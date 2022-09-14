ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drake Milligan on ‘America’s Got Talent,’ Echoing Country Greats, and Debut ‘Dallas/Fort Worth’

Appearing for the last time on America’s Got Talent before the finale, Drake Milligan went back to where it all began, performing “Sounds Like Something I’d Do,” a song the Texas-bred singer and songwriter first sang during his audition. To keep himself in the competition, Milligan followed up with another one of his original songs, the honky tonk-dipped “Kiss Goodbye All Night,” giving another glimpse into his forthcoming debut, Dallas/Fort Worth, out Sept. 15.
Remembering Holly Dunn: A Look Back at Her 10 Best Country Songs

Born Aug. 22, 1957, country artist Holly Dunn started her journey into the country music landscape at an early age. The Texas native headed to Nashville after graduating college, in search of her own career in the industry. After finding work as a songwriter and demo singer, she snagged her own solo record deal in 1985.
French Guitarist to Hold Workshop and Concert in Cheyenne

CONCERT with WORLD-RENOWNED GUITARIST PIERRE BENSUSAN IN CHEYENNE + WORKSHOP. “It’s Like The Guitar Has Been Given Free Reign To Play Itself!”. After releasing ‘Azwan’, an album about our oneness and interconnectivity in the midst of a unifying global crisis, world renowned French-Algerian acoustic guitar master, vocalist and composer, Pierre Bensusan, returns to the USA and Canada, completing the second leg of his 2022 North American Tour. One of his early stops will be in Cheyenne, Wyoming where on Tuesday September 20th he will teach a teach a workshop, then the same evening performs a concert. Both events are free to the public!
Philadelphia Drag Queen Valencia Prime Dies After Onstage Collapse

Many in the LGBTQ+ community are mourning the loss of drag queen performer Valencia Prime, who died after collapsing during a live show Monday night.The Philadelphia native, who championed herself as “Philadelphia’s Plus Size Dancing Diva,” was hosting the Prime Time showcase at the city’s Tabu nightclub when she fell to the ground due to complications relating to heart disease, ABC 6 Philadelphia reported.“The Philadelphia scene will never be the same," said drag performer Asia Monroe, according to the local news outlet. “She was really a wonderful, loving and caring person.”Paramedics immediately arrived at the scene after Prime, who was...
WATCH: Brooks & Dunn Light Up the ACM Honors Stage With Fiery Cover of Miranda Lambert’s ‘Kerosene’

Miranda Lambert was presented the Milestone Award at the ACM Honors. The 15th annual ceremony was taped at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on August 24, and it aired on Tuesday on FOX. The award was given to Lambert for earning Best New Female Vocalist, Best Female Vocalist and Entertainer of the Year over the course of her career. Several artists paid tribute to Lambert. Among them, the legendary duo Brooks & Dunn.
Maddie & Tae Talk Babies, New Music and Preview the CMT Next Women of Country Tour Presents: All Song No Static Tour

When Maddie & Tae open the 2022 "CMT Next Women of Country Tour Presents: All Song No Static Tour" tonight in Oklahoma City, they'll do it as an unofficial trio. At the end of last year, the best friends – Taylor Kerr and Maddie Font -- were forced to reschedule their tour dates when Kerr faced pregnancy complications. However, everyone is healthy now, and baby Leighton is joining the duo on the road.
Carrie Underwood Has a Special Oklahoma Connection to Vince Gill

Years before Carrie Underwood cemented herself as one of the biggest stars in mainstream country, she found some of her earliest musical inspiration from fellow Oklahoma native Vince Gill. Before taking the stage to close out this year's CMT Giants special — a two-hour celebration of Gill's over four-decade-long career...
