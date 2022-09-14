ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Here's When You Can Expect Your California Inflation Relief Payments

By ronniehiii
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OByUs_0hvLucJG00
Photo: Getty Images

According to NBC Bay Area , California residents can expect their Golden State Stimulus check starting this October! State officials say the Golden State Stimulus checks will get distributed in October and November and will range from $200-$1500 depending on the taxpayer's income & filing status! If you filed your tax returns electronically and used direct deposit, you'll see your payments between October 7-14. Remaining taxpayers will receive their payments October 28-November 14. If you did not file your taxes electronically you'll be receiving a debit card in the mail between October 25- December 10.

Visit the Franchise Tax Board website for eligibility details.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC10

Middle Class Tax Refund payments headed to Californians

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Middle Class Tax Refund payments are heading to thousands of Californians to help with the growing cost of inflation. Some families may get up to $1,050 in the coming weeks. Here’s the criteria to qualify for the payments:. California resident for more than half of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
sac.media

Opinion: Senior citizens have an advantage in the housing market

Los Angeles County is facing an affordable housing crisis as median home prices have skyrocketed in the area. Despite this, one specific demographic, senior citizens, are able to secure affordable housing while excluding other demographics from these communities. California prohibits housing discrimination based on certain factors such as, race, religion,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
kgoradio.com

California Station Selling Gas For 91 Cents Per Gallon

As the per-gallon price of gasoline continues to drop, Los Angeles commuters on Thursday were surprised to find one local station was selling fuel for just 91 cents. That’s not to say the price of gas has dropped that low everywhere; the price on display at the Santa Monica Boulevard Mobil was part of a promotion for NBC’s time-traveling reboot “Quantum Leap.” A sign next to the low price display read, “Leap back to 1985 prices!”
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation And Economy#Business Welfare#Linus Business#Stimulus#Debit Card#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#State#The Franchise Tax Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
andnowuknow.com

Amazon Fresh Expands in Southern California With New Pasadena Location

PASADENA, CA - For Amazon, the quest for growth never stops as evidenced by its recent Amazon Fresh expansion. Extending its reach in California, the retailer has opened its newest location in East Pasadena. The Pasadena Amazon Fresh store will utilize the retailer’s innovative Just Walk Out Shopping, which enables...
PASADENA, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
46K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy