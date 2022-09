Kosovo’s diplomatic conflict with Serbia will inevitably complicate its potential accession to the European Union. Kosovo’s foreign minister announced during a televised interview on Wednesday that the small Eastern European nation would seek candidate status within the European Union by the end of the year—a step that potentially lays the groundwork for its eventual integration into the body, but one that is unlikely to result in acceptance until a resolution of its ongoing issues with its northern neighbor Serbia.

POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO