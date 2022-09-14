ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

HARDY's Powerful ACM Speech Is The Best Response To One Of His Haters

By Kelly Fisher
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gUqzN_0hvLuTJb00
Photo: Getty Images

When HARDY received the Songwriter of the Year award at the 15th Annual ACM Honors, there was one story that stood out to him. It happened several years ago, when he was still paving his career as an artist. HARDY remembered the way that one listener tried to tear him down, and revealed what he would do with his award:

“In 2015, I was playing a songwriter round with a tip jar on the front of the stage. Nobody played on that stage that night had a hit. We just played original songs, and we might’ve made $10 in tips. But one person wrote ‘QUIT’ on a napkin, and they put it in that tip jar. And tonight, that ‘QUIT’ napkin will be sitting right beside this (expletive).”

HARDY proudly held his Songwriter of the Year award in the air as the crowd at the historic Ryman Auditorium applauded and cheered for him. The award recognizes an “exceptional writer, one of Country Music’s most distinctive and creative talents, who has co-penned 11 #1 singles since 2018,” according to the Academy of Country Music.

HARDY also took the stage that night with ERNEST , performing a medley of some of Morgan Wallen ’s biggest hits as he received the ACM Milestone Award. The two singer-songwriters teamed up for their renditions of “Sand In My Boots,” “Wasted On You” and “More Than My Hometown,” which all appeared on Wallen’s massive Dangerous: The Double Album project last year.

Watch HARDY’s powerful speech here :

Wallen will be performing at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival this September, and fans can tune in and watch live via an exclusive stream each night on September 23rd and 24th on The CW app and CWTV.com . The CW Network will also broadcast a two-night television special this October. Additionally, the festival will be broadcast live for fans via iHeartRadio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets, and on the iHeartRadio app. Find available tickets .

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Lea Michele Spoofs Rumor She Can’t Read In Hilarious TikTok With Jonathan Groff: Watch

Lea Michele responded to the rumors she’s illiterate once again — but this time with a dash of humor. A day after she joined TikTok, the Glee alum, who is living her best life currently playing Fanny Brice on Broadway’s Funny Girl, took to the platform to share a hilarious clip of herself mocking the bizarre speculation that she can’t read or write.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

175K+
Followers
20K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy