Best Week 4 Southwest Florida high school football games to watch

We're a third of the way through the season, and the cream is starting to rise to the top.

A handful of teams in Southwest Florida are still undefeated, even a few surprises. Some have a chance to move to 4-0 this wee. Others are trying to earn important wins and save their seasons before it gets too late into the year.

Here are the top matchups in Collier, Lee and Charlotte counties for this Friday, Sept. 16, which is Week 4 of the high school football season:

Game of the Week

Dunbar (3-0) at Fort Myers (1-2): The Green Wave picked up their first win of the season last week, beating Riverdale 28-0. But getting to .500 will be a tough task against a strong Dunbar team. The Tigers' offense broke free in a 44-27 win over Bishop Verot last week. Dunbar has 501 passing yards and 551 rushing yards this season.

Gulf Coast (3-0) at Bishop Verot (2-1): This one should be a high-scoring affair behind two of Southwest Florida's most prolific passing attacks. Bishop Verot sophomore QB Carter Smith has thrown the ball 78 times in three games, completing 60 percent of his passes for 759 yards and seven touchdowns. Konner Barrett, in his fourth year starting under center for the Sharks, has just 244 passing yards. However, the Sharks' have only played one complete game this season thanks to weather.

Community School (1-1) at St. John Neumann (1-1): This is Collier County's biggest private school rivalry, and it just so happens to be a district game. Class 1S-District 8 has just three teams, and Neumann already is 0-1 in the district after losing to First Baptist. The Celtics earned their first win last season, 57-0 over Bishop McLaughlin, while Community School fell 17-13 to Cambridge Christian. Neumann coach and athletic director started Community School's football program back in 2010.

Lehigh (1-2) at Sarasota-Riverview (0-3): This could be a trap game for Lehigh, which is riding high after a thrilling 26-20 win over Lake Gibson on ESPNU last week. Riverview's record might not be great, but the Rams' losses have come to teams with a combined 8-1 record. The Lightning will be looking for a repeat performance by Alabama commit Richard Young, who had a career high 285 yards on national TV last week.

North Fort Myers (2-1) at Lemon Bay (0-1): The Red Knights got their offense going last week in a 38-0 win over rival South Fort Myers. Before that, North Fort Myers had just two offensive touchdowns in the first two games, and none in the first three quarters. Against South, the Knights had two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns. Now North Fort Myers must go on the road to face a Lemon Bay team that went 9-0 last regular season and only allowed 25 points.

Naples (2-1) at Golden Gate (1-2): The Golden Eagles shouldn't have any trouble in this one. After all, Golden Gate has never beaten Naples, and the Eagles haven't lost a district game in 12 years. However, Naples also was expected to breeze past Immokalee last week. The Eagles won that game 28-0, but only outscored Immokalee 7-0 in the final three quarters.

Port Charlotte (1-2) at Ida Baker (2-0): Port Charlotte is likely the best team with a losing record in the area. The Pirates lost in Week 1 after scoring 49 points (they also gave up 57 points to Bishop Verot), then fell on the road to undefeated Gulf Coast 34-23 last week. Baker has a strong rushing attack led by Michael Rivera (182 yards, 2 TDs) and Jordan Rizzo (165 yards, 2 TDs).

Barron Collier (2-0) at Bonita Springs (2-1): No one had this game circled before the start of the season. Both teams lost a lot from last year and weren't expected to compete for district titles. But now, both have explosive offenses and this is a crucial Class 3S-District 16 matchup. Barron Collier has a huge advantage in rest. The Cougars were on a bye last week, while Bonita Springs had to play Monday night (a 39-21 win over Cape Coral) because of weather.

Estero (3-0) at Island Coast (1-1): Not only is Estero undefeated, but the Wildcats have outscored opponents 82-16. Sophomore Malik Allen is one of the area's leading rushers with 265 yards and four touchdowns. Island Coast will have a little extra rest. The Gators' game was stopped in the second quarter last week and will be continued at a later date. Estero has won eight straight regular season games.