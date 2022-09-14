ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrensburg, MO

Blue Springs Police say four people shot on 40 Highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Blue Springs police are investigating after four people were wounded in a shooting on U.S. 40 Highway near Adams Dairy Parkway Saturday night. Officers say they were called shortly before 9 p.m. Authorities said four adults were shot and taken to the hospital. The police...
HOLDEN WOMAN INJURED IN ATV ACCIDENT

A 40-year-old Holden woman was injured in an ATV accident on Saturday, September 17. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred as an ATV driven by Kevin Smith was traveling up a hill and had a mechanical malfunction, causing the vehicle to fall down the hill and eject both Smith and his passenger, Jennifer Pemberton.
Sedalia Police Reports For September 16, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Thursday night, Officers went to the 300 block of McAnally Court for a follow up call on another incident. Officers made contact with two parties, and ran their information through Dispatch. A full order of protection was confirmed to be in place between both parties, with one as the protected party. Jason Jean Spencer, 37, of Sedalia, was arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail and placed on a 24 hour hold pending the filing of charges of Violation Of A Full Order of Protection.
Intoxicated Man Laying in Roadway Arrested

Early Thursday morning around 2:20 a.m., Sedalia Police responded to the 200 block of Boonville on a report of a man laying in the street. Upon arrival, the officer observed a man passed out in the roadway and attempted to wake him up. The man identified as 29-year-old Brian Lee...
THREE MEN INJURED IN TWO-VEHICLE CRASH IN JOHNSON COUNTY

Three Johnson County men were moderately injured in a two-vehicle crash in Johnson County on September 16. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a vehicle driven by 41-year-old Michael L. Gunter Finwick of Leeton, traveled across the center lIne striking a vehicle driven by 20 year-old Keenan Buell of Warrensburg in a head-on collision.
One dead in single-vehicle crash in Olathe

OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe Police Department says one person died after a single-vehicle crash that occurred Friday night. Police were called to the 1000 block of South Lennox Drive in reference to a crash around 11:08 p.m. information indicated the vehicle, a 4-wheeler ATV struck a curb, and the...
MARSHALL WOMAN CHARGED WITH DRUG-RELATED FELONY IN SALINE COUNTY

A Marshall woman has been charged with a felony in Saline County. According to a police statement, Marshall Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Chelsey Green. Green’s vehicle had two passengers. According to an officer, the smell of marijuana permeated from the vehicle. Dispatch advised officer that Green did not have a valid medical marijuana card. Authorities determined that Green was also a fugitive from the Columbia Police Department for failure to appear on a charge of no insurance. Green was transported to the Marshall Police Department where she was booked and then transported to the Saline County Sheriff’s Department.
PILOT GROVE MAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN COOPER COUNTY

A 29-year-old Pilot Grove man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident in Cooper County on September 16. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Ryan Houltzhouser entered a curve too fast, traveled off the left side of the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned. Houltzhouser was...
SEDALIA POLICE SEARCHING FOR MAN WITH AN ACTIVE WARRANT

The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a man with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 54-year-old Willie Waddell is wanted for failure to appear for driving while revoked, domestic assault, and DWI persistent. Waddell is five-foot-nine and 180 pounds.
MODOT WORK SCHEDULED IN CARROLL AND CHARITON COUNTY FROM SEPTEMBER 19-25

The Missouri Department of Transportation has planned general highway maintenance and construction work the in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of September 19-25. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/. In Carroll County:. -U.S. Route 24 is closed for...
Woman from Slater injured in rural Carroll County crash

A woman from Slater, Missouri was injured Thursday evening in a rural Carroll County accident. Twenty-one-year-old Allyson Freeman was flown by LifeFlight Eagle to University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia with serious injuries. Freeman was driving southbound on County Road 281, at Highway 24, when her vehicle went off the...
CHILLICOTHE MAN INJURED IN CRASH IN CARROLL COUNTY

A 72-year-old Chillicothe man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash in Carroll County on September 14. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by Danny Baxter traveled off the roadway and overturned. Baxter was reported to have been wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.
