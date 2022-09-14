Read full article on original website
This new sand battery may just change the energy game
YouTuber Matt Ferrell is renowned and beloved for his videos featuring explanations of today's most pressing issues in science and technology. You may remember this clip where he discussed whether solar panels are worth it after four years and this video where he claimed that graphene may be the key to solving our concrete problems.
Battery breakthrough could supercharge renewable energy transition
Researchers have invented a new type of battery that is six times cheaper than conventional lithium-ion batteries, which they say could massively speed up the transition to renewable energy sources.Lithium-ion batteries are currently used in everything from smartphones to electric cars, however the cost of producing them makes them unsuitable for large-scale backup systems for wind and solar power installations.With a growing need for such systems to store and provide power when the sun is not shining or the wind is not blowing, an international team of researchers set about creating a low-cost battery made from inexpensive and abundant...
Apple Experts Agree: 3 Pre-Installed Apps You Should Delete If You Want A Faster iPhone
Why has your iPhone slowed down so much, you may be wondering. The answer could include a combination of factors like your phone’s age, the age of your battery, your charging habits, and the number of apps you have downloaded. But, maybe even more important than the number of apps you have is the TYPE of app you’re using most. Each app is different in terms of the amount of battery power it consumes and how much storage it takes up on your device — both of these factors contribute to a slower phone. Apple experts agree: it’s a smart idea to delete these three pre-installed apps if you want a faster phone. Here’s what you need to know about them.
iPhone 14 satellite connectivity enabled by Qualcomm modem and custom Apple-designed RF components
IPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max include a new Emergency SOS feature via satellite connectivity, so that users can get help even when out of cellular and Wi-Fi range. This feature launches in the United States and Canada first, starting in November. A Reuters report...
‘Game-changing’ new battery charges in 3 minutes and lasts 20 years
A startup has developed a solid-state battery suitable for electric cars that can fully charge in minutes and lasts more than twice as long as current EV batteries.After successfully demonstrating a coin-cell prototype with charge rates of three minutes and over 10,000 cycles in a lifetime, Harvard University spin-off Adden Energy recieved $5.15 million in funding to further advance the technology, with the aim of commercialising it in the near future.Rapid development of clean energy storage technology is critical to combating the “plague” of climate change, according to the startup.In order to facilitate this adoption, Adden Energy CEO William...
Inc.com
5 Things You Should Do Immediately After You Install iOS 16 on Your iPhone
Yesterday, Apple released the latest version of iOS, the software that powers the iPhone. It included a number of new features, though that's not what this article is about. This article is about a few things you should do right away to take advantage of those features. It can be...
Watch: Aptera Motors Unveils the Newest Version of Its 1,000-Mile Solar Electric Vehicle
Aptera Motors is taking the time to make sure it gets its first solar electric vehicle (sEV) just right. The California-based startup publicly debuted the gamma prototype of its zero-emission three-wheeler over the weekend in San Diego. The big unveiling of the futuristic-looking cruiser suggests the brand really is on track to put the vehicle into production next year. The gamma prototype is the third iteration we’ve seen of the Aptera’s sEV since it was first announced in 2019. The next year, the company unveiled the alpha prototype, which it showed off with black (Noir), white (Sol) and silver (Luna) exteriors. Then,...
9to5Mac
iPhone 14 is eSIM-only in the US: Here’s what you need to know
In the United States, the new iPhone 14 lineup won’t ship with a physical SIM card slot. Instead, Apple is pivoting entirely to eSIM technology. While some iPhone users may have already made the transition to eSIM, most have not. Now that the iPhone 14 is arriving to buyers, here are some details on eSIM support from Apple.
9to5Mac
Cardio Recovery: What is the Apple Watch feature in watchOS 9 and iOS 16 and how do you track it?
Among the new health features in watchOS 9 and iOS 16 is something Apple calls Cardio Recovery. Follow along for a detailed look at what the feature is, how to track it with Apple Watch, why it’s valuable, what good Cardio Recovery numbers are, and tips on improving it.
9to5Mac
AirPods Pro 2: Here are five reasons to upgrade
AirPods Pro 2 are set to be officially released on September 23, the first update to AirPods Pro since their original release in 2019. There are a few different reasons you might want to upgrade from AirPods Pro to AirPods Pro 2, and here are five of the top changes…
9to5Mac
Here are the first apps and services that support Passkeys in iOS 16
Now that iOS 16 has officially been released to the public, developers have been rolling out updates to not only make their apps compatible with the new version, but also to take advantage of new features like Passkeys. Apps like KAYAK and CardPointers have already updated their iOS apps to support the new passwordless sign-in method.
FOXBusiness
Dutch students create carbon-eating electric vehicle
The sporty all-electric car from the Netherlands resembles a BMW coupe, but is unique: It captures more carbon than it emits. "Our end goal is to create a more sustainable future," said Jens Lahaije, finance manager for TU/ecomotive, the Eindhoven University of Technology student team that created the car. Called...
CARS・
Solar-Powered EV With 1,000-Mile Range Coming Next Year
Electric vehicles such as the new Cadillac Lyriq are often touted as the way forward. Thanks to advancements in technology, the latest slew of battery-powered cars are capable of traveling hundreds of miles on a single charge, all while providing adequate performance and zero tailpipe emissions. But not all EVs are made equal - some aren't as eco-friendly as you'd expect.
CARS・
9to5Mac
Here’s how iPhone 14 Pro Always-On display automatically turns off
The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are finally out. People experiencing the Always-On display for the first time on an iPhone might have noticed that this feature is a bit too on. If you want to know when the Always-On display automatically turns off, now we have the answer.
insideevs.com
Tesla's Battery Supply Has Finally Grown Beyond Satisfying Demand
As you may be aware, Tesla's Head of Investor Relations Martin Viecha just spoke at a private Goldman Sachs event in San Francisco. He shared many interesting morsels during the talk. He also made it seem as though Tesla may actually have its first battery surplus. The Tesla executive painted...
It's Time For an Affordable Solar Powered Car!
The Sion(media by Sono Motors) While all-electric vehicles are the rage at the moment, only a few manufacturers are exploring incorporating solar panels onto the vehicles. Sono Motors is one such company that has installed 456 half cells seamlessly into the body of the car (pictured above). Even more interesting is Sono Motors used every body panel for solar.
CNET
Score a Free iPhone 14 or Half Price Apple Watch Series 8 While Verizon's Preorder Deals Last
Apple's iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro hit store shelves tomorrow, meaning today is your last opportunity to score a great iPhone 14 preorder deal. The same goes for the all-new Apple Watch Series 8. Verizon is offering some of the most compelling deals at this early stage, with as...
9to5Mac
Poll: What’s the best iPhone 14 Pro feature?
With the iPhone 14 Pro just out for customers across the world, several people are already taking advantage of this new device. The iPhone 14 series introduces notable upgrades with some features being available for the first time. With that in mind, what’s the best iPhone 14 Pro function in your opinion?
CNET
iOS 16.0.1 Update for iPhone 14 Reportedly Fixes FaceTime, iMessage Issues
Apple has already issued an update for iOS 16 designed to patch several issues for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, 9to5Mac has reported. Here are the full iOS 16.0.1 release notes, according to 9to5Mac, which has access to an iPhone 14 Pro on which the update appeared late Wednesday:
9to5Mac
Here’s how to use the full 48MP iPhone 14 Pro camera
One of the biggest upgrades for the iPhone 14 Pro camera system is the main lens being increased to 48MP with what Apple calls an “advanced quad-pixel sensor.” However, the camera defaults to taking 12MP images. Read on for how to use the 48MP iPhone 14 Pro camera.
