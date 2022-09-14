Cardington was edged by visiting East Knox Friday night in an evenly-matched game. All the points were scored in the second quarter of a 14-7 contest. The Bulldogs got on the board first with a long pass from Jax Lester to Bracen Davis, but Cardington bounced back with a one-yard run by Kaiden Beach. Austin Vails hit the PAT to tie the game at 7-7.

CARDINGTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO