Clarksville, TN

clarksvillenow.com

Charter schools public hearing planned Friday morning in Clarksville, along with protest

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A public hearing will be held Friday morning to help determine whether two charter schools will open in Montgomery County. Both charter schools – American Classical Academy Montgomery and Oxton Academy – applied to open charter schools here, and both were rejected by the Clarksville-Montgomery County School Board.
clarksvillenow.com

Charter school opponents, supporters speak up at state hearing in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The lines were clearly divided Friday morning during a public hearing on the application of American Classical Academy Montgomery (ACAM) to open a local charter school. The Tennessee Public Charter School Commission, ACAM board members and representatives of the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System met...
franklinis.com

Legal Aid Society to Host Free ‘Know Your Rights’ Workshop for Social Services Workers on Sept. 22

Free event will equip those working in social services with tools to help clients navigate civil and criminal legal services. NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 15, 2022 — Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands, Tennessee’s largest nonprofit law firm, will be hosting a free lunch-and-learn workshop for social services workers, nonprofit leaders/organizations and nonprofit community advocates, called Be Empowered & Know Your Rights: Equipping Your Clients to Thrive, on Thursday, Sept. 22.
clarksvillenow.com

Austin Peay to host annual Tennessee Herpetological Society conference

CLARKSVILLE, TN – This year’s annual meeting of the Tennessee Herpetological Society will be at Austin Peay State University, and the event is open to the public to see research presentations from across the state about the reptiles and amphibians of Tennessee and Kentucky. The conference will be...
clarksvillenow.com

Clarksville among 10 communities selected for state Recycling Roundup

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville has been chosen alongside nine other communities for a Recycling Roundup event through the nonprofit organization Tennessee Environmental Council (TEC) that will allow residents to recycle items that normally end up in the landfill. The nonprofit is headquartered in Nashville and has been...
clarksvillenow.com

Premier Medical Group welcomes pediatrician Dr. Katherine Bruss

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Premier Medical Group welcomes Board Certified Pediatrician Katherine Bruss, D.O. to its multi-specialty practice. Originally St. Louis MO, Dr. Bruss earned a B.S. in Biology from Boston College, Boston, MA and completed her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine at Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine, Glendale, AZ. She completed her pediatrics residency at St. Louis University School of Medicine, St. Louis, MO and comes to Clarksville from her Pediatrics practice in Brainerd, MN.
franklinis.com

Franklin’s Upcoming Festival, Fall Activities & Events

Franklin’s Upcoming Festival, Fall Activities & Events. Entertainment, Events, Family & Kids, Franklin TN, Out & About, Visit. Changing leaves. Cooler weather. Hot coffee. No matter where you go, there are hints of fall everywhere as stores begin to bring in fall flavors and fun decor. And if you’re like us, you’re already searching for ways to fill your free time and enjoy the best that fall in Franklin and surrounding areas have to offer. Whether you’re looking for things to do alone, with friends, or with your whole family, the city has something everyone can enjoy. Here are some festivals, activities, and events you should consider:
clarksvillenow.com

Old Glory Distilling hosts Chamber Business After Hours | PHOTOS

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Old Glory Distilling Co. hosted the September Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours which drew close to 150 guests for the monthly networking get together. The October Chamber Business After Hours and Business-to-Business Expo will be held on Thursday, Oct. 20 at...
clarksvillenow.com

Historic Collinsville announces family-friendly fall events

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Hear live music and history at Historic Collinsville’s Picnic & Pickin’ event on Sept. 24. The event will begin at 11 a.m. and run until 3 p.m. In addition to the live music from a 19th-century style string band and tours of the 16 buildings on site, guests are welcome to watch demonstrations of axe throwing, corn shelling, spinning and weaving, herbal medicine and writing with dip pens. Historians will be present to share stories and answer any questions. Tickets are $10 for ages 13 and above, $5 for children ages 6-12 and free for children ages 5 and under.
WSMV

Body found at popular Middle Tennessee fishing spot

DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) – Police in Dickson are investigating after a body was found at a popular fishing spot. A visitor to City Lake on Beasley Drive reported seeing the body near the lake’s fishing pier on Wednesday morning. The Dickson Fire Department deployed its water rescue team and boat to retrieve the body.
