Cell Phones

9to5Mac

The most minimalistic cases for iPhone 14 and 14 Pro by totallee now available

Totallee is the leading manufacturer of super-thin cases that offer everyday protection without adding bulk. Totallee is the antithesis of bulky, over-embellished cases. All of its cases are thin, stylish, and branding-free. If you just received your new iPhone 14 and are in need of a case, here are 6 reasons why a totallee case may be the perfect option for you.
TECHNOLOGY
9to5Mac

iPhone 14 is eSIM-only in the US: Here’s what you need to know

In the United States, the new iPhone 14 lineup won’t ship with a physical SIM card slot. Instead, Apple is pivoting entirely to eSIM technology. While some iPhone users may have already made the transition to eSIM, most have not. Now that the iPhone 14 is arriving to buyers, here are some details on eSIM support from Apple.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

iPhone 14 Action mode: First impressions and how to use it

While at its September event, Apple announced a new digital video stabilization feature coming to its iPhone 14 lineup called Action mode. The demo videos looked pretty smooth and fluid, but naturally, I was skeptical and wanted to put it through some real-world tests. What is Action mode? According to...
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Here are the first apps and services that support Passkeys in iOS 16

Now that iOS 16 has officially been released to the public, developers have been rolling out updates to not only make their apps compatible with the new version, but also to take advantage of new features like Passkeys. Apps like KAYAK and CardPointers have already updated their iOS apps to support the new passwordless sign-in method.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Here’s how to use the full 48MP iPhone 14 Pro camera

One of the biggest upgrades for the iPhone 14 Pro camera system is the main lens being increased to 48MP with what Apple calls an “advanced quad-pixel sensor.” However, the camera defaults to taking 12MP images. Read on for how to use the 48MP iPhone 14 Pro camera.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Poll: What’s the best iPhone 14 Pro feature?

With the iPhone 14 Pro just out for customers across the world, several people are already taking advantage of this new device. The iPhone 14 series introduces notable upgrades with some features being available for the first time. With that in mind, what’s the best iPhone 14 Pro function in your opinion?
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Protect your iPhone 14/14 Plus/14 Pro/14 Pro Max with these rugged SUPCASE and i-Blason cases

IPhone 14 is officially here, and today we’re highlighting two excellent case lines to protect your investment. SUPCASE UB Pro and UB Pro Mag offer 360 degree protection with a drop test rating to give you peace of mind. i-Blason, a SUPCASE sister brand, offers the similarly ready-for-impact Armorbox and Ares case options for your iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, or iPhone 14 Pro Max. Read on to learn more and see which case is best for you.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR: Here’s what to expect from new models

Apple’s two-year transition to its own silicon is finally over, except for one product: the Mac Pro. Another one that isn’t part of the Mac silicon transition but users are eager to know where it’s heading next is the Pro Display XDR. Both of these products were...
COMPUTERS
9to5Mac

ESR HaloLock dock keeps your iPhone cool with CryoBoost and includes built-in AirPods charging

MagSafe charging has quickly become one of my favorite features added to the iPhone in the past few years. I’ve used countless chargers, docks, and car mounts since MagSafe was added to the iPhone 12 lineup. One of my recent additions to my desk was the ESR HaloLock 2-in-1 charger with CryoBoost. It’s a great option for charging your iPhone via MagSafe while keeping it cool. It also includes a great AirPods charger as well.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

iOS 16.1 beta integrates Reachability with the iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island for easier access

The first iPhone 14 Pro orders are arriving to buyers today, and we’re learning more about how iOS 16 integrates with the Dynamic Island. One interesting tidbit is how the Dynamic Island works with Apple’s Reachability feature. In the current stable release of iOS 16, the Dynamic Island does not change positioning with Reachability, but that has changed in the first beta of iOS 161.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

How to force restart iPhone 14, use recovery mode, and DFU

The iPhone 14 lineup has arrived and with that, it’s handy to know how to access its utility modes in case you run into any issues. Read on for how to force restart iPhone 14, use recovery mode, and perform a DFU as well as when to use these different options.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Apple Store iPhone 14 photos shared by company as first customers arrive

Apple Store iPhone 14 lines seen earlier were reminiscent of pre-pandemic days, as customers waited to collect the latest phone or Apple Watch. Apple has now shared some official photos of customers getting their hands on the new devices. The company has so far shown Apple Store photos from Singapore...
CELL PHONES

