Read full article on original website
Related
Ted Cruz visits Big Spring to discuss Ports-to-Plains Corridor
BIG SPRING, Texas — On Wednesday through Friday, lawmakers and citizens gathered for the Ports-to-Plains conference in Big Spring. Over the course of the three days, updates were given on the highway and the opportunities it will bring to those along the corridor. The Ports-to-Plains Corridor was signed into...
Odessa Police hosting Impact Party
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department will be hosting an Impact Party on Sept. 17. This event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the American Legion on E. 8th Street. Featured will be food, music and jumpers as well as crime prevention resources. Several law...
yourbasin.com
Midland animals shelters experience distemper outbreak
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Midland animal services has been affected by the distemper outbreak at the shelter and now they have resorted to extreme measures. Midland Animal services manager Ty Coleman says CDV or canine distemper virus is dangerous to dogs. “Distemper has various amounts of different symptoms you...
Odessa Fire Rescue opens new location
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Fire Rescue have opened a brand new Fire Station Friday morning. The location, marked number 9, is located at 1900 87th St. in Odessa. The ribbon ceremony was an exciting event that had cake for everyone who showed up as well as an opportunity for a tour of the brand new fire station. All the attendees even had a chance to see a real firetruck, as well as meet some of the firefighters that will be working there.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texas health department responds to viral tamale photo
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Health Department is responding to social media backlash after it confiscated tamales from an unlicensed couple selling them out of their vehicle. ECHD posted the photo of the seized goods- 25 dozen homemade tamales- on Facebook last week and the post was met with a fair amount of […]
These 2 Texas Cities Are Considered The Friendliest In The Nation!
What makes a city friendly? We come in contact with people every day whom we may deem friendly but how on earth could an entire city be considered friendly? Is it the people that live there? The atmosphere? The look of the place? Who knows but I will tell you that two cities in Texas actually made the list of 'friendliest cities in the country.'
Midland man dies in rollover crash
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man killed Friday morning in a single vehicle crash has been identified as 26-year-old Crissean Niceyea Butler. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Butler died at the scene. The crash happened around 5:54 a.m. on the Interstate 20 service road near mile marker 146. Investigators said Butler […]
Midland City Council announces changes for the month of September
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland City Council held a meeting on September 13 to discuss some changes for the month of September. Mayor Patrick Payton proclaimed the month of September is now officially National Literacy Month and Hunger Action Month. More than 30% of adults in the Permian Basin experience literacy issues, and 12% of households in Midland County go through food insecurity.
IN THIS ARTICLE
There is a need for foster families in the Permian Basin
ODESSA, Texas — The Permian Basin is ranked as the highest in the state for kids being placed outside of their home area. “We have a pretty significant crisis on our hands and it’s been that way for a long time,” said Matt Waller, Associate Director at One Accord for Kids.
Crane ISD investigates threat at high school
CRANE, Texas — Crane ISD and the Crane Police Department are investigating a threat made by a student at Crane High School on Thursday. According to the district, a teacher heard the threat and reported it. The student was removed from the room immediately. The incident also prompted the...
inforney.com
Midland, TX Will be Among the Fastest Growing Cities by 2060
Results from the 2020 census reveal some notable changes in population distribution over the last decade. The U.S. population grew by about 7% from 2010 to 2020, or by about 20 million people. Over the same period, more than 80% of U.S. metro areas reported population growth. While it remains...
Midland Crime Stoppers searching for wanted fugitive
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to locate a fugitive wanted by the US Marshals. 34-year-old Jerry Raymond Freels is wanted for a violation of the conditions of his supervised release. He was originally charged with possession of ammunition by a felon and escaping from custody. If you […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Date Night Tonight? Hit Up Any Of These 5 Restaurants In Odessa Perfect For The Occasion
00Date nights are the best nights! A chance to get all dolled up for a night on the town with your better half. Even if a night on the town is only dinner. Any chance for the 2 of you to spend an evening together, no distractions, is enough to recharge your relationship batteries. But what is the one thing that could ruin such an evening? A crappy restaurant. True story. You don't want to have high expectations and then be let down because you both decided on a place that wasn't up to par.
MCH and ECHD Police to host Active Shooter event on September 16
ODESSA, Texas — Medical Center Hospital and the Ector County Hospital District Police Department will be holding an Active Shooter event & Stop the Bleed course on September 16. This will all take place on the TTUHSC Campus in the Texas Tech Auditorium at 1:00 p.m. The event is...
cbs7.com
Demolition begins on Water Wonderland
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Water Wonderland off Business 20 in Midland is being demolished. CBS7 was there to see crews in action as they tore down parts of the park. The waterpark has been abandoned for over a decade. Most West Texans remember it as a waterpark back in the 80′s.
Basin Bites: Donut shop in business since 50s
ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – If you live in Odessa or even any neighboring town, there’s no doubt you’ve heard of Southern Maid Donuts. The shop originally opened in 1955 and has remained pretty much the exact same ever since. “I love donuts and I could eat a pan right now if they let me. If […]
cbs7.com
87th St. residents blame new intersection for increased flooding
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Curious things are happening on Carlos Samaniego’s property. “When we were standing here, water was coming up to about three-quarters of the way,” Samaniego said, walking up his driveway. “That’s when I started panicking a little bit.”. His neighborhood in north...
New improvements coming to Midland-Odessa roads over the next 10 years
ODESSA, Texas — New improvements and changes will be coming to those Texas rural roads that you drive on as years go by. The Texas Transportation Commission will be giving even more money to the Odessa District to build stronger roads. "We’ve gone from roughly $2 billion over 10...
MCH, Ector County Hospital Police Department host Stop the Bleed, C.R.A.S.E classes
ODESSA, Texas — Sometimes, it is best to live life prepared. On September 16 at 1 p.m., Midland County Health and Ector County Hospital District Police Department will be hosting the Stop the Bleed and Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (C.R.A.S.E.) classes at the Texas Tech Auditorium. The...
City of Midland Animal Services to host two job fairs in September
MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland Animal Services will be holding two separate job fairs during the month of September. Both job fairs will be held at the Animal Services Center on 1200 N. Fairgrounds Rd. on September 19 and 23. The positions that will be holding interviews...
NewsWest 9
Odessa, TX
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Odessa and Midland local newshttps://www.newswest9.com/
Comments / 0