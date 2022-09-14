Ryan Reynolds got a colonoscopy on YouTube and it may have saved his life

Canadian-American actor Ryan Reynolds underwent colonoscopy in a YouTube video - and it may have actually helped save his life.

Reynolds undertook the procedure in collaboration with the organisations Lead from Behind and the Colorectal Cancer Alliance to help raise awareness of colon cancers.

The 45-year-old agreed to share the procedure publicly if his friend, fellow actor and Wrexham Football Club co-owner Rob McElhenney also learned Welsh.

The medical procedure examines the inside of the lower bowel and rectum to look for any signs of disease or abnormalities, even in otherwise healthy patients.

Deadpool star Reynolds said in the video: “It's a simple step that could literally, and I mean literally, save your life.”

After the 30-minute exam, doctors told Reynolds they had found an “extremely subtle polyp”. Certain types of polyps, which are growths of cells, have the potential to turn into cancer and are typically recommended to be removed.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Rob & Ryan Lead From Behind www.youtube.com

The star’s doctor told him: “This was potentially life-saving for you — I'm not kidding, I'm not being overly dramatic.”

He continued: “This is exactly why you do this. You had no symptoms.”

Reynolds’ polyp was removed and the doctor explained: “You are interrupting the natural history of a disease of something of a process that could have ended up developing into cancer and causing all sorts of problems.”

Fans of the star were full of praise for sharing his experience.

One YouTube user commented: “Just when I thought I couldn't love Ryan Reynolds any more, he goes and does something selfless like this and adds even more good to world. The guy's a saint and a treasure.”

Someone else said: “Not all heroes wear capes…some have tiny cameras shoved up their a**holes and broadcast for all to see. So happy to hear you both will be around longer for us to enjoy.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.