Centerburg, OH

morrowcountysentinel.com

Local teams suffer Friday defeats

Cardington was edged by visiting East Knox Friday night in an evenly-matched game. All the points were scored in the second quarter of a 14-7 contest. The Bulldogs got on the board first with a long pass from Jax Lester to Bracen Davis, but Cardington bounced back with a one-yard run by Kaiden Beach. Austin Vails hit the PAT to tie the game at 7-7.
CARDINGTON, OH
morrowcountysentinel.com

Highland Scots strong in win

After three straight weeks away from home, the Highland football team perhaps put together its best performance of the season in their return to Sparta Friday night, as they beat Pleasant 45-6. “It’s wonderful to be here, just happy to be back,” said head coach Ty Stover. “We actually had...
HIGHLAND, OH
morrowcountysentinel.com

Highland volleyball tops Clear Fork Thursday

The Highland volleyball team remained perfect on the season at 11-0 and 7-0 in MOAC play after defeating a game Clear Fork squad on Thursday by scores of 25-16, 25-17 and 25-12. Head coach Rob Terrill said that he was impressed by the Clear Fork effort, while also noting that...
HIGHLAND, OH
morrowcountysentinel.com

Highland girls’ golf gets win

On Thursday, Highland topped Fredericktown by a 210-243 count in girls’ golf. CeCi Grassbaugh scored 44 to lead the team, while Mallory Jones shot 49. Following were Stevie Asher (58) and Guinevere Jackson (59). Also competing were Bailey Alexander (62), Piper Dabbert (63) and Maddie Tack (67). Highland boys’...
HIGHLAND, OH
morrowcountysentinel.com

Fair awards presented

MORROW COUNTY- A government entity and a long time supporter of the Morrow County Fair were recognized for their contributions during a ceremony held Tuesday, August 30, in the Junior Fair Building. Amanda Bush, a member of the Morrow County Senior Fair Board, announced the recognition of the Morrow County...
MORROW COUNTY, OH
morrowcountysentinel.com

Hospital announces new surgeon, providers and blood profile clinics

MORROW COUNTY- Morrow County Hospital (MCH) Community Outreach Coordinator Tammy Schott shared news from the MCH and OhioHealth Communications team at the August 23 hospital board meeting. Schott said the hospital’s recent quarterly newsletters have been well received by the community and hospital staff. The latest hospital outreach is a...
MORROW COUNTY, OH

