Read full article on original website
Related
Ryan Reynolds shared how his three brothers 'saved' him when he secretly got his ear pierced
Brotherly love at its finest.
Ryan Reynolds Shows His Possibly 'Lifesaving' Colonoscopy And There's Laughs Too
The actor and "Welcome to Wrexham" reality co-star Rob McElhenney let cameras in where the sun don't shine to raise awareness.
Ryan Reynolds Gets Polyps Removed After 'Potentially Life-Saving' Preventative Colonoscopy
In a video for Lead from Behind, both Ryan Reynolds and his friend and Wrexham football club co-owner, Rob McElhenney, underwent preventative colonoscopies Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are letting cameras get up close and personal, for a good cause. In a new video from colon-cancer-awareness organization Lead from Behind in association with the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, the two actors and soccer-club owners share their experience getting preventative colonoscopies. At the start of the video, Reynolds, 45, and McElhenney, 45, reveal they made a bet that if McElhenney learned to speak Welsh, the...
survivornet.com
Kathy Griffin, 61, ‘Bursts Into Tears’ After FINALLY Being Seen By A Female Cancer Doctor: ‘She Listened To Me’
“Yeah, so I’m returning home from an appointment with a female oncologist,” she wrote in an Instagram post to her nearly 700-thousand followers. “I actually burst into tears because she listened to me, she had a scribe take notes, and she set me up with three other female specialists in my network.”
RELATED PEOPLE
survivornet.com
Gordon Ramsay Employee, 32, Was Denied Mammogram Because She Was ‘Too Young To Have Cancer:’ Then She Received A Shattering Diagnosis
Dorita Donne, 32, was told the lump in her breast was just a benign cyst. One year later, she was diagnosed with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, or stage 4 cancer. The breast cancer thriver lives at home with her partner of six years, Ester Sanna Ferraiolo, whom she met when she managed one of famed, TV Chef Gordon Ramsay’s restaurants.
Insanely Cute Clip Of Keanu Reeves Telling Drew Barrymore She Can Be A Lover AND A Fighter Is Running Around On The Internet Again
Is it time to put this well-loved Keanu Reeves quote on bumper stickers around the world?
Zac Efron finally addresses what caused his 2021 face transformation
Zac Efron finally set the record straight on his face transformation one year after sparking plastic surgery rumors. The actor told Men’s Health in his October 2022 cover story, published Wednesday, that he shattered his jaw while running in his house with socks on. Efron, 34, said he slipped, hit the corner of a fountain, passed out and woke up to his “chin bone … hanging off” his face. Amid the “High School Musical” star’s recovery, his facial muscles got “really, really big” to compensate for the injury, so he worked with a physical therapist to counteract their growth. When Efron took a break...
Kate Moss' daughter Lila's extra long toe nails are dividing people
Finger nails come in all shapes and lengths, but where do you stand on long toe nails?. Well, Kate Moss' daughter, Lila has divided opinion on social media after she shared a photo of her rather lengthy toe nails. Lila, 19, shared two photos on Instagram, the second being a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
survivornet.com
Worried Mom, 22, Thought Her Toddler Son’s ‘Cloudy’ Eye Was Caused By ‘A Lazy Eye:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Learning about Retinoblastoma: A Type of Eye Cancer. Chloe Ross, 22, noticed her son’s eye wan’t very responsive and seemed cloudy when he turned 2, but she originally thought these symptoms were due to a lazy eye. Sadly, progressing symptoms would eventually lead her to discover that he had a type of eye cancer called retinoblastoma.
Drew Barrymore Cries During Reunion With Ex Justin Long: We Had a ‘Hedonistic’ Romance
Tearful reunion. Drew Barrymore got emotional with ex-boyfriend Justin Long during a recent interview as they reflected on their past relationship. “I feel like we’ve been through so much together,” the Never Been Kissed actress, 47, said to Long, 44, on her eponymous talk show on Monday, September 12. “When we used to talk and FaceTime I was always like, ‘You know, I’ve really grown up Justin.’ I always wanted to prove to you what a different person I was than when we dated.”
ETOnline.com
Sheryl Underwood Shares the Secret Behind Her 90-Pound Weight Loss Transformation (Exclusive)
Sheryl Underwood made some exciting health changes! On Monday, the co-host of The Talk shared that she has dropped 90 pounds in the last year and a half. The 58-year-old comedian’s journey wasn’t just inspired by her own health, but by her co-hosts, Jerry O’Connell, Amanda Koots, Akbar Gbaja-Biamila and Natalie Morales.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About What Weight Gain Means In Hollywood, And How She Broke Her Own Negative Self-Talk Cycle
The always-honest Kelly Clarkson got real on her talk show about weight gain and what it means in Hollywood.
AOL Corp
Zac Efron says obtaining 'Baywatch' physique had devastating effects: 'I fell into a pretty bad depression, for a long time'
Zac Efron is opening up about the lengths he went through to obtain his famous Baywatch physique. In a profile for the Men's Health October issue, the actor, 34, speaks openly about the pressure he faced to achieve a near-perfect body for the role. But it ultimately took a toll on his physical and mental health.
survivornet.com
Kindly Aunt, 66, Thought Her Bad Cough Was ‘Just A Chest Infection:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer And She Feels ‘Lucky To Be Alive’
In 2018, Karen McCarthy was diagnosed with lung cancer and had surgery to remove a small, non-aggressive tumor. She is now urging others to be aware of the symptoms and take action. Smoking isn’t the only cause of lung cancer; other risks could include air pollution, exposure to asbestos, and...
Drink loved by almost everyone raises risk of throat cancer
BRITS who enjoy a hot brew are at a soaring risk of developing cancer - but it all depends on how you drink it. Researchers found a link between those who drank tea and coffee with esophageal cancer. Around 10,000 people are diagnosed with the illness in the UK each...
Jason Momoa shaves hair while calling for the elimination of single-use plastics
Jason Momoa shaved his his trademark long, flowing hair to raise awareness for eliminating single-use plastics.
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
survivornet.com
‘Extremely Healthy’ Man, 33, Avoided Seeing A Doctor About ‘Blood In His Feces’ Because He Was Embarrassed: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Nick Summerfield from Pimlico, London, was shocked to find out he had bowel cancer at 33 years old. The vacation rental manager, now 34, almost didn’t get checked due to the “embarrassing” nature of his symptom, which included constipation and blood in his stool. Bowel cancer is...
Scary Mommy
16K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Scary Mommy is one of the largest, most influential and trusted sources of entertainment and information for millennial moms online. We’re a community of millions of women, supporting each other through acceptance, empowerment, and the shared experience of motherhood. Our original content informs, entertains, and unites with a fresh and unfiltered perspective on parenting, news, trending topics, and personal stories. Scary Mommy is part of Some Spider Studios, a fast-growing media & entertainment company that is building multiple identity-based brands that lead their space. Taking control of the present and shaping the future, we’re scary fierce, scary proud, and scary strong.https://scarymommy.com/
Comments / 1