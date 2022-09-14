Here's When You Can Expect Your California Inflation Relief Payments

Photo: Getty Images

According to NBC Bay Area , California residents can expect their Golden State Stimulus check starting this October! State officials say the Golden State Stimulus checks will get distributed in October and November and will range from $200-$1500 depending on the taxpayer's income & filing status! If you filed your tax returns electronically and used direct deposit, you'll see your payments between October 7-14. Remaining taxpayers will receive their payments October 28-November 14. If you did not file your taxes electronically you'll be receiving a debit card in the mail between October 25- December 10.

Visit the Franchise Tax Board website for eligibility details.