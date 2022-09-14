ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio woman charged in death by blunt force trauma of 4-month-old boy

By Daniel Griffin
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sYbwh_0hvLvqSP00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 38-year-old Columbus woman has been charged in the death of a four-month-old boy Monday.

According to Columbus police, officers responded Monday to a home on the 100 block of Jefferson Avenue for a call of a baby not breathing. The child, identified as Aaron M. Thorp, was pronounced dead by paramedics at 8:57 a.m.

Police said that during the initial investigation, the Franklin County Coroner’s investigators and homicide detectives were unable to determine the boy’s cause of death.

On Tuesday, the coroner ruled the boy’s death a homicide caused by blunt force trauma, police said.

The woman, Melissa R. Thorp, 38, was arrested and is facing a murder charge, police said.

This is the 96th homicide in Columbus in 2022.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4730.

Jeff Devore
3d ago

And to think there are couples who are unable to have children of their own and are waiting to adopt a child or children. This is so sad, tragic and senseless.

