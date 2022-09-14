Read full article on original website
Motorcycle wreck sends one to hospital
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person was taken to the hospital following a motorcycle wreck on the interstate Saturday. Police said there was a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle near Sam Cooper and White Station. One person was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. WREG will update as more information becomes available.
Kait 8
Crews encounter fire at high school football stadium
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) – It was a brief scare after a fire was discovered Friday morning at the Osceola High School football stadium. Fire Chief Peter Hill said on Sept. 16, a person walked near the concession stand under the bleachers on the home side of the stadium and smelled smoke.
Four People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Memphis (Memphis, TN)
According to the Memphis Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident was reported in Cordova. The officials stated that two vehicles were involved in [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
Ark. man located after leaving Memphis hospital: MPD
UPDATE on Sunday, 1:33 p.m. – Memphis Police have said they have located David Ward. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say an Arkansas man is missing after he left a Memphis hospital Saturday afternoon. Police say 61-year-old David Ward of West Memphis left Methodist University Hospital at around 3:49 p.m. Saturday. Ward reportedly has a […]
CANCELED: City Watch canceled for man who walked out of hospital, MPD says
MEMPHIS, TN. — UPDATE Sep. 18 1:35 PM:. MPD has canceled the City Watch for David Ward. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) issued a City Watch alert for a 61-year-old man. Police said David Ward left Methodist University Hospital around 3:49 p.m. on Sept. 17, 2022. MPD said he...
Woman shot to death across the street from high school in Westwood, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead after gunfire rang out across the street in Westwood Thursday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the shooting happened right across the street from Westwood High School around 8 p.m. Police said the woman was rushed to Regional...
South Memphis shooting caught on video
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say they’re looking for a man and possibly several others responsible for a dangerous South Memphis shooting caught on camera. The video released by Memphis Police shows the black Ford Fusion coming to a stop at the corner of St. Paul Avenue near Lauderdale on Sept. 9. Three people get out […]
Four people hurt in Cordova car crash, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people were hurt following an early morning car crash in Cordova. At 7 AM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Dexter Road and Mill Farm Drive. Four people were taken to local hospitals in varying conditions. Two...
Missing since Tuesday: Police search for runaway 16-year-old
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Friday, The Memphis Police Department (MPD) reported that they are looking for 16-year-old T'Kylah Manley. Manley has brown hair, brown eyes and is 5 foot 2, according to MPD. She was last seen wearing a black crop top, black leggings and multi-colored croc shoes, according to MPD.
$330 in crab legs stolen from Memphis Walmart, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are searching for a suspect who made off with over $330 worth of crab legs from a local area Walmart. MPD said a man walked into the Walmart on Shelby Drive on August 22, put a large box of crab legs in his shopping basket and did not pay. Police said […]
Kait 8
Police, parents speak about student suspected of murder arrested during school
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The search for a suspect in a Sunday, Sept. 11 shooting in Blytheville had the community on edge, but when parents found one of those suspects was arrested at school, many had safety concerns. The Blytheville Police Department arrested a Blytheville High School student Wednesday, Sept....
Kait 8
A-State volleyball falls in non-conference finale
Arkansas State volleyball battled in a back-and-forth third set with hopes of extending its match at Stephen F. Austin, but ultimately dropped a three-set decision to the host Ladyjacks inside Shelton Gym. A-State (5-7) led for much of both the second and third sets, but late runs by SFA (12-1)...
extrainningsoftball.com
DJ Sanders Joins Memphis Coaching Staff
Memphis has hired DJ Sanders as an assistant coach. Sanders spent the 2022 collegiate season on staff at Mississippi State. Serving as the volunteer assistant coach, she was part of the group that guided the Bulldogs to victory in the Tallahassee regional and a berth in the Super Regional round.
College Football News
Memphis vs Arkansas State Prediction, Game Preview
Memphis vs Arkansas State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17. Record: Memphis (1-1), Arkansas State (1-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 3 Expert Picks | Week 3 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions |...
2 charged after pregnant woman shot in Arkansas
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people have been arrested after a pregnant woman was shot and critically injured in Wynne, Arkansas. The Wynne Police Department says Kaila Henry and Darian Nauden have been formally charged. The shooting happened Monday, September 12, in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Street in Wynne. Officers reportedly found a […]
KATV
2 teens arrested in deadly shooting incident that ended with 1 person murdered
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Two Blytheville teens have been arrested in a deadly shooting incident that left one man dead and one woman injured. Our news content partners at KAIT 8 News, Blytheville police arrested a student on the campus of Blytheville High School student on Wednesday. According to...
I-240 lane closed after passenger flees traffic stop
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A lane of I-240 was closed after a person fled from a traffic stop on foot Friday afternoon. According to Memphis Police, one lane of westbound traffic on I-240 at Lamar closed at around 2 p.m. Friday. According to THP, a trooper pulled over a vehicle because the driver and passenger were […]
Baby born with half a heart to celebrate 1st birthday at Memphis hospital
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A baby born with half a heart will celebrate her first birthday at a Memphis hospital where she got a second chance at life thanks to surgery. After months of waiting, 11-month-old Ja’Mia McFarland received her new heart just two weeks shy of her first birthday. In true superstar fashion, she awoke […]
Kait 8
Shooting sports complex nearing completion in Randolph County
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - What was once an idea will now become a reality. The city of Pocahontas is putting its finishing touches on its new state-of-the-art shooting sports complex. The complex sits on nearly 35 acres of city-owned land. Mayor Keith Sutton said this project was something the area...
Man accused in shooting spree across Memphis due in court this morning
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused in a deadly shooting spree across Memphis is schedule to appear in court again this morning. Ezekiel Kelly, 19, faces one count of first-degree murder, but more charges are expected. Three people died and three others were injured in the attacks. The violence...
