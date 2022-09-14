ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

HS Football: No. 9 Millville calls FredEx and junior delivers game-winning TD

Facing a deficit and staring at fourth-and-19, Humberto Ayala had a play in mind. Freddie Lavan III suggested something different to Millville’s first-year head coach. “We had something else called and he’s like ‘we got this, we got this.’ I trust my guys, trust my guys enough to go with it,” Ayala said. “Jacob (Zamot) put the ball there and he’s a playmaker. He went and made a play.”
MILLVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Metuchen tops North Plainfield for 4th straight win - Girls soccer recap

Senior Charlotte Breen had a goal and an assist to help Metuchen to a fourth straight win with a 3-1 decision over North Plainfield in Metuchen. Sophomore Sarah Hyman and senior Alexandra Lipshutz each had a goal in the first half for Metuchen (4-0) with assists from Breen and senior Cassidy Connors. Sophomore Kaitlyn Connors assisted on Breen’s goal.
METUCHEN, NJ
NJ.com

Sparta over Blair - Girls soccer recap

Grace McDonald scored two goals for Sparta during its 3-1 victory over Blair in Blairstown. Sparta (1-1) led 1-0 heading into halftime and was able to build on a strong performance over the first 40 minutes. Julia Dolinski found the back of the net as well for Sparta. Blair (2-2)...
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Hanover Park over Pompton Lakes - Boys soccer recap

Justin Varsalone’s goal in double overtime lifted Hanover Park to a 3-2 victory over Pompton Lakes in Pompton Lakes. Juan Sebastian Garcia gave Hanover Park (3-0) a 2-1 lead with a pair of first half goals. Mateo Echavarria made four saves and Billy Carlucci had one save. Taha Kaba...
POMPTON LAKES, NJ
NJ.com

No. 1 Westfield over No. 15 West Orange - Girls soccer recap

Callie Schmidt’s second half goal lifted Westfield, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 1-0 victory over No. 15 West Orange in West Orange. Audra Toth assisted on the goal and Sutton Factor made two saves to earn the shutout for Westfield (5-0). With the win, Westfield has won 19 games in a row and is unbeaten in 30 consecutive games, dating back to Oct. 15, 2020.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

No. 20 Kearny defeats Lyndhurst - Girls soccer recap

Paige Raefski finished with a goal and an assist as Kearny, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Lyndhurst 4-1 in Lyndhurst. Kearny (3-1) took a 2-1 lead into halftime before pulling away in the second half with two more scores. Maci Covello and Gianna Charney also scored a goal while Emily Horvaht had an assist.
LYNDHURST, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Cherokee edges past Shawnee

Ryan Bender scored a late rushing touchdown to help Cherokee edge out a 21-14 win over Shawnee, in Medford. Bender punched in a six-yard touchdown with just under four minutes left in the fourth quarter to put Cherokee (2-2) up by one touchdown. Cameron Burti rumbled in a 70-yard touchdown...
MEDFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Woodbridge over J.P. Stevens - Boys soccer recap

Louis Guadalupe’s goal in the 61st minute broke a scoreless tie and propelled Woodbridge to a 2-0 victory over J.P. Stevens in Woodbridge. Marc Wolter added a goal in the 78th minute for Woodbridge (3-2) and Mike Kowalski made seven saves for the shutout. Kaivalya Atigre made seven saves...
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Randolph survives against East Orange

It was a nail-biter in East Orange as Randolph survived against East Orange 34-27 behind a three-touchdown day from Stephen Petruziello. Stephen Petruzziello’s two-yard touchdown run put Randolph (3-0) ahead 34-14 early in the fourth quarter before East Orange (0-3) answered back with a 19-yard touchdown pass from Kyree Fisher to Joshua Richards to cut the deficit to 13.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

No. 10 St. Augustine, Clearview tie - Boys soccer recap

St. Augustine, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, played to a 1-1 tie in Richland. Jack Lamborne scored a goal for St. Augustine (4-0-1). Clearview (2-0-2) got a goal from Keaghan Cisse in the 45th minute, assisted by Seamus Watson. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
MULLICA HILL, NJ
NJ.com

No. 5 St. Joseph (Mont) runs away, rallies past St. Anthony’s in Battle of the Bridge

St. Joseph (Mont.) found itself facing an early 14-point deficit, but rather than change its plans, the Green Knights just kept running. Thanks to the trio of Luke Tucci, John Forster and Yasin Willis, not only did St. Joseph, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, run its way back in the game, it ran away, as it rallied for a 63-49 victory over St. Anthony’s of Long Island at SHI Stadium in Piscataway.
HAMMONTON, NJ
