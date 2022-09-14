ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Housing

Gainesville planners recommend denial of midtown loft apartments

The Gainesville Planning and Appeals board voted to deny a proposed collector car garage and loft apartment development in the city's midtown area Tuesday. The applicant, Greg Loyd, was looking for a front yard setback from the required 15 feet to zero on the 0.12-acre site on Banks Street between Main Street and Maple Street to allow the building to be built up to the edge of the road's sidewalk. The proposed building would have had a garage on the lower floor with two loft apartment units on the upper floor.
GAINESVILLE, GA
John Addison joins Brenau Board of Trustees

Current executive coach and former financial services CEO, John Addison, joined the Board of Trustees at Brenau University on August 11th. Addison was chosen based not only on his performance as an insurance magnate after having led Primerica Inc. to the success of their initial public offering in 2010 but also due to his distinguishing acts of service to Gainesville, the state of Georgia, and communities worldwide as a leadership mentor.
GAINESVILLE, GA
UNG among top universities in the south

The University of North Georgia (UNG) received high marks for quality and value in the 2023 U.S. News and World Report Best Colleges rankings released on Sept. 12. Among the rankings of public Regional Universities in the South, UNG is the No. 1 university in Georgia on the Best Value Colleges and Least Debt lists, and it is the top-ranked Georgia school on the list of Best Colleges for Veterans, according to a press release.
DAHLONEGA, GA
Johnny Dixon
City of Gainesville may extend Downtown Dining District boundaries

Gainesville's Downtown Dining District boundaries may soon be expanding to include the Midland Greenway and associated parks. The Gainesville City Council held a work session on Thursday to discuss the possibility of an extension to the area. “We see a lot of our citizens coming downtown, enjoying the restaurants enjoying...
GAINESVILLE, GA
Land developer receives entitlements for 74-acre MPC in Winder

Atlanta-based land company Blue River Development LLC has received zoning and development approvals for the Royal Estates master-planned community in Winder. The subdivision, situated off Highway 211 at the end of the West Winder Bypass, is slated for 173 single-family homes. The 74-acre tract, which had been part of a family estate since the 1800s, was annexed by Winder in May.
WINDER, GA
Six schools in Georgia recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools

ATLANTA — Six schools in Georgia have been recognized this year as National Blue Ribbon Schools. The U.S. Education Department made the announcement Friday for the 297 schools recognized with the designation nationally. According to the Education Department, the designation is "based on a school’s overall academic performance or...
GEORGIA STATE
New Georgia Forestry Management forester serving north Georgia counties

The Georgia Forestry Commission (GFC) has named Ben Cobb to its north Georgia Forest Management team. Cobb will be based in Oakwood and will be providing forest management advice to landowners in Forsyth, Franklin, Gilmer, Hall, Lumpkin, Pickens, Towns, and Union counties. Cobb, originally from Cordele, Ga., earned a degree...
GEORGIA STATE
Housing
New! The first-ever annual Cumming Art Fest launches this weekend

This is a brand new event in the charming and growing city of Cumming!. On September 17th and 18th, 2022, the Cumming City Center will come alive with festival-goers for this first-time extravaganza. The City Center, with its “Main Street Americana” feel, features enchanting retail spaces, an outdoor amphitheater with...
CUMMING, GA
Shopping center rezone delayed again

For the second time, the Oconee Board of Commissioners on Tuesday granted a deferral to a rezone that would allow for a grocery store and shopping center at the intersection of U.S. 78 and Hog Mountain Road. The rezone hearing will move to Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 6 p.m. at...
OCONEE COUNTY, GA
Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia has experienced economic stability and growth over the last decade. Even in this fast-paced city, southern hospitality is still alive and well, making it one of the best places to live! Its strong economy has attracted many young professionals to the area, bringing cosmopolitan restaurants and high-end retail. It’s also a great choice for retirees searching for a city with vibrant communities, a low cost of living, and warm weather. If you’re not sure about staying in the city, however, here are some small-town suburbs that are close by!
ATLANTA, GA
Mercy Health Center won’t provide adequate care for transgender patients

Kris Schultz-Tanner, a nurse since 1999 and nurse practitioner since 2016, volunteered monthly at Mercy Health Center’s evening clinic in Athens, and recently began to feel increasingly worried about new policies it put in place. The nurse practitioner was alarmed when Mercy enacted a new COVID-19 policy in August,...
ATHENS, GA
Major traffic change happening early Monday morning on Georgia 400

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation construction partners will activate a new Interstate 285 eastbound traffic pattern before Roswell Road at 5 a.m. Monday. I-285 eastbound drivers looking for Glenridge Drive, State Route (SR) 400 northbound or SR 400 southbound must exit earlier just before the...
ROSWELL, GA
James Allen "Buster" Ferguson

James Allen "Buster" Ferguson, age 72 of Baldwin, Georgia went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at his residence following an extended illness. Born at Arrendale Hospital in Cornelia, Georgia on October 07, 1949, he was a son of the late Thomas Silvia & Martha Melinda Maxwell Ferguson. Buster was in the construction industry for most of his life. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. Buster was of the Baptist faith.
BALDWIN, GA

