Marcus Mumford Reveals How Advice From Neil Young Inspired His Solo Album
Marcus Mumford is gearing up to release his debut solo album this week and has been opening up about the extremely personal nature of the songs . Now he's also revealed how some words of wisdom from Neil Young inspired the project.
“Neil Young sat me down about 10 years ago and told me the importance of recorded music,” the Mumford & Sons frontman explained to NME , “and that I should pay more attention to the way in which we record because I was always [like], ‘Ah, it’s just an advert for a live show.’ He was like, ‘No man, these things last.'”
He remembered that advice for a decade, and took it to heart while recording (self-titled) . “I felt like on this record, I listened to that [advice]," Mumford admitted. "I paid closer attention to the way it sounded than anything I’d ever done before.”
Mumford has previewed the new album with two songs, "Cannibals" and "Grace," and plans to tour North America shortly after its release. (self-titled) comes out on Friday (September 16). See a full list of tour dates below.
Marcus Mumford North American Tour Dates
9/19 Boulder, CO Fox Theatre
9/20 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre
9/24 Las Vegas, NV iHeartRadio Music Festival
9/26 Seattle, WA The Paramount Theatre
9/27 Portland, OR Keller Auditorium
9/30 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern
10/4 Ventura, CA Majestic Ventura Theatre
10/6 El Cajon, CA The Magnolia
10/7 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren
10/9 Austin, TX ACL Fest
10/10 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall
10/11 Dallas, TX Majestic Theatre
10/14 New Orleans, LA Orpheum Theater
10/16 Austin, TX ACL Fest
10/17 Tulsa, OK Cain’s Ballroom
10/18 Kansas City, MO Midland Theatre
10/20 Milwaukee, WI The Pabst Theater
10/21 Madison, WI The Sylvee
10/22 Saint Paul, MN Palace Theatre
10/24 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre
10/25 Detroit, MI The Fillmore Detroit
10/26 Louisville, KY Brown Theatre
10/28 Durham, NC Durham Performing Arts Center
10/29 Atlanta, GA The Eastern
10/30 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium
11/1 Asheville, NC Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
11/2 Washington, DC The Anthem
11/3 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia
11/5 Portland, ME State Theater
11/7 New York, NY Beacon Theatre
11/8 Boston, MA Wang Theatre – Boch Center
11/10 Toronto, ON Massey Hall
