Playoff hero Ricky Proehl named to St. Louis’ XFL coaching staff
ST. LOUIS – The full coaching staffs have been released for each of the eight XFL teams.
Most notable for the St. Louis team behind head coach Anthony Becht is wide receivers coach Ricky Proehl. He made the catch in the 1999 NFC Championship Game that sent the Rams to Super Bowl 34. Proehl has previously been a member of the Carolina Panthers coaching staff.
St. Louis’ XFL team still doesn’t have an official team name.
XFL St. Louis Coaching Staff
Head Coach: Anthony Becht
Director of Team Operations: Anastasia Ali
Director of Player Personnel: Dave Boller
Offensive Coordinator: Bruce Gradkowski
Running Backs: Art Valero
Wide Receivers: Ricky Proehl
Offensive Line: Pat Perles
Offensive Line Assistant: Mark Lee
Defensive Coordinator: Donnie Abraham
Defensive Line: La’Roi Glover
Linebackers: Dave Steckel
Athletic Trainer: Eric Avila
Equipment Manager: Todd Hewitt
Video Manager: Sean Hollister
