The OVIVA trial: Oral versus intravenous antibiotics for bone and joint infection [Classics Series]

2minutemedicine.com
Human papillomavirus infection is associated with adenocarcinoma of the cervix [Classics Series]
This study summary is an excerpt from the book 2 Minute Medicine’s The Classics in Medicine: Summaries of the Landmark Trials. 1. Human papillomavirus (HPV) types 16 and 18 were present in a high proportion of cervical disease and termed oncogenic subtypes. 2. Infection with HPV subtypes 16 or...
2minutemedicine.com
Intraperitoneal chemotherapy improves advanced ovarian cancer survival [Classics Series]
This study summary is an excerpt from the book 2 Minute Medicine’s The Classics in Medicine: Summaries of the Landmark Trials. 1. Women with advanced-stage (≥Stage III) ovarian cancer randomized to intraperitoneal chemotherapy achieved an increase in overall survival compared to controls. Original Date of Publication: January 2006.
2minutemedicine.com
Polypill strategy reduces the risk of cardiovascular events after a myocardial infarction
1. A polypill consisting of aspirin, ramipril, and atorvastatin reduced the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events after a myocardial infarction (MI). 2. Medication adherence was higher in patients receiving the polypill compared to usual care. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: The incidence of recurrent ischemic events is...
2minutemedicine.com
Simple score developed to predict increased risk of transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy in patients with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction
1. The simple score comprised of 3 clinical (age, male sex, hypertension diagnosis) and 3 echocardiographic (ejection faction, posterior wall thickness, relative wall thickness) variables predicts increased risk of transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy in patients with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. 2. Clinically useful classification performance was noted for a...
2minutemedicine.com
Risk of cardiovascular pathology determined using advanced cardiovascular imaging limited by heterogeneity amongst patients with human immunodeficiency virus
1. Prevalence of moderate coronary disease ranged from 0-52% amongst patients with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) in this systematic review as assessed using computed tomography. 2. Significant heterogeneity exists amongst studies of cardiovascular disease in patients with HIV precluding any definite conclusions about an association between the two. Level of...
2minutemedicine.com
Aggressive hydration does not improve clincal outcomes in acute pancreatitis
1. Compared to moderate fluid resuscitation, an aggressive regimen in acute pancreatitis patients did not result in improved clinical outcomes. 2. Aggressive fluid resuscitation was associated with a higher rate of fluid overload. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Acute pancreatitis is a medical emergency, where development into moderate...
2minutemedicine.com
Total antioxidant intake in diet inversely related to depression in adolescent girls
1. A higher cumulative power of antioxidants in the whole diet is linked with lower rates of depression in the sample of adolescent girls. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Depression is believed to become one of the top three most common disorders responsible for global disease burden by 2030. Adolescent girls have a prevalence of depression two fold of other age and sex groups. Oxidative stress may be a risk factor for depression and other psychological disorders. Antioxidants in the diet such as polyphenols, vitamins A, C and E help support the body’s antioxidant system and protect against oxidative damage. The dietary total antioxidant capacity (DTAC) is an indicator that determines the power of antioxidants in food against reactive compounds and has previously been found to be a protective facto for depression in postmenopausal women and healthy adults. This cross sectional study consistent of 741 adolescent girls sampled from various areas in Iran. Students were aged 12-18 and had no chronic disease. Dietary intakes were evaluated using the food frequency questionnaire (FFQ), and DTAC was calculated using the Nutrient Data Laboratory of USDA database. The Persian version of Beck’s Depression Inventory (BDI) was used to determine depression status. The BDI is a questionnaire with 21 items that has a score from 0-63, a score of <13 means the person is considered as not depressed and a score of >13 means the person is considered depressed. This study concluded that the individuals in the highest quartiles of DTAC had lower depression scores compared to those in the lowest quartiles (9.05 ± 8.1 vs. 12.1 ± 9.4; P = 0.01). An inverse correlation was seen between DTAC and depression score in the unadjusted model (β standardized = -0.107; P value = 0.003) as well as in models that adjusted for confounding factors such as age and energy intake (β standardized = -0.114; P value = 0.002) age, energy intake, physical activity and menstruation (β standardized = -0.108; P value = 0.005), and all the previous factors plus BMI percentile (β standardized = -0.108; P value = 0.005). Limitations of this study include its cross-sectional design, resulting in inability to assume a cause relationship. The FFQ is also prone to measurement error. Additionally, specific symptoms of depression were not studied. Specific features like appetite and fatigue may have associations with DTAC quartiles. Overall, this study found that a higher DTAC is associated with lower rates of depression in adolescent girls.
