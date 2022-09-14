ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ryan Reynolds got a colonoscopy on YouTube and it may have saved his life

By Ellie Abraham
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

Canadian-American actor Ryan Reynolds underwent colonoscopy in a YouTube video - and it may have actually helped save his life.

Reynolds undertook the procedure in collaboration with the organisations Lead from Behind and the Colorectal Cancer Alliance to help raise awareness of colon cancers.

The 45-year-old agreed to share the procedure publicly if his friend, fellow actor and Wrexham Football Club co-owner Rob McElhenney also learned Welsh.

The medical procedure examines the inside of the lower bowel and rectum to look for any signs of disease or abnormalities, even in otherwise healthy patients.

Deadpool star Reynolds said in the video: “It's a simple step that could literally, and I mean literally, save your life.”

After the 30-minute exam, doctors told Reynolds they had found an “extremely subtle polyp”. Certain types of polyps, which are growths of cells, have the potential to turn into cancer and are typically recommended to be removed.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Rob & Ryan Lead From Behind www.youtube.com

The star’s doctor told him: “This was potentially life-saving for you — I'm not kidding, I'm not being overly dramatic.”

He continued: “This is exactly why you do this. You had no symptoms.”

Reynolds’ polyp was removed and the doctor explained: “You are interrupting the natural history of a disease of something of a process that could have ended up developing into cancer and causing all sorts of problems.”

Fans of the star were full of praise for sharing his experience.

One YouTube user commented: “Just when I thought I couldn't love Ryan Reynolds any more, he goes and does something selfless like this and adds even more good to world. The guy's a saint and a treasure.”

Someone else said: “Not all heroes wear capes…some have tiny cameras shoved up their a**holes and broadcast for all to see. So happy to hear you both will be around longer for us to enjoy.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

This is who Kim Kardashian wants to date next

Kim Kardashian, 41, opened up about potential suitors following her split from Pete Davidson, 28. In a recent interview on the Late Late Show With James Corden, the reality star said she feels like she has to "go to different places" because "clearly it's not working, whatever I'm doing." Kardashian said that maybe she'd visit "a hospital and meet a doctor" or, perhaps, a law firm. "I think it’s going to be, like, [a] scientist, neuroscientist, biochemist, doctor [or] attorney. That’s maybe what I envision in the future," she said. However, the mum-of-four did admit to "not looking" and wanting...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Khaby Lame earns humongous amount per post as most followed star on TikTok

Khaby Lame is TikTok's most-followed star as the ultimate life hack fact-checker, and earns a humongous amount per post as a result of his success, according to financial outlet Fortune.With 149.5m followers, everyone loves Lame's deadpan facial expressions, shrugs and hand gestures as the 22-year-old hilariously shows what we're all thinking.Lame was born in Senegal and immigrated to Italy in 2001 with his parents and three siblings.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHis viral career began when he started making TikToks after he lost his job as a factory worker during the pandemic where his entertaining videos began racking...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

'We met in the queue' has become the internet's new favourite meme

After two strangers met in the queue to see the Queen lying in state, hit it off, and decided to meet up to watch the funeral together, an interview with the pair went viral.The queuers, Jack and Zoe, met at “around 10:30pm” on Friday night and were interviewed about their newfound friendship by Minnie Stephenson from Channel 4 News.Jack said: “We’ve been with each other throughout the whole thing. We’ve actually got loads of things in common.“We’re going to the funeral on Monday together.”Meanwhile, Zoe added that meeting Jack and others was a “blessing in disguise”, with her time in...
INTERNET
Indy100

Father of TikTok star Everleigh Rose dies suddenly aged just 29

Nine-year-old TikTok sensation Everleigh Rose's dad, Tommy Smith, has died aged 29.On Thursday (15 September), Everleigh’s mom, Savannah LaBrant, 29, took to her Instagram to share the tragic news.She also asked her followers to “pray” for her 9-year-old daughter following the devastating loss.“Our hearts are incredibly heavy as we process the loss of Everleigh’s dad, Tommy. He loved Everleigh immensely,” LaBrant captioned the post.“As we navigate through this difficult time, we kindly ask for privacy so that our family may continue to love on Ev, pray and grieve with her. Your prayers for Everleigh are so very appreciated.”Sign up to...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Mcelhenney
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Indy100

If you use GIFs, you're a cringe boomer, says Giphy

It may have been cool to use GIFs in the mid 2000s but now it's not - and that's according to Giphy.Giphy, a database of GIFs that allows users to choose from using keywords, has slowly dwindled in popularity over the years as Gen Z takes over as the primary internet users.What was once a critical part of Tumblr and other online blogs is now used to decipher young internet users from old. And Giphy agrees. The company used this argument in its response to the UK government trying to block a merger with Facebook parent company, Meta. Sign up...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Indy100

Heartbreaking moment Iain Lee breaks down live on camera as stalker Alex Belfield is jailed

English broadcaster Iain Lee broke down while live-streaming his reaction to his stalker, Alex Belfield's, jail sentencing. For 10 years, Belfield, a YouTuber and ex-BBC radio presenter, stalked and harassed various people online using social media platforms.But on Friday justice was served as Belfield, 42, was jailed for five years and 26 weeks."Alex Belfield made my life miserable for ten years. I considered suicide. He told me to do it," Lee wrote on Twitter. "Today he was sentenced to 5 and a half years."Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter ...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Indy100

189K+
Followers
16K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy