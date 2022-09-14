ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Building a V12 Toyota Supra Is a Bigger Hassle Than You Can Imagine

By James Gilboy
The Drive
The Drive
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40BXvt_0hvLyzwD00 YouTube, Alphadelta06

Swapping a V12 into a car not designed to fit one is as big an undertaking as it sounds. Perhaps bigger, actually, as Mk3 Toyota Supra (MA70) owner Hugo de la Vega has learned in the process of fitting a Toyota Century’s 5.0-liter V12 to his Supra track car.

De la Vega, who has documented the build on his Instagram @thev12supra.mk3 , told The Drive that a V12 has been on the agenda since he and his friends rebuilt his car’s original inline-six. He told them that if the engine were to ever go pop, he’d exchange it for the 1GZ-FE, the V12 from Toyota’s range-topping JDM luxury sedan. That turned out to be prophetic, as he accidentally dropped a washer down a cylinder while changing spark plugs, grenading the engine. So began the V12 swap, which was about to get more complicated than anyone could’ve bargained for.

For starters, de la Vega had to import a donor engine from Japan to Bordeaux, France. Ordinarily, that’s not the trickiest process, but it ended up being delayed by the combo of COVID and the Ever Given blocking the Suez Canal . It took five months for the V12 to arrive, and once it did, a test fit revealed the difficulty of cramming it into a Supra.

Though the Supra’s engine bay was designed for an engine of the V12’s length, it wasn’t built to accommodate its width, which meant the starter fought the driver-side exhaust manifold for space. The only solution was to redesign the manifold and construct it with the engine in place, a process that de la Vega said took about 45 hours. Then came fitting the steering rack in with the oil pan and subframe. De la Vega didn’t want to redesign the subframe or relocate the steering rack, so he designed his own dry-sump oiling system, eating up another 60 hours.

The intake too proved a problem, as while a pair of adapted aluminum 2JZ-GTE intake plenums worked, de la Vega wasn’t satisfied with them. At the suggestion of a friend, he replaced them with an individual throttle body setup, one using a combination of VW Beetle carburetors and a custom throttle linkage. That took 50 hours to build.

Mercifully, there was an off-the-shelf bell housing for adapting the V12 to the Supra’s stock five-speed manual transmission. That leaves the engine mounts as the last major under-hood project—at least until it comes time for tuning, where the goal is to achieve between 350 and 400 horsepower. If de la Vega can’t get that with natural aspiration, he says he’d consider a turbo or even nitrous.

As the V12 Supra is destined to be a road-legal track car, its interior has been prepped accordingly with Recaro bucket seats, Takata harnesses, and Sparco fire suppression. It also has a Wilwood hydraulic handbrake, Nardi steering wheel, and a handmade shift knob. On the exterior, it’s set to receive some outsourced composite bodywork, which will save de la Vega the time of making it all himself.

Even so, he believes he’s barely more than halfway through the build, with 300 hours invested and an estimated 200 more needed to finish the job. Granted, not all of that has been spent on fitting the engine, but it’s a testament to just how much it takes to double the cylinder count in your car. And the more you start with, the more trouble you’re asking for.

Got a tip or question for the author? You can reach them here: james@thedrive.com

Comments / 0

Related
torquenews.com

New Toyota Problem This Experienced Mechanic Has Never Seen Before!

Here’s the latest on a new problem you might find with your Toyota or Lexus vehicle that you can head off with a simple inspection to avoid a sudden and expensive repair. Plus, some common expensive Lexus LS430 problems you will want to be aware of before considering buying a used one.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

The Ultimate 2JZ-GTE A90 Toyota Supra Engine Swap You've Been Dreaming About

We couldn't have been any more excited when news broke that Toyota was working on a fifth-generation Supra model. With decades of the MkIV chassis overshadowing its older siblings and the tuning community reaching unprecedented heights with the venerable 2JZ-GTE motor, the new version would have some huge shoes to fill. When we found out the engine would be taken from BMW's shelves and a manual transmission wouldn't be an option (at that time), the anger was apparent.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toyota Supra#Vehicles#Toyota Century#Jdm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Toyota
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Drive

The Drive

New York City, NY
63K+
Followers
11K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy