White Sox Pick Up Game in AL Central Race with Guardians' Loss, Now 3.5 GB
The Cleveland Guardians dropped a game 3-0 to the Minnesota Twins, meanwhile the Chicago White Sox dropkicked the Detroit Tigers 11-5. The White Sox climbed a game up in the American League Central standings and are now 3.5 games back of the division-lead, entering a critical series between the two teams in Chicago this week.
Angels win 3rd in row over Mariners, 5-1 behind Rengifo
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Luis Rengifo hit a pair of home runs for the second time in three games, Livan Soto went deep for the first time and the Los Angeles Angels won their third in a row over the wild card-chasing Seattle Mariners, 5-1 on Sunday. Seeking their first playoff appearance since 2001, the longest dought in the major leaguers, the Mariners (80-64) saw their lead for the third and final AL wild card berth cut to four games over Baltimore (76-69). Toronto (83-64) and Tampa Bay (82-64) hold the first two wild card spots. Los Angeles won the season series from Seattle 10-8. The teams play again Monday.
Giants 2-0 for 1st time in 6 years, beat Panthers 19-16
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — With Brian Daboll as their coach, the New York Giants are doing something they haven’t done for more than five years: They’re finding ways to win consistently. Graham Gano kicked a 56-yard field goal with 3:34 to play, and the Giants ignored being booed off the field at halftime and beat the Carolina Panthers 19-16 on Sunday. New York improved to 2-0 for the first time since 2016 and sent the Panthers to their ninth straight loss. “Whether you score a lot or not, it’s important to figure out ways to win games,” Daboll said. “You can win a game a variety of ways, and also lose it a lot of ways. Again, the object of the game is to have one more point and to give yourself a chance in the fourth quarter.”
Embattled Rhule says skidding Panthers are close to winning
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — While many are wondering how much longer Matt Rhule is going to remain the coach of the Carolina Panthers, he insists the team is close to turning things around. The Panthers had their losing streak stretch to nine games on Sunday when they dropped a 19-16 decision to the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. It was their second close loss this season, coming on the heels of a 26-24 setback to the Cleveland Browns on a late 58-yard field goal. Carolina lost this one because it spotted New York and coach Brian Daboll six early points on a couple of fumbles — one of the opening kickoff — and then allowed the Giants to drive 47 yards for a go-ahead field goal by Graham Gano with 3:34 to play.
