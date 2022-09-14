Zac Efron finally set the record straight on his face transformation one year after sparking plastic surgery rumors. The actor told Men’s Health in his October 2022 cover story, published Wednesday, that he shattered his jaw while running in his house with socks on. Efron, 34, said he slipped, hit the corner of a fountain, passed out and woke up to his “chin bone … hanging off” his face. Amid the “High School Musical” star’s recovery, his facial muscles got “really, really big” to compensate for the injury, so he worked with a physical therapist to counteract their growth. When Efron took a break...

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO