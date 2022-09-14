Read full article on original website
baristanet.com
New Jersey Finalizes Purchase of “Old Boonton Line” to Create Essex-Hudson Greenway
Essex County – It’s official! New Jersey now owns the land that will become the Essex-Hudson Greenway. In a major milestone to create a multi-use recreation trail spanning Essex and Hudson Counties, Governor Phil Murphy announced Thursday that the State has successfully acquired the inactive railway in northern New Jersey stretching nearly nine miles from Montclair to Jersey City. The acquisition of this former rail line property sets the stage for a transformation – New Jersey’s newest linear State Park. The $65 million state investment marks New Jersey’s single largest conservation project ever and the largest transaction aimed at securing a non-motorized transportation corridor.
parsippanyfocus.com
Parsippany-Troy Hills Council Meeting will be held on Tuesday, September 20
PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Council Meeting will be held on Tuesday, September 20. Regular Township Council Meetings will commence at 7:00 p.m. All meetings will be held on Tuesday evenings. All meetings will be held in the Municipal Building, 1001 Parsippany Boulevard, Parsippany. Formal action may or may not be taken at all scheduled meetings.
NJ residents just lost even more newspapers covering their towns
The Current newspaper is no more. The free, weekly newspaper that was delivered to communities around South Jersey every Thursday published its last edition today. News of the final paper appeared in a short article printed on page six of today's editions of the newspaper. The Current and the Gazette...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Governor Murphy Announces State Acquisition Of A Former Rail Line, To Be Converted Into A New State Park
Speaking in Newark this morning, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy today announced the acquisition of a nine-mile former rail line, which will be converted into a new State park connecting eight Essex and Hudson County communities – Jersey City, Secaucus, Kearny, Newark, Belleville, Bloomfield, Glen Ridge, and Montclair. Murphy...
jcitytimes.com
Murphy Announces Purchase of Jersey City to Montclair Greenway Rail Line
Today Governor Phil Murphy announced the acquisition of a nine-mile, 135-acre, former rail line which will be converted into a new state park and greenway connecting eight Essex and Hudson County communities. The greenway will follow the one-hundred foot right-of-way of the eastern portion of the former New York and...
wrnjradio.com
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing 3 stores in New Jersey, including one in Morris County
NEW JERSEY – Bed Bath & Beyond is closing three stores in New Jersey, including one in Morris County. The company released a list containing dozens of stores from coast to coast that will be shutting down. In New Jersey, the following stores will be closing:. 30 International Drive...
Nine NJ schools get U.S. ‘Blue Ribbon’ recognition for 2022
With the new academic year underway, the U.S. Department of Education on Friday announced its National Blue Ribbon School selections for 2022. Of the 297 schools chosen nationwide from a pool of up to 420 applicants, nine New Jersey schools in eight different counties in the Garden State were recognized as "exemplary high-performing schools." A second category is reserved for schools that are considered "exemplary" in closing their achievement gaps.
wrnjradio.com
Woman charged in crash that killed pedestrian, injured bicyclist in Morris County
PEQUANNOCK TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County woman has been charged in connection with a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred on June 11 in Pequannock Township, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said Saturday. Maria Oliveri, 35, of Riverdale was charged on September 9 with one...
The price of homes sold recently in Central Jersey. Deed transfers, Aug. 1-7, 2022.
Below are real estate transactions for Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Aug. 1-7, 2022. North Jersey real estate listings will appear on Thursday, Sept. 15. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com.
Cheers! These are the Top 11 Drunkest Cities in New Jersey
One of the stereotypes of New Jersey is that we all like to party (thank you, Jersey Shore). Morning, noon, and night, we all seem to be hanging out with friends, kicking back, and relaxing, usually with an alcoholic beverage in-hand. Or two. Or more. But is that an accurate...
wrnjradio.com
Long Valley juvenile charged in alleged assault
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Long Valley juvenile has been charged in an alleged assault that occurred last Friday in Washington Township, according to police. The Washington Township Detective Bureau charged a Long Valley juvenile on September 13 with simple assault in reference to an incident that occurred on September 9. The incident involved a physical assault on another juvenile, police said.
Tractor-Trailer Flips In Route 1 Central Jersey Crash
A tractor-trailer overturned causing the partial closure of Route 1 in Central Jersey, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 8:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16 at Milltown Road and North Main Street in North Brunswick, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. Two right lanes of three northbound lanes...
Bed Bath & Beyond To Shutter These 3 NJ Locations
Three New Jersey Bed Bath & Beyond stores will shutter by the end of the year, the company announced this week. The company announced earlier this year it planned on closing 150 stores, and on Thursday, Sept. 15, released a list of 56 that will close by the end of 2022.
Things everyone from New Jersey misses when they go out of state
As I’m writing this, I’m preparing to go on a trip out of the Garden State for a few days. Not long, but just enough to miss the good ol’ dirty Jerz. A few days away really puts into perspective what’s so great about New Jersey, other states just don’t function the way we do.
wrnjradio.com
Morris County school among 9 New Jersey schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
NEW JERSEY – U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona today recognized 297 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, including nine schools in New Jersey. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Secretary Cardona made the announcement during his Road to Success Back to School bus tour.
There’s money to treat spotted lanternfly swarms in N.J. but only 9 counties asking for it
The summer may soon be in the rearview mirror, but that doesn’t mean spotted lanternflies are going anywhere. The invasive bugs, which you know are pretty agile if you’ve tried to kill one, continue to be seen throughout New Jersey.
Bed Bath & Beyond announces store closings: These 3 N.J. locations will shutter
Bed Bath & Beyond announced plans to close about 150 stores earlier this month. The home goods retailer released a list on Sept. 15 with 56 locations set to shutter by the end of 2022. Three New Jersey stores made the list:. Flanders at 30 International Dr. Manalapan at 13...
Warren County Diner Goes Up In Flames Morning Of Soft Opening: ‘I’m So Heartbroken,’ Owner Says
A new diner in Warren County went up in flames just hours before it was scheduled to have its soft opening, leaving the owner heartbroken and desperate to rebuild. Tony Arzuaga of Jersey City was planning to hold the soft opening for Catch 22 Diner on Route 22 East in Lopatcong Township on Friday, Sept. 16 when the building caught fire before dawn, he documented in a social media post in the ‘Lehigh Valley Food’ group.
NJ stores that might be the Two Guys, Korvettes of our generation
I remember how I felt when the next to last K-Mart in New Jersey was closing down. It was the one at 1550 St. Georges Ave. in Delco Plaza. But that’s how you’d locate it if you’d never been there. For those of us who had known it for decades since our childhood, it was the one across St. Georges Avenue from Buxton’s and from Bradlees.
These are the top burger chains in NJ
It’s National Cheeseburger Day this Sunday, Sept. 18 because, why not?. If we can have a National Talk Like A Pirate Day and a National Lima Bean Respect Day we surely can pay homage to something like a cheeseburger. And at least this comes with plenty of deals you...
