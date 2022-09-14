Read full article on original website
Russomanno scores twice as Cranford defeats Bridgewater-Raritan - Girls soccer recap
Olivia Russomanno scored two goals, including the game-winner in the second half, to give Cranford a 2-1 victory over Bridgewater-Raritan in Bridgewater. Kaelyn Corbitt got Bridgewater-Raritan (1-3) on the board first but Russomanno would find the back of the net in each half to lead Cranford (2-2-1) to a win.
Football: Bridgewater-Raritan wins close game against Hunterdon Central
Antione Hinton scored a 3-yard rushing touchdown late in the fourth quarter to give Bridgewater-Raritan a 14-7 win over Hunterdon Central on the road in Flemington. The touchdown came off of a big 26-yard carry by Joe Spirra. Bridgewater’s Dane Sorensen intercepted pass in Red Devils territory on Central’s previous drive.
Gill St. Bernard’s stops Mount St. Mary - Girls soccer recap
Junior Dana Lotito tallied twice to lead Gill St. Bernard’s to a 4-0 win over Mount St. Mary in Gladstone. Sophomore Meredith Klosek finished with a goal and an assist for Gill St. Bernard’s (2-2) while senior Grace Crimi added two assists. Senior Jadyn Mapura scored a goal and senior goalie Ankora Sant’Angelo finished with 12 saves.
Phillipsburg football remains unbeaten by overwhelming North Hunterdon in 4th quarter
Phillipsburg football hosts North Hunterdon on Sept. 16, 2022 — The last dramatic shift in momentum belonged to thePhillipsburg High School football team during its home opener on Friday night. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
New Providence edges Delaware Valley for first win of season - Girls soccer recap
Gillian Poiesz and Aria Menen provided the goals as New Providence won at home, 2-1, over Delaware Valley. Carleigh Robertson saved six shots to preserve the win for New Providence (1-2-1), which played to a scoreless tie at halftime. Delaware Valley is now 2-3. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
HS Football: No. 9 Millville calls FredEx and junior delivers game-winning TD
Facing a deficit and staring at fourth-and-19, Humberto Ayala had a play in mind. Freddie Lavan III suggested something different to Millville’s first-year head coach. “We had something else called and he’s like ‘we got this, we got this.’ I trust my guys, trust my guys enough to go with it,” Ayala said. “Jacob (Zamot) put the ball there and he’s a playmaker. He went and made a play.”
Metuchen tops North Plainfield for 4th straight win - Girls soccer recap
Senior Charlotte Breen had a goal and an assist to help Metuchen to a fourth straight win with a 3-1 decision over North Plainfield in Metuchen. Sophomore Sarah Hyman and senior Alexandra Lipshutz each had a goal in the first half for Metuchen (4-0) with assists from Breen and senior Cassidy Connors. Sophomore Kaitlyn Connors assisted on Breen’s goal.
Top 50 daily girls soccer stat leaders for Saturday, Sept. 17
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Saturday, Sept. 17, in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Saturday night.
Sparta over Blair - Girls soccer recap
Grace McDonald scored two goals for Sparta during its 3-1 victory over Blair in Blairstown. Sparta (1-1) led 1-0 heading into halftime and was able to build on a strong performance over the first 40 minutes. Julia Dolinski found the back of the net as well for Sparta. Blair (2-2)...
Hanover Park over Pompton Lakes - Boys soccer recap
Justin Varsalone’s goal in double overtime lifted Hanover Park to a 3-2 victory over Pompton Lakes in Pompton Lakes. Juan Sebastian Garcia gave Hanover Park (3-0) a 2-1 lead with a pair of first half goals. Mateo Echavarria made four saves and Billy Carlucci had one save. Taha Kaba...
No. 1 Westfield over No. 15 West Orange - Girls soccer recap
Callie Schmidt’s second half goal lifted Westfield, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 1-0 victory over No. 15 West Orange in West Orange. Audra Toth assisted on the goal and Sutton Factor made two saves to earn the shutout for Westfield (5-0). With the win, Westfield has won 19 games in a row and is unbeaten in 30 consecutive games, dating back to Oct. 15, 2020.
No. 20 Kearny defeats Lyndhurst - Girls soccer recap
Paige Raefski finished with a goal and an assist as Kearny, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Lyndhurst 4-1 in Lyndhurst. Kearny (3-1) took a 2-1 lead into halftime before pulling away in the second half with two more scores. Maci Covello and Gianna Charney also scored a goal while Emily Horvaht had an assist.
Football: No. 18 Ridgewood wins game of inches against Northern Highlands (WATCH)
Ridgewood, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, took Dave Cord’s best shot. It was silly to expect anything less from the ex-Maroons assistant, but anytime Northern Highlands (1-2) knocked on the door of a lead on Friday night, Ridgewood (3-0) closed it, and then did so for good on a Jack Schultz interception with less than a minute to go for a 7-6 home victory.
Highland starting to believe following championship at the South Jersey Shootout
Through the process of summer training, Bob Wagner, head coach of the Highland High boys’ cross-country team, told his student-athletes that they have the makings of something special. Aziz Muhammad-Kane rolled his eyes. “Coach Wags said we were going to be one of the best in South Jersey,” the...
Football: Cherokee edges past Shawnee
Ryan Bender scored a late rushing touchdown to help Cherokee edge out a 21-14 win over Shawnee, in Medford. Bender punched in a six-yard touchdown with just under four minutes left in the fourth quarter to put Cherokee (2-2) up by one touchdown. Cameron Burti rumbled in a 70-yard touchdown...
Woodbridge over J.P. Stevens - Boys soccer recap
Louis Guadalupe’s goal in the 61st minute broke a scoreless tie and propelled Woodbridge to a 2-0 victory over J.P. Stevens in Woodbridge. Marc Wolter added a goal in the 78th minute for Woodbridge (3-2) and Mike Kowalski made seven saves for the shutout. Kaivalya Atigre made seven saves...
Football: Iona Prep (NY) defeats No. 2 Don Bosco Prep in a close one
Don Bosco , No. 2 in NJ.com’s Top 20, suffered a narrow defeat to Iona Prep (NY) in what turned out to be a high scoring game, being edged out 42-35 in Ramsey. Don Bosco opened up the scoring with a 12-yard touchdown from Logan Bush until Iona Prep responded with a 97-yard kickoff return to tie the game at 7.
Football: Randolph survives against East Orange
It was a nail-biter in East Orange as Randolph survived against East Orange 34-27 behind a three-touchdown day from Stephen Petruziello. Stephen Petruzziello’s two-yard touchdown run put Randolph (3-0) ahead 34-14 early in the fourth quarter before East Orange (0-3) answered back with a 19-yard touchdown pass from Kyree Fisher to Joshua Richards to cut the deficit to 13.
No. 10 St. Augustine, Clearview tie - Boys soccer recap
St. Augustine, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, played to a 1-1 tie in Richland. Jack Lamborne scored a goal for St. Augustine (4-0-1). Clearview (2-0-2) got a goal from Keaghan Cisse in the 45th minute, assisted by Seamus Watson. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
No. 5 St. Joseph (Mont) runs away, rallies past St. Anthony’s in Battle of the Bridge
St. Joseph (Mont.) found itself facing an early 14-point deficit, but rather than change its plans, the Green Knights just kept running. Thanks to the trio of Luke Tucci, John Forster and Yasin Willis, not only did St. Joseph, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, run its way back in the game, it ran away, as it rallied for a 63-49 victory over St. Anthony’s of Long Island at SHI Stadium in Piscataway.
