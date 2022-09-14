ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watkins Glen ranks among favorite American landmarks: poll

By Carl Aldinger
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Several New York natural landmarks have ranked among America’s most popular, according to a new poll, including Watkins Glen. And New York itself ranked in the Top 10 among the states with the most popular landmarks.

“Small-ship expedition” organizer Aqua Expeditions conducted a poll of 2,100 Americans, asking them which local natural landmarks they most want to visit. Among the 250 landmarks, several in New York State made the list.

Most expensive homes in Steuben County, according to Zillow

Niagara Falls ranked #2, Letchworth State Park (the Grand Canyon of the East) ranked #70, and Watkins Glen State Park ranked #84. Other N.Y. landmarks on the list included High Falls Gorge in Wilmington (#69) and Panama Rocks Scenic (#141).

Tennessee’s Great Smoky Mountains National Park topped the list.

In a ranking of all the states with the most popular natural landmarks, New York ranked at #4 behind Hawaii, Tennessee, and California.

