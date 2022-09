Chase Elliott wonders if NASCAR needs to end its Cup Series seasons earlier in the year to avoid the NFL's season as much as possible. The 2020 Cup Series champion said this weekend at Bristol that he didn’t “see any reason” that NASCAR should have its Cup Series season compete with the NFL. The 2022 Cup Series season ends on Nov. 5, the same Sunday that is Week 9 of the NFL season.

NFL ・ 14 MINUTES AGO