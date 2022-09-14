Read full article on original website
The most minimalistic cases for iPhone 14 and 14 Pro by totallee now available
Totallee is the leading manufacturer of super-thin cases that offer everyday protection without adding bulk. Totallee is the antithesis of bulky, over-embellished cases. All of its cases are thin, stylish, and branding-free. If you just received your new iPhone 14 and are in need of a case, here are 6 reasons why a totallee case may be the perfect option for you.
iPhone 14 is eSIM-only in the US: Here’s what you need to know
In the United States, the new iPhone 14 lineup won’t ship with a physical SIM card slot. Instead, Apple is pivoting entirely to eSIM technology. While some iPhone users may have already made the transition to eSIM, most have not. Now that the iPhone 14 is arriving to buyers, here are some details on eSIM support from Apple.
Cardio Recovery: What is the Apple Watch feature in watchOS 9 and iOS 16 and how do you track it?
Among the new health features in watchOS 9 and iOS 16 is something Apple calls Cardio Recovery. Follow along for a detailed look at what the feature is, how to track it with Apple Watch, why it’s valuable, what good Cardio Recovery numbers are, and tips on improving it.
iPhone 14 Action mode: First impressions and how to use it
While at its September event, Apple announced a new digital video stabilization feature coming to its iPhone 14 lineup called Action mode. The demo videos looked pretty smooth and fluid, but naturally, I was skeptical and wanted to put it through some real-world tests. What is Action mode? According to...
Here are the first apps and services that support Passkeys in iOS 16
Now that iOS 16 has officially been released to the public, developers have been rolling out updates to not only make their apps compatible with the new version, but also to take advantage of new features like Passkeys. Apps like KAYAK and CardPointers have already updated their iOS apps to support the new passwordless sign-in method.
Poll: Did you already get your hands on the iPhone 14? Which model did you choose?
IPhone 14 is finally here. After the announcement on September 7, Apple’s new line of smartphones arrived in stores this Friday, September 16. Of course, several people around the world have already gotten their hands on the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro. Now we want to know which model you chose.
Here’s how to use the full 48MP iPhone 14 Pro camera
One of the biggest upgrades for the iPhone 14 Pro camera system is the main lens being increased to 48MP with what Apple calls an “advanced quad-pixel sensor.” However, the camera defaults to taking 12MP images. Read on for how to use the 48MP iPhone 14 Pro camera.
Poll: What’s the best iPhone 14 Pro feature?
With the iPhone 14 Pro just out for customers across the world, several people are already taking advantage of this new device. The iPhone 14 series introduces notable upgrades with some features being available for the first time. With that in mind, what’s the best iPhone 14 Pro function in your opinion?
Protect your iPhone 14/14 Plus/14 Pro/14 Pro Max with these rugged SUPCASE and i-Blason cases
IPhone 14 is officially here, and today we’re highlighting two excellent case lines to protect your investment. SUPCASE UB Pro and UB Pro Mag offer 360 degree protection with a drop test rating to give you peace of mind. i-Blason, a SUPCASE sister brand, offers the similarly ready-for-impact Armorbox and Ares case options for your iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, or iPhone 14 Pro Max. Read on to learn more and see which case is best for you.
Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR: Here’s what to expect from new models
Apple’s two-year transition to its own silicon is finally over, except for one product: the Mac Pro. Another one that isn’t part of the Mac silicon transition but users are eager to know where it’s heading next is the Pro Display XDR. Both of these products were...
Apple Stores embrace iPhone 14 Pro with new Dynamic Island window displays and more [Gallery]
The iPhone 14 lineup is now available for purchase at Apple Stores as the first pre-orders are also now arriving to buyers. Alongside this launch, Apple Stores around the world are embracing the iPhone 14 Pro design with new Dynamic Island window fixtures and other in-store design updates. The headlining...
ESR HaloLock dock keeps your iPhone cool with CryoBoost and includes built-in AirPods charging
MagSafe charging has quickly become one of my favorite features added to the iPhone in the past few years. I’ve used countless chargers, docks, and car mounts since MagSafe was added to the iPhone 12 lineup. One of my recent additions to my desk was the ESR HaloLock 2-in-1 charger with CryoBoost. It’s a great option for charging your iPhone via MagSafe while keeping it cool. It also includes a great AirPods charger as well.
iOS 16.1 beta integrates Reachability with the iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island for easier access
The first iPhone 14 Pro orders are arriving to buyers today, and we’re learning more about how iOS 16 integrates with the Dynamic Island. One interesting tidbit is how the Dynamic Island works with Apple’s Reachability feature. In the current stable release of iOS 16, the Dynamic Island does not change positioning with Reachability, but that has changed in the first beta of iOS 161.
How to upgrade to your iPhone 14 without losing data, even if coming from iOS 16.1
The new iPhones are now officially available. Let’s look at how to transfer data to iPhone 14 to make sure you don’t lose any data. We’ll also look at what to do if you’ve already installed the iOS 16.1 developer or public beta on your old iPhone.
Developers create fun ways to interact with iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island in their apps
One of the key features of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max is certainly Dynamic Island – a new interactive area at the top of the screen that replaces the iPhone’s notch. Dynamic Island works with multiple iOS APIs by default. However, some developers are taking advantage of the new feature in a different and more fun way.
How to force restart iPhone 14, use recovery mode, and DFU
The iPhone 14 lineup has arrived and with that, it’s handy to know how to access its utility modes in case you run into any issues. Read on for how to force restart iPhone 14, use recovery mode, and perform a DFU as well as when to use these different options.
Report: All iPhone 15 models to have Dynamic Island, but not Always-On or ProMotion
One of the biggest visual differentiators between the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro is the Dynamic Island. While the iPhone 14 models retain the classic notch cutout, the iPhone 14 Pro models have adopted a new interactive Dynamic Island replacement. Now, reliable analyst Ross Young says that he...
Apple delaying some iPhone 14 Pro pre-orders originally promised for launch day delivery
The first iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro pre-orders are starting to arrive to buyers around the world. For some buyers, however, Friday won’t be “iPhone 14 Day” after all. According to reports on social media and from 9to5Mac readers, Apple is delaying some iPhone 14 pre-orders that were initially promised for September 16 launch day delivery.
Apple Store iPhone 14 photos shared by company as first customers arrive
Apple Store iPhone 14 lines seen earlier were reminiscent of pre-pandemic days, as customers waited to collect the latest phone or Apple Watch. Apple has now shared some official photos of customers getting their hands on the new devices. The company has so far shown Apple Store photos from Singapore...
iPhone 14 launch: Lines form at Apple Stores around the world, first pre-orders being delivered
IPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro were announced at Apple’s special event on September 7, with pre-orders beginning on September 9. And now, with the first iPhone 14 orders shipped earlier today, some lucky customers are already getting their hands on the new iPhone models. The first orders for...
