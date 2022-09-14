It’s time to ready your hidden blades once again, assassins, because a brand new entry in the series is upon us. All the leaks and rumors have turned out to be true, and the next installment in the franchise has been officially revealed as Assassin’s Creed Mirage. This franchise has undergone some major changes in recent entries, and there’s a lot of talk about with the next game shaking things up yet again. All that remains to be seen, but perhaps there are some secrets that could point to some answers.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 21 HOURS AGO