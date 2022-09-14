ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

fox9.com

New COVID-19 subvariant detected in Twin Cities wastewater

(FOX 9) - The newest Omicron sub-variant made its way to Minnesota after BA.2.75 was detected in Twin Cities wastewater. According to data released by the Metropolitan Council on Friday, tested wastewater detected the BA.2.75 subvariant, but Omicron BA.5 is still the most common strain of COVID-19 in the metro accounting for 90% of viral RNA material.
mprnews.org

COVID-19 data gives reasons to be cautiously optimistic

Earlier this week the head of the World Health Organization expressed optimism that “the end is in sight” for the global COVID-19 pandemic, but he cautioned that “we are not there yet.”. This week’s COVID-19 data for Minnesota continues to show declines in cases, hospitalizations and some...
willmarradio.com

Taiwan plans to buy 2.7 billion dollars in Minnesota corn and soybeans

(St. Paul, MN) -- Taiwan plans to buy two-point-seven-billion dollars in corn and soybean products from Minnesota farmers. Governor Tim Walz and state officials on Thursday met with members of Taiwan’s agriculture industry to sign Letters of Intent outlining the purchases. State Ag Commissioner Thom Petersen says Taiwan and Minnesota have a strong history of agricultural trade, and these agreements build on that foundation. He says the state looks forward to opening up more trade opportunities for farmers and food and ag companies in the future. Taiwan is Minnesota’s sixth largest export market.
WDIO-TV

Thousands of striking nurses return to work in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Thousands of nurses returned to work Thursday at Minnesota hospitals following a three-day strike over wage increases and staffing and retention made worse by the coronavirus pandemic. Members of the Minnesota Nurses’ Association at 15 hospitals in the Twin Cities and Twin Ports walked off the...
WDIO-TV

Motorists Beware: Fall Flood Run is this weekend

The Department of Transportation offices in Minnesota and Wisconsin would like to remind the public to use caution this weekend when driving along the Mississippi and St. Croix rivers as motorcyclists ride in the Fall Flood Run on Saturday. The annual ride historically attracts thousands of riders, taking them on a route between the Twin Cities and Winona. More details: Fall Flood Run.
KROC News

Minnesota And Illinois Stores Included In Latest Closing Announcement

I remember very clearly when I heard the news that Shopko was closing in Rochester, Minnesota, and it hit our family in a way that was unique because I had family members who worked in one of the stores. It was heartbreaking though to see places we shopped at a lot sell off everything and turn the lights off for the final time. Unfortunately, this experience is happening again for 150 Bed Bath & Beyond stores throughout our country, including stores in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa.
fox9.com

Minnesota among top 5 states for 'quiet quitting’

(FOX 9) - The "quiet quitting" trend is sweeping the American workforce as employees' mindsets change from putting in extra hours at work to wanting a better work-life balance. And this concept seems to be quite popular in Minnesota. The company School Authority collected data from Twitter by tracking more...
townandtourist.com

20 Top Treehouse Rentals in Minnesota (Vast & Comforting!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Home to cold winters, beautiful wilderness, stunning lakes, and warm decadent food, Minnesota is a great place to take your next trip. When planning your next trip to this scenic Midwestern state, why not make it a little more memorable by staying somewhere unique.
voiceofalexandria.com

Minnesota based CHS to payout $1 billion to its members

(Inver Grove Heights, MN) -- Minnesota-based CHS, the nation’s highest-grossing Ag cooperative, is paying out $1 billion dollars to its members -- four times last year’s number and by far the largest annual payout in its history. CHS says it reflects a windfall the cooperative received as farmers in much of the U.S. saw a large jump in their income, fueled by the war in Ukraine and surging global demand for food and fuel -- another area where CHS has significant operations. CHS member-owners will receive $500 million in cash over the coming year, with a like amount to be distributed in equity redemptions.
minnesotamonthly.com

Ripe for the Picking: Minnesota Apple Harvest 2022

Where do your tastes fall on the sweet-tart apple spectrum? I enjoyed a deliciously juicy First Kiss apple at the State Fair this year. One of the apples on the early end of the local harvest, it certainly hit the spot after cheese curds. I had my first taste of this new apple variety when it came out a few years ago—I like its tart/sweet flavor, so did my son, but my husband thinks it’s a little too tart for his liking. (Check out the post here if you’re curious to learn more about this variety.)
mprnews.org

Poll: Walz up 7 over Jensen in governor’s race

DFL Gov. Tim Walz is ahead of Republican challenger Scott Jensen by seven percentage points with less than two months to go in their race, according to a new MPR News/Star Tribune/KARE 11 Minnesota Poll that also shows a majority approves of the incumbent’s job performance. The Walz lead...
Sasquatch 107.7

Are Radar Detectors Legal In Minnesota?

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says motorists will see a "significant state patrol" presence on highways around the state through the end of the year. The beefed-up patrol will target aggressive drivers and speeders as part of the Highway Enforcement for Aggressive Traffic (HEAT) program. The smartest way to...
