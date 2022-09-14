Read full article on original website
Related
KSBW.com
High School Playbook Blitz 2022: Week 4!
SALINAS, Calif. — Salinas beats Seaside, 56-19 The Salinas Cowboys improve to 3-0 with a victory over the visiting Spartans. Salinas has scored 50 or more points in three of their last four games. The Cowboys take on Hollister in their first league game next week. Hollister holds off...
sanbenito.com
Hollister High girls volleyball team looks to use adversity to its advantage
After a rough start to the season, the Hollister High girls volleyball team hopes the adversity it went through will serve it well going forward. Coach Lisa Becerra said a combination of illnesses and injuries in the opening weeks meant she had to juggle personnel from one match to the next. However, with all but one player back from the team being at full strength, the time to get in gear is now.
salinasvalleytribune.com
Salinas Valley News Briefs | Sept. 16, 2022
KING CITY — King City High School Mustang Bench’s Annual Golf Tournament is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 17, at King City Golf Course. The four-person scramble starts at 9 a.m., with a barbecue and raffle to follow the tournament. Mustang Bench is a nonprofit organization comprised of parents, community members and coaches who support the athletic program at KCHS. To join as a sponsor or participant, contact [email protected] for entry forms.
pajaronian.com
Watsonville native runs for mayor of San Jose
SAN JOSE—Watsonville native Matt Mahan is on the ballot in San Jose and could become the mayor of Northern California’s largest city if voters select him in the two-way race. The mayoral candidate grew up on the outskirts of Watsonville in the 1980s and ’90s, just off Amesti...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pajaronian.com
Photo: Murphy Road gets makeover
Work continues on Murphy Road in Aromas where crews are resurfacing the heavily traveled corridor between Riverside and San Juan roads. The $1.4 million project is slated for completion by the end of November. Tarmo Hannula has been the lead photographer with The Pajaronian newspaper in Watsonville since 1997. He...
lookout.co
EATERS DIGEST: Doon to Earth, pie mania — and the truth about Gayle’s
Heads up, foodies: I’m now sending alerts every time I publish a story. Sign up for texts from me here. Thanks to those of you who’ve already subscribed and offered your thoughts! And catch up on my recent work here. Happy Friday! This week, pies are on my...
ediblemontereybay.com
Found Treasure: Grocery Outlet Wine Selection
September 16, 2022 – One of the cooler wine groups in California includes a dozen Monterey-area oenophiles in their 70s and 80s who have been meeting every month or so since…1975. That means they’ve been blind tasting each other on interesting vino since the Vietnam War was ending...
KSBW.com
Fuel spill closes Highway 101 South near Gonzales
GONZALES, Calif. — One lane of southbound Highway 101 was closed at Fifth Street near Gonzales because of a fuel spill, Thursday into Friday. A crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer and a motorcycle Thursday night around 10:45 p.m. resulted in fuel and engine fluid leaking into the roadway. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
montereycountyweekly.com
There is no pretension at Lucy’s on Lighthouse -- just wildly popular hot dogs, tater tots and milkshakes.
Where some people might have seen a shuttered restaurant on a weedy lot in an odd location set between downtown Pacific Grove and the coast, Tamie Aceves saw a dream. “It’s the light,” she says of the building that in 2020 became Lucy’s on Lighthouse. “I fell in love.”
7x7.com
Santa Cruz Mountains Day Trip: Redwoods, Wineries + Old-School Eats
You don’t have to go to the tourist hellscape that is Muir Woods to spend a day in the redwoods. The coastal giants still reign in the Santa Cruz Mountains (with just a fraction of the chaos of the northern groves) along with a quaint, old-school vibe that most of the Bay Area lost years ago.
KSBW.com
CHP announces major Hollister road closure along Enterprise Road
HOLLISTER, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol announced on Wednesday that a Hollister road will be closed for two weeks. According to the CHP, Enterprise Road, near the Oak Creek subdivision, will be closed from Sept. 14 through Sept. 28. The closure will allow crews to install a large...
Southbound Highway 101 near Gonzales shut down after crash involving a semi
Drivers along southbound Highway 101 in South Monterey County are being told to avoid a portion of the highway near Gonzales after a crash involving a semi on Thursday night. The post Southbound Highway 101 near Gonzales shut down after crash involving a semi appeared first on KION546.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Shots fired on Highway 101 at Boronda Road
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The California Highway Patrol said shots were fired on Highway 101 at Boronda Road. CHP said the incident occurred around 6:20 p.m., and northbound Highway 101 was closed for about an hour. According CHP two people were in a car that was shot at, yet they were unharmed. The driver pulled over The post Shots fired on Highway 101 at Boronda Road appeared first on KION546.
calcoastnews.com
San Miguel man killed in Highway 101 crash
A San Miguel man died Friday afternoon after he crashed his motorcycle into a guardrail on Highway 101 just north of the city of San Luis Obispo. Shortly before 5 p.m., the unidentified man was driving his motorcycle northbound on Highway 101 near Reservoir Canyon Road when he veered off the highway and hit a guardrail. Witnesses reported the motorcyclist was driving at about 100 mph, while passing traffic in both lanes.
sanbenito.com
Construction resumes at Caltrans projects in San Benito County
The construction of a new four-lane expressway adjacent to Highway 156 in San Benito County continues this week, with work taking place behind K-rail barriers south of the highway’s current alignment. Crews in the next two weeks will proceed with roadway excavation for underground construction, and demolition of the...
L.A. Weekly
Gian Paul Cardona Arrested after DUI Accident on San Lorenzo River Railroad Bridge [Santa Cruz, CA]
Woman Injured in DUI Crash near Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk. The solo-vehicle crash occurred around 5:19 a.m., on September 4th. According to reports, Cardona was driving a red Toyota Prius when he drove off a bridge near the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk. According to reports, Cardona was traveling at a...
Deputies: Shooting investigation for home in Pebble Beach
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said they are investigating a shooting that occurred at a Pebble Beach home Wednesday night. Deputies said the home was unoccupied at the time, and nobody was injured. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Investigators are still trying to understand the circumstances for the shooting. This The post Deputies: Shooting investigation for home in Pebble Beach appeared first on KION546.
Teenager shot in South Salinas in critical condition
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said they are investigating a shooting that has left a teenager fighting for his life Thursday night. Police said a teenage male was shot near a residence on the 1300 block of San Blanco Drive in South Salinas at around 5 p.m. He is in critical condition and was taken The post Teenager shot in South Salinas in critical condition appeared first on KION546.
realtree.com
California Zoo Staff and City Police Exchange Words Over Shooting of Mountain Lion
A war of words has ensued between California’s Oakland Zoo staff and officers with the Hollister Police Department who shot a wild mountain lion that was spotted on a porch in a populated neighborhood. According to NBC Bay Area, the incident began the morning of Friday, Aug. 26, when...
Man killed after motorcycle collides with guardrail
A motorcycle crash is slowing traffic through San Luis Obispo during the Friday evening commute. It happened at about 4:45 p.m. on northbound Highway 101 at the bottom of the Cuesta Grade.
Comments / 0