ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HuskerExtra.com

Travis Vokolek, Nick Henrich both warm up before Nebraska vs. Oklahoma

LINCOLN — Two of Nebraska’s captains — who missed the North Dakota and Georgia Southern games — will attempt to play Saturday against No. 6 Oklahoma. Tight end Travis Vokolek (ankle) and inside linebacker Nick Henrich (hand) were both suited up and participating in Husker warmups before the game. Both got hurt in the Huskers’ 31-28 loss to Northwestern and have been “day to day” since late August.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Nebraska trails No. 6 Oklahoma by double digits at the half

LINCOLN — An inspired first few minutes by Nebraska quickly dissipated into reality as No. 6 Oklahoma rolled up 355 yards of offense and a 35-7 lead by halftime. The Sooners defense penetrated a patchwork NU offensive line for four sacks and a flurry of additional pressures while the OU offense scored 35 unanswered points into intermission. Quarterback Casey Thompson completed 13 of 18 passes for 108 yards and a touchdown as the Husker attack generated 77 of its 148 yards on its opening drive.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Sarah Weber breaks tie to give Nebraska soccer win over Minnesota

Gretna's Sarah Weber broke a scoreless tie with 2:19 left to give Nebraska a 1-0 win over Minnesota in its Big Ten opener Friday night. Weber, who had four shots on goal on the night, scored off an assist from Gwen Lane. Nebraska outshot the Gophers 13-7. Sami Hauk made...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
State
Kansas State
State
Wisconsin State
City
Stanford, KY
City
Creighton, NE
Local
Kentucky Sports
City
Louisville, KY
State
Texas State
Lincoln, NE
Sports
State
Kentucky State
City
Louisville, NE
State
Oregon State
City
Lincoln, NE
Stanford, KY
Sports
State
Utah State
State
Nebraska State
HuskerExtra.com

Three-and-out: Quick takes ahead of Nebraska vs. Oklahoma

Check out quick takes from our Nebraska football writers ahead of the Huskers' game against Oklahoma in Lincoln. Oklahoma coach Brent Venables likes to bring pressure, and the Huskers haven’t seen a ton of it through three games. How quickly and accurately quarterback Casey Thompson works through his progressions...
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Breaking down Nebraska's defensive struggles, and how Georgia Southern exploited them

It’s a number that almost defies logic — 642. Georgia Southern, a team that won three games a year ago and installed a new offensive system heading into the season, rolled into Memorial Stadium on Saturday and put up 642 yards of total offense. It was a performance for the record books because the Eagles’ big day represented the third-most yards any opponent has ever totaled against Nebraska.
STATESBORO, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Nu#All American
HuskerExtra.com

Charles Thompson, Steve Taylor find themselves on the same side of Nebraska-Oklahoma rivalry

Steve Taylor and Charles Thompson know how to entertain a crowd, both on the field in the late 1980s and Thursday morning inside Millard Social Hall at the Big Red Breakfast. Taylor, the Fresno kid turned All-American, and Thompson once found themselves on opposite ends of the Nebraska-Oklahoma rivalry. The two quarterbacks went head-to-head in 1987, dubbed the Game of the Century II, and again in 1988 when Nebraska got its revenge in Norman.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Live updates: Nebraska hosts No. 6 Oklahoma

Good morning! Nebraska is in the national spotlight this week as it debuts an interim head coach and welcomes one of the premier pregame television shows to campus. Oh, and the sixth-ranked team in the nation is on the other sideline. How are we feeling, Husker fans? Scroll down for a stream of live updates from Memorial Stadium.
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Creighton University
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
NCAA
HuskerExtra.com

Shatel: Current mood aside, Nebraska vs. Oklahoma is worth celebrating

Some frames come with stories. The one in my office holds a photo of Barry Switzer, Tom Osborne and Lincoln radio reporter Dick Janda. The scene took place in 1981 in Norman, Okla. Janda once told me that, each game minutes before kickoff, his job was to grab Osborne for a quick-hit interview.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Nebraska makes top 3 for four-star guard Parker Friedrichsen

LINCOLN - Four-star prospect Parker Friedrichsen has cut his list from five schools to three, and Nebraska is still in the race. Friedrichsen, the sharpshooting guard from Bixby, Oklahoma, canceled this weekend’s trip to Northwestern and cut Rice from consideration. That leaves the Huskers, Notre Dame and Davidson in...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy