HuskerExtra.com
Wisconsin match breaks Nebraska-Creighton volleyball's NCAA attendance record
Just nine days after Nebraska and Creighton volleyball set a new NCAA regular-season attendance record, Wisconsin and Florida broke it again Friday night. In front of 15,797 fans at CHI Health Center, the No. 2 Huskers and No. 17 Jays shattered their own previous record of 14,022 that was set in 2018.
Travis Vokolek, Nick Henrich both warm up before Nebraska vs. Oklahoma
LINCOLN — Two of Nebraska’s captains — who missed the North Dakota and Georgia Southern games — will attempt to play Saturday against No. 6 Oklahoma. Tight end Travis Vokolek (ankle) and inside linebacker Nick Henrich (hand) were both suited up and participating in Husker warmups before the game. Both got hurt in the Huskers’ 31-28 loss to Northwestern and have been “day to day” since late August.
Nebraska trails No. 6 Oklahoma by double digits at the half
LINCOLN — An inspired first few minutes by Nebraska quickly dissipated into reality as No. 6 Oklahoma rolled up 355 yards of offense and a 35-7 lead by halftime. The Sooners defense penetrated a patchwork NU offensive line for four sacks and a flurry of additional pressures while the OU offense scored 35 unanswered points into intermission. Quarterback Casey Thompson completed 13 of 18 passes for 108 yards and a touchdown as the Husker attack generated 77 of its 148 yards on its opening drive.
Sarah Weber breaks tie to give Nebraska soccer win over Minnesota
Gretna's Sarah Weber broke a scoreless tie with 2:19 left to give Nebraska a 1-0 win over Minnesota in its Big Ten opener Friday night. Weber, who had four shots on goal on the night, scored off an assist from Gwen Lane. Nebraska outshot the Gophers 13-7. Sami Hauk made...
John Cook on the radio: Hames’ injury, improving Hord’s hitting and the latest on a PBA match
The start of the season for the Nebraska volleyball team has been impacted by injuries, the latest being to setter Nicklin Hames. Hames had to take herself out of the match during the third set against Stanford on Tuesday due to an apparent muscle injury, and Hames may not be able to play during Sunday’s match at No. 13 Kentucky.
Three-and-out: Quick takes ahead of Nebraska vs. Oklahoma
Check out quick takes from our Nebraska football writers ahead of the Huskers' game against Oklahoma in Lincoln. Oklahoma coach Brent Venables likes to bring pressure, and the Huskers haven’t seen a ton of it through three games. How quickly and accurately quarterback Casey Thompson works through his progressions...
Breaking down Nebraska's defensive struggles, and how Georgia Southern exploited them
It’s a number that almost defies logic — 642. Georgia Southern, a team that won three games a year ago and installed a new offensive system heading into the season, rolled into Memorial Stadium on Saturday and put up 642 yards of total offense. It was a performance for the record books because the Eagles’ big day represented the third-most yards any opponent has ever totaled against Nebraska.
Fox analysts Brady Quinn, Matt Leinart evaluate Nebraska's coaching job, chances in 2022
LINCOLN — Fox analyst Brady Quinn knows how the Husker football team is feeling. In 2004, when Quinn was quarterback at Notre Dame, the Irish fired coach Tyrone Willingham before the Insight Bowl, leaving interim coach Kent Baer in charge. Baer only coached one game — interim Nebraska coach Mickey Joseph will coach nine.
Charles Thompson, Steve Taylor find themselves on the same side of Nebraska-Oklahoma rivalry
Steve Taylor and Charles Thompson know how to entertain a crowd, both on the field in the late 1980s and Thursday morning inside Millard Social Hall at the Big Red Breakfast. Taylor, the Fresno kid turned All-American, and Thompson once found themselves on opposite ends of the Nebraska-Oklahoma rivalry. The two quarterbacks went head-to-head in 1987, dubbed the Game of the Century II, and again in 1988 when Nebraska got its revenge in Norman.
Live updates: Nebraska hosts No. 6 Oklahoma
Good morning! Nebraska is in the national spotlight this week as it debuts an interim head coach and welcomes one of the premier pregame television shows to campus. Oh, and the sixth-ranked team in the nation is on the other sideline. How are we feeling, Husker fans? Scroll down for a stream of live updates from Memorial Stadium.
Joseph on radio: Why he rescinded Blackshirts, what changes have been made to practice and more
Each Nebraska head coach has his own perspective about what a Blackshirt means. Some hand them out before the season. Some wait until after an especially impressive defensive performance. But, has any coach ever taken them away before? It might be unprecedented to take them away mid-season, but then again,...
Just askin': Rehashing Scott Frost's firing, why cheer/dance isn't an NCAA sport
Welcome to the Lincoln Journal Star’s Just Askin' mailbag. The premise is straightforward. You ask me some questions, I attempt to answer them. Doesn’t have to just be football. Can be volleyball, basketball, softball, baseball — you name it. If you want your question included in next...
Shatel: Current mood aside, Nebraska vs. Oklahoma is worth celebrating
Some frames come with stories. The one in my office holds a photo of Barry Switzer, Tom Osborne and Lincoln radio reporter Dick Janda. The scene took place in 1981 in Norman, Okla. Janda once told me that, each game minutes before kickoff, his job was to grab Osborne for a quick-hit interview.
Nebraska makes top 3 for four-star guard Parker Friedrichsen
LINCOLN - Four-star prospect Parker Friedrichsen has cut his list from five schools to three, and Nebraska is still in the race. Friedrichsen, the sharpshooting guard from Bixby, Oklahoma, canceled this weekend’s trip to Northwestern and cut Rice from consideration. That leaves the Huskers, Notre Dame and Davidson in...
Photos: Stanford hands Nebraska its first loss of season in four sets
The Devaney Sports Center was packed for this top-10 matchup, won 3-1 by Stanford on Tuesday. Check out the sights from Noah Riffe.
