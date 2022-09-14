Marcus Mumford Reveals How Advice From Neil Young Inspired His Solo Album

Marcus Mumford is gearing up to release his debut solo album this week and has been opening up about the extremely personal nature of the songs . Now he's also revealed how some words of wisdom from Neil Young inspired the project.

“Neil Young sat me down about 10 years ago and told me the importance of recorded music,” the Mumford & Sons frontman explained to NME , “and that I should pay more attention to the way in which we record because I was always [like], ‘Ah, it’s just an advert for a live show.’ He was like, ‘No man, these things last.'”

He remembered that advice for a decade, and took it to heart while recording (self-titled) . “I felt like on this record, I listened to that [advice]," Mumford admitted. "I paid closer attention to the way it sounded than anything I’d ever done before.”

Mumford has previewed the new album with two songs, "Cannibals" and "Grace," and plans to tour North America shortly after its release. (self-titled) comes out on Friday (September 16). See a full list of tour dates below.

Marcus Mumford North American Tour Dates

9/19 Boulder, CO Fox Theatre

9/20 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre

9/24 Las Vegas, NV iHeartRadio Music Festival

9/26 Seattle, WA The Paramount Theatre

9/27 Portland, OR Keller Auditorium

9/30 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

10/4 Ventura, CA Majestic Ventura Theatre

10/6 El Cajon, CA The Magnolia

10/7 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren

10/9 Austin, TX ACL Fest

10/10 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall

10/11 Dallas, TX Majestic Theatre

10/14 New Orleans, LA Orpheum Theater

10/16 Austin, TX ACL Fest

10/17 Tulsa, OK Cain’s Ballroom

10/18 Kansas City, MO Midland Theatre

10/20 Milwaukee, WI The Pabst Theater

10/21 Madison, WI The Sylvee

10/22 Saint Paul, MN Palace Theatre

10/24 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre

10/25 Detroit, MI The Fillmore Detroit

10/26 Louisville, KY Brown Theatre

10/28 Durham, NC Durham Performing Arts Center

10/29 Atlanta, GA The Eastern

10/30 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

11/1 Asheville, NC Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

11/2 Washington, DC The Anthem

11/3 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia

11/5 Portland, ME State Theater

11/7 New York, NY Beacon Theatre

11/8 Boston, MA Wang Theatre – Boch Center

11/10 Toronto, ON Massey Hall