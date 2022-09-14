WARREN, Pa. – The Warren Public Library is hosting a pair of children’s programs this fall. Pumpkin Bear DIY Workshop: Warren Public Library, Oct 8, 1:30 p.m. Children ages two to eleven will listen to a few Halloween stories and then stuff their own adorable pumpkin bear. Pre Registration is mandatory and should be done in person since there is a nonrefundable $5 cash payment per child due at registration. Register in the Children’s Department; go to the Circulation Desk if no staff are available in Children’s. Phone Ms. Susan at 814 723-4650 with any questions.

