Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady takes his frustration out on a tablet
Tom Brady has had his fair share of issues going up against the New Orleans Saints since he joined the
CBS Sports
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was not happy with Super Bowl's 'corporate' and 'dinner party' atmosphere
Joe Burrow earned a trip to the Super Bowl after just his second season in the NFL. It's a dream come true for a lot of players, but the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback had mixed feelings about it. It wasn't just the fact that the Bengals lost a close game to...
CBS Sports
Falcons' Damien Williams: Won't play this week
Williams (ribs) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports. Williams rejoined the Falcons' Week 1 contest after injuring his ribs early on, but he's missed practice ever since and now will sit out for at least one game. Avery Williams replaced him as the complement to Cordarrelle Patterson in the season opener, and while Williams could be modestly involved again, the Falcons likely will find work for rookie fifth-round pick Tyler Allgeier, who was a healthy scratch Week 1.
CBS Sports
Saints' Mark Ingram: Expected to play Sunday
Ingram (ankle) is listed as questionable but is expected to play Sunday against the Buccaneers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Ingram logged limited practices throughout the week, but it appears he'll be able to suit up Sunday. The veteran running back will be in line for a hefty workload with Alvin Kamara (ribs) expected to be sidelined, per Schefter.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Justin Watson: Catches first TD since 2019
Watson caught both of his targets for 50 yards and a touchdown during Thursday's 27-24 win over the Chargers, but Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said after the game that the wideout also picked up a shoulder injury, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports. Watson's first catch of the season was...
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Mike Danna: Won't return Thursday
Danna (calf) was ruled out for the remainder of Thursday night's game against the Chargers, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports. Danna recorded two tackles over 35 defensive snaps played before exiting with an unspecified calf injury during the second half of the Chiefs' Week 2 tilt. While the exact nature and severity of this issue is still unclear, the backup defensive end will now have a 10-day break to work his way back heading into Kansas City's next game Sept. 25.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Picks up injury in win
Hardman (ankle) caught three of his four targets for 49 yards and recorded one carry for a four-yard loss during Thursday's 27-24 win over the Chargers. He also came away from this game with an unspecified ankle injury, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports. Hardman was seen having his left foot...
CBS Sports
Texans' Justin Britt: Won't play against Broncos
Britt won't play Sunday against the Broncos for personal reasons, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Britt played every snap during the Texans' Week 1 tie against the Colts, but he'll be held off the field for Week 2. It's not yet clear whether he'll be able to return for the team's Week 3 matchup against Chicago on Sept. 25, but Scott Quessenberry will serve as Houston's starting center against Denver.
CBS Sports
Bills' Gabe Davis: Surprise addition to injury report
Davis was added to the injury report Saturday with an ankle injury and is listed as questionable for Monday's contest against the Titans. Davis did practice in limited fashion Saturday, but it's obviously not an ideal situation to see the stud wide receiver appear on the injury report so late into the week. Expect more information to trickle out regarding Davis' status prior to the 7:15 PM ET kickoff Monday.
CBS Sports
Jets' Braxton Berrios: Puts in full practice
Berrios (heel) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Berrios had been limited in the Jets' first Week 2 session Wednesday due to the heel issue, but his upgrade to full activity a day later puts him in the clear for Sunday's game in Cleveland. Though he faces more competition for reps at receiver in 2022 with the addition of rookie first-round pick Garrett Wilson and with Corey Davis and Elijah Moore healthy again after injury-plagued 2021 campaigns, Berrios still saw a decent amount of involvement in the Jets' Week 1 loss to Baltimore. He played 47 percent of the Jets' offensive snaps and finished with five receptions for 37 yards on six targets.
CBS Sports
Chargers' Justin Herbert suffered fracture to rib cartilage in loss to Chiefs, considered day-to-day
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert did his best to pull off a Thursday night comeback win over the Kansas City Chiefs, but ultimately fell 27-24. With about five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Herbert was injured after being hit by Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna, and he exited the game for one play.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Kenneth Walker: Falls back to limited practice
Walker (hernia) was limited at Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. During Week 1 prep, Walker was held out of practice entirely as he continued his recovery from a mid-August hernia procedure. This week, he kicked it off with a full session Wednesday, only to downgrade slightly one day later. The development may have been maintenance-related to ensure Walker gets to the weekend ready for his pro debut. Still, his activity level and eventual designation, or lack thereof, on Friday's injury report will provide insight into whether or not active status is possible Sunday at San Francisco. If Walker is available this weekend, the rookie second-round pick could be eased into action, especially with Rashaad Penny entrenched at the top of the depth chart.
CBS Sports
Tyrod Taylor sues Chargers team doctor for medical malpractice stemming from punctured lung suffered in 2020
Giants backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor is suing Chargers team doctor David S. Gazzaniga and the Newport Orthopedic Institute for medical malpractice stemming from a punctured lung Taylor suffered during his time with the Chargers, according to findings by ESPN. The punctured lung occurred while being treated for a rib injury in 2020. Taylor is seeking at least $5 million.
CBS Sports
Sunday Night Football odds, spread, line: Packers vs. Bears prediction, NFL picks from expert who's 51-17
Long-time NFC North rivals will meet on Sunday Night Football when the Green Bay Packers, led by Aaron Rodgers, take on Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears. Green Bay is 0-1 after a disappointing loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1, though the Packers will have home field advantage at Lambeau Field. Chicago opened the season with a comeback victory at home over the San Francisco 49ers. The Packers lead the all-time series 103-95-6.
CBS Sports
Packers' David Bakhtiari: Back to no practice
Bakhtiari (knee) did not practice during Thursday's session, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports. Head coach Matt LaFleur said Thursday Bakhtiari is on a "day on, day off" schedule of practicing as he works to return to the field. The All-Pro left tackle made it through Wednesday's session, but his practice status for Friday will likely play a pivotal role in helping determine his availability Sunday night against the Bears.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football: Week 2 Rankings Updates plus the latest injury news on Alvin Kamara, Gabe Davis, others
I can't remember a week this early in the season with as many injury questions as we're facing heading into Week 2, and even at 11 am on Sunday morning, we're facing a ton of uncertainty. In fact, I'd argue we have more uncertainty right now than we did Friday afternoon -- which is the opposite of how it's supposed to work.
CBS Sports
College football rankings, grades: Georgia earns 'A+', Miami gets 'F' in Week 3 report card
Week 3 of the college football season is in the books, and the race for the national title is officially on. Saturday brought us plenty to break down, including blowout wins from some of the top contenders, pretenders exposed as frauds and pesky underdogs that gave hope that perhaps Cinderella is lurking in the shadows.
