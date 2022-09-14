Where do your tastes fall on the sweet-tart apple spectrum? I enjoyed a deliciously juicy First Kiss apple at the State Fair this year. One of the apples on the early end of the local harvest, it certainly hit the spot after cheese curds. I had my first taste of this new apple variety when it came out a few years ago—I like its tart/sweet flavor, so did my son, but my husband thinks it’s a little too tart for his liking. (Check out the post here if you’re curious to learn more about this variety.)

