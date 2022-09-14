Watkins Glen ranks among favorite American landmarks: poll
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Several New York natural landmarks have ranked among America’s most popular, according to a new poll, including Watkins Glen. And New York itself ranked in the Top 10 among the states with the most popular landmarks.
"Small-ship expedition" organizer Aqua Expeditions conducted a poll of 2,100 Americans, asking them which local natural landmarks they most want to visit. Among the 250 landmarks, several in New York State made the list.
Niagara Falls ranked #2, Letchworth State Park (the Grand Canyon of the East) ranked #70, and Watkins Glen State Park ranked #84. Other N.Y. landmarks on the list included High Falls Gorge in Wilmington (#69) and Panama Rocks Scenic (#141).
Tennessee’s Great Smoky Mountains National Park topped the list.
In a ranking of all the states with the most popular natural landmarks, New York ranked at #4 behind Hawaii, Tennessee, and California.
