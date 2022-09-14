Read full article on original website
Lady Dragons Battle Past Harbor Creek
YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – Warren’s girls’ soccer team weathered early pressure and battled its way to a 3-1 win over visiting Harbor Creek on Saturday. Georgie Bickling scored a pair of goals, including one on a penalty kick, and Leyna Irwin tacked on the third late in the second half to give the Dragons breathing room.
Warren Earns Home Sweep Over Harbor Creek
WARREN, Pa. – Warren ended a strong week of non-region play with a sweep over visiting Harbor Creek on Saturday. The Dragons’ balanced offense was at it again with four players recording at least five kills in a 25-17, 25-21, and 25-11 win over the Huskies. “(We had...
Bucks fall on the road to Otto-Eldred
Duke Center, PA- Coming into their District 9 League Region 3 contest with Otto-Eldred, Bucktail knew they had to contain the Terrors high octane passing attack. Keeping mistakes to a minimum was also key. They failed to do both during the game’s first five minutes of play and found themselves in an irreversible hole.
Bauer Sets School Record as Knights Run Past Bobcats on Homecoming
RUSSELL, Pa. – Benji Bauer set a school record for rushing touchdowns in a game, and the Knights ran for over 400 yards as a team in Eisenhower’s 46-34 win over Seneca on Friday. Bauer scored five rushing touchdowns in the win to set the Eisenhower single-game record....
Rex’s Field Goal Sends Warren Past Conneaut
LINESVILLE, Pa. – Gavin Rex drilled a 23-yard field goal as time expired to send Warren to a 10-7 win over Conneaut. Ethan Senz’s 26-yard touchdown run with 7:22 to go in the second quarter gave Warren a 7-0 lead, their only points until the game-winning field goal.
Watch Live: Seneca at Eisenhower Football — Technical Difficulties, Game is Being Recorded
RUSSELL, Pa. – Watch live on the YDL Sports Network as Seneca travels to Eisenhower for a Region 2 clash. UPDATE: We are experiencing technical difficulties with the live stream connection. We are recording the game and will post the broadcast immediately following the game from Eisenhower. Brian Hagberg...
Eisenhower Announces 2022 Homecoming Court
RUSSELL, Pa. – Introducing the 2022 Eisenhower High School Homecoming Court. Front Row: Senior Court Queen Candidates: Rayna Hultman Kailee Morrison, Sammy Briggs, Madison Cathcart, Brooke Anderson, and Alyssa Fuchs. Back Row: Freshman Attendants Sam Childs, Caleb Jakubczak, Junior Attendants Mikenzie Miller, Shawn Pascuzzi, Senior King Candidates Wyatt Lookenhouse,...
Knights Royalty
RUSSELL, Pa. – The 2022 Eisenhower High School Homecoming King and Queen were crowned during halftime of the homecoming football game on Friday night. Sammy Briggs was crowned 2022 EHS Homecoming Queen and Brok English 2022 EHS Homecoming King.
Giant Eagle to close Edinboro location in December
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Giant Eagle will close its Edinboro location. The store at 606 Erie St. in Edinboro will close on Dec. 30, 2022. The store has been in business since 1985. The store has about 50 team members. A representative of Giant Eagle said the employees will be offered positions at other Giant Eagle locations. […]
Well Known JHS Custodian Passes Away Following Terminal Cancer Bout
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A staple of the Jamestown High School Community, best known for his “ruler suspenders,” has passed away following a bout with terminal cancer. JHS Head Custodian Andy Field sought hospice care for terminal brain cancer earlier this year. Field worked at...
Two Take 5 top prizes sold in WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A pair of Take 5 top prizes from Friday’s Take 5 drawing were sold in Chautauqua County. One ticket was sold at the Fredonia Food Market located at 33 Temple Street and the other was sold at the Tops Markets at 3955 Vineyard Drive in Dunkirk. Each ticket cashed in at […]
Edinboro residents react to news of Giant Eagle closure
A staple in the Edinboro community for decades is closing at the end of the year. Customers are not happy and the Borough Manager says he didn’t any get any heads up. Brian Wilk was live with more on the closing of the Giant Eagle. The Edinboro Giant Eagle first opened in 1985. They told us […]
Bemus Point Fall Fest Set for September 16-18
The celebration of autumn will include a street market with over 50 vendors and sidewalk fare, a petting zoo, open houses, live music and seasonal food and drink specials at the restaurants. For more information, visit facebook.com/VisitBemusPoint.
Library Hosting Fall Children’s Programs
WARREN, Pa. – The Warren Public Library is hosting a pair of children’s programs this fall. Pumpkin Bear DIY Workshop: Warren Public Library, Oct 8, 1:30 p.m. Children ages two to eleven will listen to a few Halloween stories and then stuff their own adorable pumpkin bear. Pre Registration is mandatory and should be done in person since there is a nonrefundable $5 cash payment per child due at registration. Register in the Children’s Department; go to the Circulation Desk if no staff are available in Children’s. Phone Ms. Susan at 814 723-4650 with any questions.
North East residents react to ruling on schools masking lawsuit
Following a ruling in the masking lawsuit against North East and Millcreek school districts, residents are sharing their reactions to the judge’s decision. The lawsuit was a battle between the parents and both school districts. The parents wanted the districts to remove masking requirements in the schools. Parents also were seeking the removal of the […]
Couple Looking to Buy Home Ends Up Owning Whole Town in Pennsylvania
Riverstone Estate, Foxburg, Pa., the initial purchase that ended up placing ownership of much of the town with a Cleveland couple. When Cleaveland couple Saji Daniel and Shannon McGauley got an invitation in October 2020 from their neighbor, Dr. Lou Keppler, to visit Foxburg, they thought it would just be a nice daily escape from the city. Katherine Clarke, in The Wall Street Journal, chronicled how it lead to a real-estate buying spree.
Girard man, 24, killed in early morning motorcycle accident
One man is dead after an early morning motorcycle accident in Fairview. The victim, identified as Dylan Oakes, 24, of Girard, was reportedly heading eastbound on a motorcycle at a high rate of speed around 5 a.m. Saturday in the 7700 block of West Ridge Road. Following an investigation, Pennsylvania State Police report he traveled […]
CDC: Crawford, Warren Counties Seeing High Community Level of COVID-19; Erie County Moves to Medium Level
Warren County has moved to a high community level of COVID-19, joining Crawford County, and mask wearing indoors is recommended for both areas, according to the latest data from the CDC on Thursday. Erie County also moved from the low to medium level. At the high level, the following is...
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Pennsylvania
Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.
Thursday Accident in Sheffield Claims Life of Luzerne County Man
SHEFFIELD, Pa. – An early morning accident in Sheffield Township on Thursday claimed the life of a Luzerne County man. Warren-based Pennsylvania State Police said Charles J. Honeywell, 52 of Hunlock Creek, PA, was driving north on State Route 948 when he failed to negotiate a turn just south of Henrys Mill Road. Honeywell’s 2019 Chevy Silverado went into the oncoming traffic lane and into the path of a 2004 International.
