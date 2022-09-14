Read full article on original website
fox9.com
New COVID-19 subvariant detected in Twin Cities wastewater
(FOX 9) - The newest Omicron sub-variant made its way to Minnesota after BA.2.75 was detected in Twin Cities wastewater. According to data released by the Metropolitan Council on Friday, tested wastewater detected the BA.2.75 subvariant, but Omicron BA.5 is still the most common strain of COVID-19 in the metro accounting for 90% of viral RNA material.
mprnews.org
COVID-19 data gives reasons to be cautiously optimistic
Earlier this week the head of the World Health Organization expressed optimism that “the end is in sight” for the global COVID-19 pandemic, but he cautioned that “we are not there yet.”. This week’s COVID-19 data for Minnesota continues to show declines in cases, hospitalizations and some...
fox9.com
Medical cannabis maker sues Minnesota, alleges ‘irrational discrimination’ over THC edibles
(FOX 9) - In the wake of THC edibles being made legal by the Minnesota Legislature last session, one manufacturer in the state’s medical cannabis program has filed a lawsuit claiming it's being unfairly subjected to regulations that others aren’t – for the exact same products. Vireo...
KAAL-TV
4 additional free at-home COVID-19 tests available for Minnesota households through state program
(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced on Wednesday that Minnesotans can now place an order for four additional free at-home COVID-19 rapid tests through the state’s online ordering program. Minnesotans who have previously ordered the full limit of eight tests from the program can now...
Minnesota Poll: Walz approval at 52%, leads Jensen in governor’s race
MINNEAPOLIS — With less than two months until Election Day on Nov. 8, incumbent Minnesota Governor Tim Walz maintains a lead over Republican challenger Dr. Scott Jensen, according to a new KARE 11/Star Tribune/MPR News Minnesota Poll. However, more than 10% of voters are still undecided. WHO ARE YOU...
This Small Minnesota Town Is Considered The Worst In The Entire State
There are some great places to live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. However, there is one small town that is considered the worst small town in the entire state of Minnesota. Hopefully, this small town isn't your hometown, because no one wants to be number one on a list of the worst small towns in the entire state.
willmarradio.com
Taiwan plans to buy 2.7 billion dollars in Minnesota corn and soybeans
(St. Paul, MN) -- Taiwan plans to buy two-point-seven-billion dollars in corn and soybean products from Minnesota farmers. Governor Tim Walz and state officials on Thursday met with members of Taiwan’s agriculture industry to sign Letters of Intent outlining the purchases. State Ag Commissioner Thom Petersen says Taiwan and Minnesota have a strong history of agricultural trade, and these agreements build on that foundation. He says the state looks forward to opening up more trade opportunities for farmers and food and ag companies in the future. Taiwan is Minnesota’s sixth largest export market.
WDIO-TV
Thousands of striking nurses return to work in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Thousands of nurses returned to work Thursday at Minnesota hospitals following a three-day strike over wage increases and staffing and retention made worse by the coronavirus pandemic. Members of the Minnesota Nurses’ Association at 15 hospitals in the Twin Cities and Twin Ports walked off the...
21 Amazing Things About Fall that Women in Minnesota and Iowa Love
Grab a blanket and get ready to get all warm and fuzzy because the best season in the Midwest has arrived. Fall is here! If you are ever wondering what women in Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin love right now, just look below and take notes. 21 Amazing Things About Fall...
mprnews.org
Report: Greater Minn. suicides were majority of gun deaths in 2021
Gunshots on the Midway. Though the public remained largely safe, it was an unwelcome end to the “Great Minnesota Get Together,” and another shot of trauma in a year seemingly riddled with bullets. The violence has left many of us feeling vulnerable. But a new report on gun...
WDIO-TV
Motorists Beware: Fall Flood Run is this weekend
The Department of Transportation offices in Minnesota and Wisconsin would like to remind the public to use caution this weekend when driving along the Mississippi and St. Croix rivers as motorcyclists ride in the Fall Flood Run on Saturday. The annual ride historically attracts thousands of riders, taking them on a route between the Twin Cities and Winona. More details: Fall Flood Run.
mprnews.org
Slight severe risk Saturday for central Minnesota, marginal in the Twin Cities.
It’s a garden variety rainfall pattern around most of Minnesota overnight into early Saturday. But the next low-pressure wave moving into Minnesota Saturday has the potential to spark a few strong to possibly severe cells. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center paints a slight risk zone for severe storms across most...
Minnesota And Illinois Stores Included In Latest Closing Announcement
I remember very clearly when I heard the news that Shopko was closing in Rochester, Minnesota, and it hit our family in a way that was unique because I had family members who worked in one of the stores. It was heartbreaking though to see places we shopped at a lot sell off everything and turn the lights off for the final time. Unfortunately, this experience is happening again for 150 Bed Bath & Beyond stores throughout our country, including stores in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa.
What Does Another La Ninã Mean for Minnesota This Winter?
The National Weather Service is saying this will be another La Ninã winter, meaning cool water temperatures are along the equator in the Pacific Ocean, but what does that have to do with this winter in Minnesota?. Well, a strong La Nina generally means colder than normal winters for...
fox9.com
Minnesota among top 5 states for 'quiet quitting’
(FOX 9) - The "quiet quitting" trend is sweeping the American workforce as employees' mindsets change from putting in extra hours at work to wanting a better work-life balance. And this concept seems to be quite popular in Minnesota. The company School Authority collected data from Twitter by tracking more...
townandtourist.com
20 Top Treehouse Rentals in Minnesota (Vast & Comforting!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Home to cold winters, beautiful wilderness, stunning lakes, and warm decadent food, Minnesota is a great place to take your next trip. When planning your next trip to this scenic Midwestern state, why not make it a little more memorable by staying somewhere unique.
voiceofalexandria.com
Minnesota based CHS to payout $1 billion to its members
(Inver Grove Heights, MN) -- Minnesota-based CHS, the nation’s highest-grossing Ag cooperative, is paying out $1 billion dollars to its members -- four times last year’s number and by far the largest annual payout in its history. CHS says it reflects a windfall the cooperative received as farmers in much of the U.S. saw a large jump in their income, fueled by the war in Ukraine and surging global demand for food and fuel -- another area where CHS has significant operations. CHS member-owners will receive $500 million in cash over the coming year, with a like amount to be distributed in equity redemptions.
minnesotamonthly.com
Ripe for the Picking: Minnesota Apple Harvest 2022
Where do your tastes fall on the sweet-tart apple spectrum? I enjoyed a deliciously juicy First Kiss apple at the State Fair this year. One of the apples on the early end of the local harvest, it certainly hit the spot after cheese curds. I had my first taste of this new apple variety when it came out a few years ago—I like its tart/sweet flavor, so did my son, but my husband thinks it’s a little too tart for his liking. (Check out the post here if you’re curious to learn more about this variety.)
mprnews.org
Poll: Walz up 7 over Jensen in governor’s race
DFL Gov. Tim Walz is ahead of Republican challenger Scott Jensen by seven percentage points with less than two months to go in their race, according to a new MPR News/Star Tribune/KARE 11 Minnesota Poll that also shows a majority approves of the incumbent’s job performance. The Walz lead...
Are Radar Detectors Legal In Minnesota?
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says motorists will see a "significant state patrol" presence on highways around the state through the end of the year. The beefed-up patrol will target aggressive drivers and speeders as part of the Highway Enforcement for Aggressive Traffic (HEAT) program. The smartest way to...
