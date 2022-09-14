ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parsippany-troy Hills, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
baristanet.com

New Jersey Finalizes Purchase of “Old Boonton Line” to Create Essex-Hudson Greenway

Essex County – It’s official! New Jersey now owns the land that will become the Essex-Hudson Greenway. In a major milestone to create a multi-use recreation trail spanning Essex and Hudson Counties, Governor Phil Murphy announced Thursday that the State has successfully acquired the inactive railway in northern New Jersey stretching nearly nine miles from Montclair to Jersey City. The acquisition of this former rail line property sets the stage for a transformation – New Jersey’s newest linear State Park. The $65 million state investment marks New Jersey’s single largest conservation project ever and the largest transaction aimed at securing a non-motorized transportation corridor.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
parsippanyfocus.com

Parsippany-Troy Hills Council Meeting will be held on Tuesday, September 20

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Council Meeting will be held on Tuesday, September 20. Regular Township Council Meetings will commence at 7:00 p.m. All meetings will be held on Tuesday evenings. All meetings will be held in the Municipal Building, 1001 Parsippany Boulevard, Parsippany. Formal action may or may not be taken at all scheduled meetings.
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Parsippany-troy Hills, NJ
Government
City
Passaic, NJ
City
Clifton, NJ
City
Parsippany-troy Hills, NJ
jcitytimes.com

Murphy Announces Purchase of Jersey City to Montclair Greenway Rail Line

Today Governor Phil Murphy announced the acquisition of a nine-mile, 135-acre, former rail line which will be converted into a new state park and greenway connecting eight Essex and Hudson County communities. The greenway will follow the one-hundred foot right-of-way of the eastern portion of the former New York and...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Nine NJ schools get U.S. ‘Blue Ribbon’ recognition for 2022

With the new academic year underway, the U.S. Department of Education on Friday announced its National Blue Ribbon School selections for 2022. Of the 297 schools chosen nationwide from a pool of up to 420 applicants, nine New Jersey schools in eight different counties in the Garden State were recognized as "exemplary high-performing schools." A second category is reserved for schools that are considered "exemplary" in closing their achievement gaps.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plaque#Troy#Morristown Medical Center#Mayor#The Township Council#Hills Council
Rock 104.1

Cheers! These are the Top 11 Drunkest Cities in New Jersey

One of the stereotypes of New Jersey is that we all like to party (thank you, Jersey Shore). Morning, noon, and night, we all seem to be hanging out with friends, kicking back, and relaxing, usually with an alcoholic beverage in-hand. Or two. Or more. But is that an accurate...
wrnjradio.com

Long Valley juvenile charged in alleged assault

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Long Valley juvenile has been charged in an alleged assault that occurred last Friday in Washington Township, according to police. The Washington Township Detective Bureau charged a Long Valley juvenile on September 13 with simple assault in reference to an incident that occurred on September 9. The incident involved a physical assault on another juvenile, police said.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Daily Voice

Bed Bath & Beyond To Shutter These 3 NJ Locations

Three New Jersey Bed Bath & Beyond stores will shutter by the end of the year, the company announced this week. The company announced earlier this year it planned on closing 150 stores, and on Thursday, Sept. 15, released a list of 56 that will close by the end of 2022.
PARAMUS, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Morris County school among 9 New Jersey schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

NEW JERSEY – U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona today recognized 297 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, including nine schools in New Jersey. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Secretary Cardona made the announcement during his Road to Success Back to School bus tour.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Warren County Diner Goes Up In Flames Morning Of Soft Opening: ‘I’m So Heartbroken,’ Owner Says

A new diner in Warren County went up in flames just hours before it was scheduled to have its soft opening, leaving the owner heartbroken and desperate to rebuild. Tony Arzuaga of Jersey City was planning to hold the soft opening for Catch 22 Diner on Route 22 East in Lopatcong Township on Friday, Sept. 16 when the building caught fire before dawn, he documented in a social media post in the ‘Lehigh Valley Food’ group.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

These are the top burger chains in NJ

It’s National Cheeseburger Day this Sunday, Sept. 18 because, why not?. If we can have a National Talk Like A Pirate Day and a National Lima Bean Respect Day we surely can pay homage to something like a cheeseburger. And at least this comes with plenty of deals you...
RUMSON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy