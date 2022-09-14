ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryan Reynolds Gets Polyps Removed After 'Potentially Life-Saving' Preventative Colonoscopy

In a video for Lead from Behind, both Ryan Reynolds and his friend and Wrexham football club co-owner, Rob McElhenney, underwent preventative colonoscopies Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are letting cameras get up close and personal, for a good cause.  In a new video from colon-cancer-awareness organization Lead from Behind in association with the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, the two actors and soccer-club owners share their experience getting preventative colonoscopies. At the start of the video, Reynolds, 45, and McElhenney, 45, reveal they made a bet that if McElhenney learned to speak Welsh, the...
Gordon Ramsay Employee, 32, Was Denied Mammogram Because She Was ‘Too Young To Have Cancer:’ Then She Received A Shattering Diagnosis

Dorita Donne, 32, was told the lump in her breast was just a benign cyst. One year later, she was diagnosed with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, or stage 4 cancer. The breast cancer thriver lives at home with her partner of six years, Ester Sanna Ferraiolo, whom she met when she managed one of famed, TV Chef Gordon Ramsay’s restaurants.
Page Six

Zac Efron finally addresses what caused his 2021 face transformation

Zac Efron finally set the record straight on his face transformation one year after sparking plastic surgery rumors. The actor told Men’s Health in his October 2022 cover story, published Wednesday, that he shattered his jaw while running in his house with socks on. Efron, 34, said he slipped, hit the corner of a fountain, passed out and woke up to his “chin bone … hanging off” his face. Amid the “High School Musical” star’s recovery, his facial muscles got “really, really big” to compensate for the injury, so he worked with a physical therapist to counteract their growth. When Efron took a break...
Worried Mom, 22, Thought Her Toddler Son’s ‘Cloudy’ Eye Was Caused By ‘A Lazy Eye:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer

Learning about Retinoblastoma: A Type of Eye Cancer. Chloe Ross, 22, noticed her son’s eye wan’t very responsive and seemed cloudy when he turned 2, but she originally thought these symptoms were due to a lazy eye. Sadly, progressing symptoms would eventually lead her to discover that he had a type of eye cancer called retinoblastoma.
Drew Barrymore Cries During Reunion With Ex Justin Long: We Had a ‘Hedonistic’ Romance

Tearful reunion. Drew Barrymore got emotional with ex-boyfriend Justin Long during a recent interview as they reflected on their past relationship. “I feel like we’ve been through so much together,” the Never Been Kissed actress, 47, said to Long, 44, on her eponymous talk show on Monday, September 12. “When we used to talk and FaceTime I was always like, ‘You know, I’ve really grown up Justin.’ I always wanted to prove to you what a different person I was than when we dated.”
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
