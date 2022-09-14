ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookland, AR

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Motorcycle wreck sends one to hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person was taken to the hospital following a motorcycle wreck on the interstate Saturday. Police said there was a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle near Sam Cooper and White Station. One person was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. WREG will update as more information becomes available.
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Crews encounter fire at high school football stadium

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) – It was a brief scare after a fire was discovered Friday morning at the Osceola High School football stadium. Fire Chief Peter Hill said on Sept. 16, a person walked near the concession stand under the bleachers on the home side of the stadium and smelled smoke.
OSCEOLA, AR
WREG

Ark. man located after leaving Memphis hospital: MPD

UPDATE on Sunday, 1:33 p.m. – Memphis Police have said they have located David Ward. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say an Arkansas man is missing after he left a Memphis hospital Saturday afternoon. Police say 61-year-old David Ward of West Memphis left Methodist University Hospital at around 3:49 p.m. Saturday. Ward reportedly has a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Education
City
Brookland, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
Brookland, AR
Sports
Local
Arkansas Football
WREG

South Memphis shooting caught on video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say they’re looking for a man and possibly several others responsible for a dangerous South Memphis shooting caught on camera. The video released by Memphis Police shows the black Ford Fusion coming to a stop at the corner of St. Paul Avenue near Lauderdale on Sept. 9. Three people get out […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Four people hurt in Cordova car crash, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people were hurt following an early morning car crash in Cordova. At 7 AM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Dexter Road and Mill Farm Drive. Four people were taken to local hospitals in varying conditions. Two...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports
WREG

$330 in crab legs stolen from Memphis Walmart, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are searching for a suspect who made off with over $330 worth of crab legs from a local area Walmart. MPD said a man walked into the Walmart on Shelby Drive on August 22, put a large box of crab legs in his shopping basket and did not pay. Police said […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

A-State volleyball falls in non-conference finale

Arkansas State volleyball battled in a back-and-forth third set with hopes of extending its match at Stephen F. Austin, but ultimately dropped a three-set decision to the host Ladyjacks inside Shelton Gym. A-State (5-7) led for much of both the second and third sets, but late runs by SFA (12-1)...
JONESBORO, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
extrainningsoftball.com

DJ Sanders Joins Memphis Coaching Staff

Memphis has hired DJ Sanders as an assistant coach. Sanders spent the 2022 collegiate season on staff at Mississippi State. Serving as the volunteer assistant coach, she was part of the group that guided the Bulldogs to victory in the Tallahassee regional and a berth in the Super Regional round.
MEMPHIS, TN
College Football News

Memphis vs Arkansas State Prediction, Game Preview

Memphis vs Arkansas State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17. Record: Memphis (1-1), Arkansas State (1-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 3 Expert Picks | Week 3 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions |...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

2 charged after pregnant woman shot in Arkansas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people have been arrested after a pregnant woman was shot and critically injured in Wynne, Arkansas. The Wynne Police Department says Kaila Henry and Darian Nauden have been formally charged. The shooting happened Monday, September 12, in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Street in Wynne. Officers reportedly found a […]
WYNNE, AR
WREG

I-240 lane closed after passenger flees traffic stop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A lane of I-240 was closed after a person fled from a traffic stop on foot Friday afternoon. According to Memphis Police, one lane of westbound traffic on I-240 at Lamar closed at around 2 p.m. Friday. According to THP, a trooper pulled over a vehicle because the driver and passenger were […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Baby born with half a heart to celebrate 1st birthday at Memphis hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A baby born with half a heart will celebrate her first birthday at a Memphis hospital where she got a second chance at life thanks to surgery. After months of waiting, 11-month-old Ja’Mia McFarland received her new heart just two weeks shy of her first birthday. In true superstar fashion, she awoke […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Shooting sports complex nearing completion in Randolph County

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - What was once an idea will now become a reality. The city of Pocahontas is putting its finishing touches on its new state-of-the-art shooting sports complex. The complex sits on nearly 35 acres of city-owned land. Mayor Keith Sutton said this project was something the area...
POCAHONTAS, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy