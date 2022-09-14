Essex County – It’s official! New Jersey now owns the land that will become the Essex-Hudson Greenway. In a major milestone to create a multi-use recreation trail spanning Essex and Hudson Counties, Governor Phil Murphy announced Thursday that the State has successfully acquired the inactive railway in northern New Jersey stretching nearly nine miles from Montclair to Jersey City. The acquisition of this former rail line property sets the stage for a transformation – New Jersey’s newest linear State Park. The $65 million state investment marks New Jersey’s single largest conservation project ever and the largest transaction aimed at securing a non-motorized transportation corridor.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO