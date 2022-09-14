Read full article on original website
The Legend of The Bell WitchSara BAdams, TN
Unsolved Death Of Masseuses Exposes Police CorruptionJeffery MacOak Grove, KY
Their Mother Vanished In 1974, But Authorities Refused To Take A Report Until 2013The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFort Campbell, KY
Local Record Label To Release First AlbumArtists Restoring Culture ( ARC Exhibit)Hopkinsville, KY
Charter schools public hearing planned Friday morning in Clarksville, along with protest
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A public hearing will be held Friday morning to help determine whether two charter schools will open in Montgomery County. Both charter schools – American Classical Academy Montgomery and Oxton Academy – applied to open charter schools here, and both were rejected by the Clarksville-Montgomery County School Board.
News in Clarksville: Manna Cafe loses founder, charter school debate, semi truck rampage and other top stories this week
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here’s a look at the top local news stories from Clarksville Now this week. Kenny York, founder of Manna Cafe, dies at 60: He spent years making sure those who claim to care did something about the needs of the homeless. READ MORE. Armed man...
Charter school opponents, supporters speak up at state hearing in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The lines were clearly divided Friday morning during a public hearing on the application of American Classical Academy Montgomery (ACAM) to open a local charter school. The Tennessee Public Charter School Commission, ACAM board members and representatives of the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System met...
154th Annual Robertson County Fair adds mullet contest
County fair season is in full swing and next up - Robertson County Fair.
These TN counties reported the most DUI arrests
Tennessee saw a total of 18,757 DUI arrests in 2021 — a 3.03% increase from 2020, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).
Legal Aid Society to Host Free ‘Know Your Rights’ Workshop for Social Services Workers on Sept. 22
Free event will equip those working in social services with tools to help clients navigate civil and criminal legal services. NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 15, 2022 — Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands, Tennessee’s largest nonprofit law firm, will be hosting a free lunch-and-learn workshop for social services workers, nonprofit leaders/organizations and nonprofit community advocates, called Be Empowered & Know Your Rights: Equipping Your Clients to Thrive, on Thursday, Sept. 22.
Austin Peay to host annual Tennessee Herpetological Society conference
CLARKSVILLE, TN – This year’s annual meeting of the Tennessee Herpetological Society will be at Austin Peay State University, and the event is open to the public to see research presentations from across the state about the reptiles and amphibians of Tennessee and Kentucky. The conference will be...
Clarksville among 10 communities selected for state Recycling Roundup
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville has been chosen alongside nine other communities for a Recycling Roundup event through the nonprofit organization Tennessee Environmental Council (TEC) that will allow residents to recycle items that normally end up in the landfill. The nonprofit is headquartered in Nashville and has been...
Who’s coming to Clarksville? Occupancy tax revenue recovering from COVID-19 pandemic
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Local occupancy tax revenue – which comes from the hotel/motel tax – is steadily increasing following blows from the COVID-19 pandemic. Montgomery County took the ninth spot in Tennessee for tourism spending in 2021, topping $340 million. Part of those tourism dollars...
Premier Medical Group welcomes pediatrician Dr. Katherine Bruss
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Premier Medical Group welcomes Board Certified Pediatrician Katherine Bruss, D.O. to its multi-specialty practice. Originally St. Louis MO, Dr. Bruss earned a B.S. in Biology from Boston College, Boston, MA and completed her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine at Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine, Glendale, AZ. She completed her pediatrics residency at St. Louis University School of Medicine, St. Louis, MO and comes to Clarksville from her Pediatrics practice in Brainerd, MN.
'Children having children:' Nashville juvenile judge concerned with abortion ban
The Juvenile Court Judge in Davidson County is concerned about teen pregnancy skyrocketing after abortion was banned across Tennessee.
How Fort Campbell takes care of its retirees, veterans and surviving families | AUDIO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Marcus Ufeanyui and Julius Anderson work at the Retirement Services Office on Fort Campbell. This week, they join Katie Gambill and Charlie Koon on Clarksville’s Conversation to talk about what services the office provides to soldiers as they get ready to retire, and the upcoming Retiree Appreciation Day.
MISSING JUVENILE ALERT: Clarksville Police seek help finding runaway 16-year-old boy
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a runaway juvenile, 16-year-old Ahmadeus Wardlow. He was last seen on Sept. 13 around 8:10 p.m. at his residence on Needmore Road. Ahmadeus is 6 feet tall, weighs approximately 145 pounds, and has black dreadlocks and brown eyes.
Franklin’s Upcoming Festival, Fall Activities & Events
Franklin’s Upcoming Festival, Fall Activities & Events. Entertainment, Events, Family & Kids, Franklin TN, Out & About, Visit. Changing leaves. Cooler weather. Hot coffee. No matter where you go, there are hints of fall everywhere as stores begin to bring in fall flavors and fun decor. And if you’re like us, you’re already searching for ways to fill your free time and enjoy the best that fall in Franklin and surrounding areas have to offer. Whether you’re looking for things to do alone, with friends, or with your whole family, the city has something everyone can enjoy. Here are some festivals, activities, and events you should consider:
Why are evergreen trees dying in Middle Tennessee?
You may have noticed this — evergreen trees in people's yards dying. Sometimes while right next to ones that are green and alive.
Company demonstrates work at largest titanium source in U.S., located in West Tennessee
BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A new company could be on the search for new minerals across West Tennessee, and they’re educating the public along the way. Iperion-X is focused on sustainably mining titanium and other minerals from sands spread across West Tennessee, and trying to do it in an educational way with a new small scale demonstration facility.
Old Glory Distilling hosts Chamber Business After Hours | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Old Glory Distilling Co. hosted the September Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours which drew close to 150 guests for the monthly networking get together. The October Chamber Business After Hours and Business-to-Business Expo will be held on Thursday, Oct. 20 at...
Popular Tennessee swimming hole poses hidden danger
A favorite swimming hole for some poses a hidden danger for others.
Historic Collinsville announces family-friendly fall events
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Hear live music and history at Historic Collinsville’s Picnic & Pickin’ event on Sept. 24. The event will begin at 11 a.m. and run until 3 p.m. In addition to the live music from a 19th-century style string band and tours of the 16 buildings on site, guests are welcome to watch demonstrations of axe throwing, corn shelling, spinning and weaving, herbal medicine and writing with dip pens. Historians will be present to share stories and answer any questions. Tickets are $10 for ages 13 and above, $5 for children ages 6-12 and free for children ages 5 and under.
Body found at popular Middle Tennessee fishing spot
DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) – Police in Dickson are investigating after a body was found at a popular fishing spot. A visitor to City Lake on Beasley Drive reported seeing the body near the lake’s fishing pier on Wednesday morning. The Dickson Fire Department deployed its water rescue team and boat to retrieve the body.
