Digital Trends
The first two Suidoken games are getting surprise remasters in 2023
Konami just announced Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars, a package that will modernize two classic PlayStation RPGs. It will launch in 2023 for PC, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One. The first two Suikoden games were released in 1995 and 1998, respectively,...
Digital Trends
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty has a new demo. Here’s where and when you can play it
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty received a demo on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, allowing you to try out Team Ninja’s challenging new Soulslike title for a limited time between September 16 and September 25. Announced by publisher Koei Tecmo during Tokyo Game Show, the trial version of Wo...
Digital Trends
What we want to see from Amazon’s fall event
If you’re thinking about investing in smart home technology, now is one of the best times to see what one of the biggest names in consumer tech has planned for the near (and not-so-near) future of web-connected gear. The big brand in question is Amazon, and the company’s fall hardware event is soon upon us, although exactly when is still to be determined.
Digital Trends
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 launches this November with brand-new map
As part of the Call of Duty: Next event, Activision finally lifted the curtain on Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, revealing the new map, its release date, and a slew of new features. Warzone 2.0 will launch for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC (via Battle.net and Steam) on November 16, 2022 as a free-to-play title. It will share a progression system with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile.
Digital Trends
Disney Dreamlight Valley and Harvestella make one critical farming mistake
Thanks to games like Stardew Valley and Animal Crossing: New Horizons, farming and life-simulation games are back in fashion. They’ve also dominated September, as Disney Dreamlight Valley launched earlier this month and games like Harvestella, Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life, Fae Farm, Rune Factory 3 Special, and a brand new Rune Factory title all got segments in the latest Nintendo Direct. Harvestella even got a demo after the September 13 Nintendo Direct — one I immediately downloaded to get my farm on early.
Digital Trends
PlayStation VR games are not backward compatible with PlayStation VR2
Sony confirmed that games that were released for the first PlayStation VR headset are not backward compatible with the upcoming PlayStation VR2. In an episode of the Official PlayStation Podcast, Hideaki Nishino senior vice president of platform experience, says, “PS VR games are not compatible with PS VR2 because PS VR2 is designed to deliver a truly next-generation VR experience. PS VR2 has much more advanced features like all new controllers with haptic feedback, with adaptive triggers as they’ve said, inside-out tracking, eye tracking in it, 3D audio is coming together, of course. So this means, there will be games for PS VR2 that require a whole different approach than the original PS VR.”
Digital Trends
Quest Pro: Everything we know about Meta’s next big VR headset
Meta’s next-generation VR headset is coming in October, and it’s almost certain to be called the Quest Pro, a new type of head-mounted display from the world’s most popular virtual reality hardware manufacturer. Several previews have been shared by Meta, so we know roughly what to expect,...
Digital Trends
How to change your username on Twitch
When Twitch first began, your username was largely cast in stone, difficult to change without deleting your entire account and starting over. Several years ago, Twitch made the welcome change to allow account holders to change their usernames on demand. This is particularly helpful for those who are streaming or want to stream and would prefer a more marketable username.
Digital Trends
Splatoon 3: Best abilities in the game
In the ink-filled world of Splatoon, you are given a ton of unique tools to spread your team’s color all across the map. This will serve several purposes, from building up your points, letting you move faster, and of course, splatting your opposition. Your main method of ink dispersal will come via the many different weapons you can choose from. From basic blasters to paint rollers and even windshield wipers, you’re never at a loss for options when it comes to spraying ink.
Digital Trends
The best VR headsets
Virtual reality finally seems to be reaching a time when everyone should be taking a closer look, and the best VR headsets are the best way to do it. The number of intriguing games is skyrocketing, and there are plenty of great VR headsets to choose from. The challenge is finding the system that's right for you.
Digital Trends
Assassin’s Creed Mirage: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
It’s time to ready your hidden blades once again, assassins, because a brand new entry in the series is upon us. All the leaks and rumors have turned out to be true, and the next installment in the franchise has been officially revealed as Assassin’s Creed Mirage. This franchise has undergone some major changes in recent entries, and there’s a lot of talk about with the next game shaking things up yet again. All that remains to be seen, but perhaps there are some secrets that could point to some answers.
Digital Trends
HP Envy 16 review: creative performance for less
“The HP Envy 16 is beautiful, powerful, and surprisingly affordable laptop for content creators.”. HP’s Envy line lands in a unique space. These are premium laptops through and through, and often have the performance to back that up for content creators. Contents. However, they aren’t as expensive as machines...
Digital Trends
Framed today, September 16: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Friday)
Attempting to solve today’s Framed for September 16 and need some help?. If you’re familiar with superheroes and comic book adaptations, then the previous day’s film should have come to you with ease. If not, then use our hints! Remember, we’re here to assist you in this game, so use these clues to your advantage.
Digital Trends
V/H/S/99 channels Y2K hysteria in frightening teaser trailer
The next chapter in the V/H/S franchise heads back to the 20th century in V/H/S/99. The found-footage horror film revolves around themes specific to the time frame such as Y2K panic and the DVD boom. According to the film’s synopsis, “V/H/S/99 harks back to the final punk rock analog days of VHS, while taking one giant leap forward into the hellish new millennium. In V/H/S/99, a thirsty teenager’s home video leads to a series of horrifying revelations.”
Digital Trends
Early Grand Theft Auto 6 footage reportedly leaks after major Rockstar hack
Rockstar Games appears to be the victim of a massive security breach, as a hacker reportedly stole at least 90 video clips from the company showing off an early build of Grand Theft Auto 6. The clips appear to have surfaced online late on Saturday night on GTAForums, a message...
Digital Trends
Prime Video orders sequel series Blade Runner 2099
Between The Wheel of Time and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Amazon has made a big bet on fantasy. Now, Prime Video is placing a large wager on science fiction as well. Via The Hollywood Reporter, Prime Video has officially ordered Blade Runner 2099, a sequel series to the franchise launched 40 years ago by director Ridley Scott.
Digital Trends
Pearl review: a star is born (and is very, very bloody)
Pearl is a candy-coated piece of rotten fruit. The film, which is director Ti West’s prequel to this year’s X, trades in the desaturated look and 1970s seediness of its parent film for a lurid, Douglas Sirk-inspired aesthetic that seems, at first, to exist incongruently with its story of intense violence and horror. But much like its titular protagonist, whose youthful beauty and Southern lilt masks the monster within, there’s a poison lurking beneath Pearl’s vibrant colors and seemingly untarnished Depression-era America setting.
