gainesville may extend Downtown Dining District boundaries
Gainesville's Downtown Dining District boundaries may soon be expanding to include the Midland Greenway and associated parks. The Gainesville City Council held a work session on Thursday to discuss the possibility of an extension to the area. “We see a lot of our citizens coming downtown, enjoying the restaurants enjoying...
On-the-Market Sandy Springs Estate Features Award Winning, Custom Designed Bathroom
Other features include a wine cellar created with reclaimed wood from the property’s original barn, a 3-car garage for electric cars, a cobblestone lined driveway, and much more.
atlantaagentmagazine.com
Land developer receives entitlements for 74-acre MPC in Winder
Atlanta-based land company Blue River Development LLC has received zoning and development approvals for the Royal Estates master-planned community in Winder. The subdivision, situated off Highway 211 at the end of the West Winder Bypass, is slated for 173 single-family homes. The 74-acre tract, which had been part of a family estate since the 1800s, was annexed by Winder in May.
Groundbreaking expected soon for Rowen development in Gwinnett
The first shovels will begin laying a road into what is now pine forest north of Route 316, east of Dacula.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WXIA 11 Alive
Six schools in Georgia recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools
ATLANTA — Six schools in Georgia have been recognized this year as National Blue Ribbon Schools. The U.S. Education Department made the announcement Friday for the 297 schools recognized with the designation nationally. According to the Education Department, the designation is "based on a school’s overall academic performance or...
CBS 46
Metro Atlanta homeowner bombarded with home investor calls, postcards
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Allyson Moyer is just one of the thousands of people who were looking for the American dream. She prefers to keep her address private, but she found that house in Cobb County. “It’s a great piece of property, I have almost two acres,” she said....
What does the future hold for transportation projects in Forsyth County?
The 2022 Forsyth County Transportation Summit will be held on Thursday, October 13(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) Interested in the state of transportation in Forsyth County? Several local and state leaders will be discussing just that at the 2022 Forsyth County Transportation Summit on Thursday, October 13.
pickensprogress.com
New Georgia Forestry Management forester serving north Georgia counties
The Georgia Forestry Commission (GFC) has named Ben Cobb to its north Georgia Forest Management team. Cobb will be based in Oakwood and will be providing forest management advice to landowners in Forsyth, Franklin, Gilmer, Hall, Lumpkin, Pickens, Towns, and Union counties. Cobb, originally from Cordele, Ga., earned a degree...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
They faced foreclosure; their HOA treasurer benefited
At a townhome neighborhood in DeKalb, the homeowner’s association for years was controlled by real estate investors who ...
atlantaonthecheap.com
New! The first-ever annual Cumming Art Fest launches this weekend
This is a brand new event in the charming and growing city of Cumming!. On September 17th and 18th, 2022, the Cumming City Center will come alive with festival-goers for this first-time extravaganza. The City Center, with its “Main Street Americana” feel, features enchanting retail spaces, an outdoor amphitheater with...
Oconee Enterprise
Shopping center rezone delayed again
For the second time, the Oconee Board of Commissioners on Tuesday granted a deferral to a rezone that would allow for a grocery store and shopping center at the intersection of U.S. 78 and Hog Mountain Road. The rezone hearing will move to Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 6 p.m. at...
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Atlanta, Georgia
Atlanta, Georgia has experienced economic stability and growth over the last decade. Even in this fast-paced city, southern hospitality is still alive and well, making it one of the best places to live! Its strong economy has attracted many young professionals to the area, bringing cosmopolitan restaurants and high-end retail. It’s also a great choice for retirees searching for a city with vibrant communities, a low cost of living, and warm weather. If you’re not sure about staying in the city, however, here are some small-town suburbs that are close by!
Red and Black
Mercy Health Center won’t provide adequate care for transgender patients
Kris Schultz-Tanner, a nurse since 1999 and nurse practitioner since 2016, volunteered monthly at Mercy Health Center’s evening clinic in Athens, and recently began to feel increasingly worried about new policies it put in place. The nurse practitioner was alarmed when Mercy enacted a new COVID-19 policy in August,...
Georgia DOT picks three finalists to build Ga. 400 toll lanes
State transportation officials have taken another step toward building toll lanes on Ga. 400 north of the Perimeter....
CBS 46
Major traffic change happening early Monday morning on Georgia 400
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation construction partners will activate a new Interstate 285 eastbound traffic pattern before Roswell Road at 5 a.m. Monday. I-285 eastbound drivers looking for Glenridge Drive, State Route (SR) 400 northbound or SR 400 southbound must exit earlier just before the...
accesswdun.com
James Allen "Buster" Ferguson
James Allen "Buster" Ferguson, age 72 of Baldwin, Georgia went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at his residence following an extended illness. Born at Arrendale Hospital in Cornelia, Georgia on October 07, 1949, he was a son of the late Thomas Silvia & Martha Melinda Maxwell Ferguson. Buster was in the construction industry for most of his life. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. Buster was of the Baptist faith.
Comments / 0