Playoff hero Ricky Proehl named to St. Louis’ XFL coaching staff

ST. LOUIS – The full coaching staffs have been released for each of the eight XFL teams.

Most notable for the St. Louis team behind head coach Anthony Becht is wide receivers coach Ricky Proehl. He made the catch in the 1999 NFC Championship Game that sent the Rams to Super Bowl 34. Proehl has previously been a member of the Carolina Panthers coaching staff.

St. Louis’ XFL team still doesn’t have an official team name.

XFL St. Louis Coaching Staff

Head Coach: Anthony Becht

Director of Team Operations: Anastasia Ali

Director of Player Personnel: Dave Boller

Offensive Coordinator: Bruce Gradkowski

Running Backs: Art Valero

Wide Receivers: Ricky Proehl

Offensive Line: Pat Perles

Offensive Line Assistant: Mark Lee

Defensive Coordinator: Donnie Abraham

Defensive Line: La’Roi Glover

Linebackers: Dave Steckel

Athletic Trainer: Eric Avila

Equipment Manager: Todd Hewitt

Video Manager: Sean Hollister

