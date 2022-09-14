ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh police looking for missing 44-year-old Deborah 'Debbie' Bailey

By CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13r2VA_0hvLz7pn00

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (9/14) 02:47

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are asking for help finding a 44-year-old woman who hasn't been seen in days.

Police said Deborah "Debbie" Bailey was last seen Sunday. Police said there are "possible concerns of dementia" and she could be in the Wilkinsburg, East Hills or Homewood areas.

She's described as 5-foot-5, 130 pounds with black hair and a silver streak possibly in a short ponytail.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141.

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Police looking for suspects after man shot overnight in Munhall

MUNHALL (KDKA) -- A man was rushed to the hospital overnight after being shot in Munhall, Allegheny County police said.Police were called to the scene just after 2:15 a.m. on Center Avenue. They found the victim with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive his injuries, police said. Allegheny County police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. 
MUNHALL, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Wilkinsburg, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

2 people, including a child, shot in Hill District

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people were shot on Centre Avenue in the Hill District.Police officers, SWAT and EMS were called to the 2800 block of Centre Ave on Wednesday for the shooting, police said on Twitter. Officials said the call came in around 9:30 p.m.Police said two people were shot inside an apartment building. A child was grazed by a bullet in the head and a second victim was shot in the thumb. Both victims were taken to local hospitals in stable condition. One person was detained, officials said. SWAT and K9 officers cleared the building for a possible armed suspect inside, according to officials. A weapon was found but no suspect.Pittsburgh Public Safety said officers were initially called to the scene for reports of shots fired.Police are investigating. Police also responded to a separate shooting in the Hill District on Wednesday night. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Suspect arrested in Butler County coffee bar break-in

HARMONY, Pa. — More than a week after a break-in at a Butler County coffee shop, police have made an arrest. Sean Richards has confessed to the crime, which happened on Sept. 7. Richards had been caught on surveillance breaking into Wunderbar Coffee and Crepes in Harmony. The suspect...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police increase security outside Carrick High School after large fight

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Only three weeks into the new school year and Pittsburgh police have already had to beef up security outside one of the city schools.After multiple fights involving about 100 Carrick High School students broke out shortly after school ended Wednesday, police weren't taking any chances Thursday.Officers were ready and stationed at every corner outside the school. There were rumors circulating that students were going to finish what they started. Luckily that didn't happen, thanks to the saturation of officers in this area."This is an ongoing challenge for not only Pittsburgh police but the school police. This is...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Brentwood man charged in shooting that wounded boy, man in Hill District

Pittsburgh police arrested a Brentwood man for allegedly shooting a man and a 3-year-old boy in the city’s Hill District Wednesday night during a domestic dispute. Davont Spencer-Johnson, 24, was arraigned Thursday on two counts each of aggravated assault and simple assault, one count of robbery, four counts of endangering the welfare of a child and eight counts of recklessly endangering another person. Spencer-Johnson was placed in the Allegheny County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bond, pending a Sept. 21, preliminary hearing.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deborah
Tribune-Review

Greensburg teen charged with attempted homicide will be tried in juvenile court

A Greensburg teen charged with the attempted homicide of three people will be prosecuted as a juvenile, a judge ruled this week. Anthony Shook, 17, was originally charged as an adult with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and other offenses after he was arrested in June 2021 following a shootout in the parking lot of Eastmont Estates apartment complex. Shook, who was 16 at the time of the incident, was injured in the shooting.
GREENSBURG, PA
wtae.com

41-year-old woman missing out of Lawrence County

HICKORY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a missing 41-year-old woman from Hickory Township, Lawrence County. Wendy Marie Quear hasn’t been seen since last Friday. Police described her as being five-foot-six and approximately 220 pounds with short brown...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police investigating sharp uptick in catalytic converter thefts

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh police are focusing on a spike in catalytic converter thefts, which they said is part of a nationwide trend.So far, in 2022, police said there have been more than 182 reported catalytic thefts around the city. That is a significant increase from the last three years, police said. In 2019, only five thefts were reported.The thieves are going after the parts because they contain precious metals that can be sold at very high prices, police said.Investigators said the suspects often target hybrid vehicles because they have multiple converters.Police think people in the community know who is...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pittsburgh Police#Kdka Tv#Svu
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh's Garbage Olympics return for sixth-straight year

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today was the sixth annual citywide cleanup event best known as the Garbage Olympics.Pittsburgh Public Safety park rangers were out at Lake Carnegie with residents sprucing up the park.Residents from various neighborhoods will compete against one another -- getting awards for picking up the most trash, having the largest team, or finding the weirdest item.During last year's event, close to 1,000 bags of trash were filled from across the city.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

West Mifflin police looking for missing 16-year-old D'nyla Kennedy-Smith

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) - West Mifflin police are asking for help finding a missing 16-year-old. Police said D'nyla Kennedy-Smith was last seen in the area of Midway Drive in West Mifflin on Tuesday and is believed to be in the Monview Heights area. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and brown-colored Air Force shoes, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call the West Mifflin Police Department at 412-461-3125
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Pitt News

Police Blotter: Sept. 8 – Sept. 13

Pitt police reported a theft in Mervis Hall. Pitt police reported a smell of marijuana in Brackenridge Hall. Pitt police assisted city police with a burglary at 300 Block of McKee Place. Pitt police arrested a student for a simple assault domestic violence at Centre Plaza. A student reported a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Large fight involving students breaks out in Carrick

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police responded to a large fight involving Carrick High School students that happened shortly after the end of school Wednesday. A student shared video with Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that showed some of the incident near the corner of Brownsville Road and Parkfield Street. Watch the video above.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
69K+
Followers
30K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy