weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Burke, Burleigh, Dickey, Divide, Emmons, Foster, Grant, Kidder by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-18 04:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-18 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Burke; Burleigh; Dickey; Divide; Emmons; Foster; Grant; Kidder; La Moure; Logan; McIntosh; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Mountrail; Oliver; Sheridan; Sioux; Stutsman; Wells; Williams AREAS OF DENSE FOG REMAIN POSSIBLE OVER PORTIONS OF WESTERN AND CENTRAL NORTH DAKOTA THIS MORNING Areas of dense fog may reduce the visibility at times to one quarter mile or less early this morning over portions of western and central North Dakota. Areas most likely to be impacted are the northwest part of the state and the southern half of the central, including Bismarck/Mandan and the James River Valley. Use your low beam headlights and allow extra time to reach your destination. Be especially cautious at railroad crossings and uncontrolled intersections. Fog should diminish by mid to late morning.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Elko County by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-16 02:50:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-16 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Elko County; Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; South Central Elko County; Southeastern Elko County; Southwest Elko County Fog occurring across northeast Nevada Areas of fog continues to slowly expand in valley locations across the 1-80 corridor from Battle Mountain eastward. Visibilities as low as one quarter mile will occur with the areas of denser fog. Fog will dissipate later this morning after sunrise. Increase following distance and decrease speed while driving. Visit www.weather.gov/elko for the latest weather information.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Hamilton, Hardin, Webster, Wright by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-17 04:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-17 05:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Hamilton; Hardin; Webster; Wright A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Hardin, central Webster, southwestern Wright and Hamilton Counties through 545 AM CDT At 456 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles southeast of Fort Dodge, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail and additional rainfall up to one inch. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Ponding of ponding of water on roadways, low visibilities, and rises in small streams and creeks. Locations impacted include Fort Dodge, Webster City, Clarion, Jewell Junction, Big Wall Lake, Dayton, Stratford, Coalville, Otho, Ellsworth, Stanhope, Lehigh, Duncombe, Callender, Williams, Harcourt, Blairsburg, Kamrar, Woolstock and Buckeye. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 134 and 151. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Hurricane Watch issued for Southeast by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-17 09:20:00 Expires: 2022-09-17 17:30:00 Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Southeast TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT HURRICANE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Southeast * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 30-40 mph with gusts to 70 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect life and property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for significant wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles. - Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Localized storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for up to 2 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: through Monday evening - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 1 foot above ground - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Shelter against storm surge flooding greater than 1 foot above ground. - PREPARE: All flood preparations should be complete. Expect flooding of low-lying roads and property. - ACT: Stay away from storm surge prone areas. Continue to follow the instructions of local officials. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main surge event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 12-18 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has increased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. In mountain areas, destructive runoff may run quickly down valleys while increasing susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://www.weather.gov/sju
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Tooele by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-15 18:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-15 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Tooele A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MDT FOR WEST CENTRAL TOOELE COUNTY At 649 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles east of Utah Test and Training Range South, or 37 miles southeast of Wendover, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Utah Test and Training Range South. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Tropical Storm Warning issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-18 14:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-18 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - St Thomas St John and adjacent islands * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 30-40 mph with gusts to 60 mph - Window for Tropical Storm force winds: until late this evening - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph - The wind threat has decreased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts to protect life and property should now be complete. The area remains subject to significant wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from dangerous wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should continue to include possible tornadoes. - PREPARE: Stay within your shelter keeping informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Move quickly to the safest place within your shelter if a tornado warning is issued. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://www.weather.gov/sju
weather.gov
Tropical Storm Warning issued for St Croix by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-18 11:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-18 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: St Croix TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT HURRICANE WATCH IS CANCELLED * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - St Croix * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 35-45 mph with gusts to 70 mph - Window for Tropical Storm force winds: through the next few hours - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 74 to 110 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for life-threatening wind of equivalent CAT 1 or 2 hurricane force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts should solely focus on protecting life. The area remains subject to considerable wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from life-threatening wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Localized storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 1-3 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: through this afternoon - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 1 foot above ground - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Shelter against storm surge flooding greater than 1 foot above ground. - PREPARE: All flood preparations should be complete. Expect flooding of low-lying roads and property. - ACT: Stay away from storm surge prone areas. Continue to follow the instructions of local officials. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main surge event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 6-10 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has increased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. In mountain areas, destructive runoff may run quickly down valleys while increasing susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should continue to include possible tornadoes. - PREPARE: Stay within your shelter keeping informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Move quickly to the safest place within your shelter if a tornado warning is issued. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://www.weather.gov/sju
weather.gov
Hurricane Local Statement issued for Central Interior, Culebra, Eastern Interior by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-18 15:50:00 Expires: 2022-09-18 23:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Central Interior; Culebra; Eastern Interior; Mayaguez and Vicinity; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; Ponce and Vicinity; San Juan and Vicinity; Southeast; Southwest; Vieques; Western Interior This product covers Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands **EYE OF FIONA VERY NEAR THE SOUTHWEST COAST OF PUERTO RICO** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Hurricane Warning is in effect for all of Puerto Rico, including Vieques and Culebra. - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the United States Virgin Islands. * STORM INFORMATION: - About 40 miles south-southeast of Mayaguez PR or about 140 miles west of Saint Croix VI - 17.8N 66.9W - Storm Intensity 85 mph - Movement West-northwest or 285 degrees at 8 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Hurricane Fiona is currently located 25 miles southwest of Ponce, at 17.8 North, 66.9 West. The forecast continues to show Fiona in the vicinity of Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico late this afternoon or early this evening, as it continues to strengthen. Therefore, a Hurricane Warning is in effect for Puerto Rico, as well as for the local waters. Hurricane conditions are likely for portions of Puerto Rico as well as for the local waters. For the U.S. Virgin Islands, a Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect. Maximum sustained winds are expected to be as high as near 85 mph, with higher gusts over Puerto Rico, especially for southwestern and western Puerto Rico. The main hazard remains the flooding rainfall that this storm will bring. Periods of moderate to heavy rainfall have been seen this morning and early in the afternoon, especially for St. Croix and eastern, southeastern, south and the interior of Puerto Rico. Rainfall totals in southern Puerto Rico are forecast to be 12 to 16 inches, and locally up to 20 to 25 inches. Elsewhere, rainfall amounts of 5 to 10 inches are expected, with locally higher amounts. This amount of rainfall will result in life-threatening flash and urban flooding, as well as mudslides or rockfalls and river flooding. The greatest threat for these dangerous flooding conditions is expected between tonight and Monday. Deteriorated, hazardous marine and coastal conditions are also anticipated. Seas will build to around 18 feet, lasting through the weekend. Winds over the seas will be around 65 knots with gusts to 80 knots. For the southern and southeastern coasts, water levels of 1 to 3 feet above ground level are expected. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Potential impacts from the flooding rain are still unfolding across the region. Remain well guarded against life-threatening flood waters having possible devastating impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Extreme rainfall flooding may prompt numerous evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may overwhelmingly overflow their banks in many places with deep moving water. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches may become raging rivers. In mountain areas, deadly runoff may rage down valleys while increasing susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter numerous structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Numerous places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of raging water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become very dangerous. Numerous road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. Protect against life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible significant to extensive impacts across the entire area. * WIND: Protect against life-threatening wind having extensive impacts across Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. Potential impacts include: - Considerable roof damage to sturdy buildings, with some having window, door, and garage door failures leading to structural damage. Mobile homes severely damaged, with some destroyed. Damage accentuated by airborne projectiles. Locations may be uninhabitable for weeks. - Many large trees snapped or uprooted along with fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. Several bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. * SURGE: Potential impacts from the main surge event are now unfolding across southern and southeastern Puerto Rico. Remain well away from locally hazardous surge having limited impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Localized inundation with storm surge flooding mainly along immediate shorelines and in low-lying spots, or in areas farther inland near where higher surge waters move ashore. - Sections of near-shore roads and parking lots become overspread with surge water. Driving conditions dangerous in places where surge water covers the road. - Moderate beach erosion. Heavy surf also breaching dunes, mainly in usually vulnerable locations. Strong rip currents. - Minor to locally moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. A few small craft broken away from moorings. * TORNADOES: Protect against a tornado event having possible limited impacts across Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. Potential impacts include: - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Do not return to evacuated areas until hazardous winds diminish and flood waters abate. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Now is the time to remain safely sheltered from the storm. Stay inside and away from windows. Listen for updates and be ready in case you lose electrical power. Locate your battery powered radio and flashlight from your Emergency Supplies Kit. Keep these items close. During the peak of the storm, keep your shoes on and rain gear handy. Boots and tennis shoes offer the best foot protection if you become unexpectedly exposed to the elements. Continue to keep your cell phone well charged for as long as possible. If you lose power, use it more sparingly and mainly for personal emergencies and check-ins. Do not overload communications systems with idle chatter. Do not venture outside while in the eye of a hurricane. Within the eye, weather conditions may temporarily improve which can be misleading. Once the eye passes, the wind will change direction and return to dangerous speeds. Heavy rain will also return. Be smart and remain safely hidden from the storm. Do not be a thrill seeker or risk your life for senseless photos or videos. Be wise and avoid becoming another statistic. Be ready to move to the identified safe room if your home or shelter begins to fail. Quickly move to an interior room on the lowest floor. Put as many sturdy walls between you and the storm as you can. Protect your head and body. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in San Juan PR around 5 PM AST, or sooner if conditions warrant.
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Muskegon, Ottawa by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-18 12:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-18 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Muskegon; Ottawa BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves. * WHERE...Muskegon and Ottawa counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
weather.gov
Hurricane Local Statement issued for St Croix, St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS
weather.gov
Hurricane Warning issued for Western Interior by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-18 12:08:00 Expires: 2022-09-18 20:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Interior HURRICANE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Western Interior * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 40-50 mph with gusts to 75 mph - Window for Tropical Storm force winds: until early Monday morning - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 74 to 110 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for life-threatening wind of equivalent CAT 1 or 2 hurricane force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts should solely focus on protecting life. The area remains subject to considerable wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from life-threatening wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 6-10 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. In mountain areas, destructive runoff may run quickly down valleys while increasing susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should continue to include possible tornadoes. - PREPARE: Stay within your shelter keeping informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Move quickly to the safest place within your shelter if a tornado warning is issued. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://www.weather.gov/sju
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-18 06:56:00 SST Expires: 2022-09-18 19:00:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu A High Surf Advisory is in effect * WHAT...Surf up to 10 to 12 feet. * WHERE...Southern and eastern shores of all islands. * WHEN...through Tuesday. * IMPACTS...MINOR...Expect some strong breaking waves, shorebreak, and strong longshore and rip currents making water recreation difficult and dangerous. Some coastal erosion is also possible for vulnerable locations. Larger set waves may occasionally impact harbor entrances. Precautionary/Prepardness Actions: Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by safety officals and exercise caution. Fautuaga mo galu maualuluga Ofisa o le tau Pago Pago AS 656 TAEAO ASO SA SETEMA 18 2022 ...Ua iai nei le Fautuaga mo Galu maualuluga * MAFUAAGA...O galu maualuluga ma malolosi e 10 i le 12 futu. * NOFOAGA AAFIA...E aafia ai talafatai i saute ma sasae o motu uma o le atunu`u. * TAIMI...Seia oo i le Aso Lua. * AAFIAGA...LAITI...O le a iai taimi e fafati maualuluga ai galu i le matafaga ma le aau, e aave foi le sami e faafaigatama lamatia ai fuafuaga tumatafaga. e ono tutupu foi nai saloga i talafatai o le atunuu. E iai foi taimi, e ono fafati ai galu i le muliava (gatu) o le uafu. Puipui/Tapenaga Faatino: Tagata uma o loo tafafaoi le matafaga, auau, fa`apea le `au fa`ase`e galu, e tatau ona fa`autagiaina fautuaga uma e aumaiae tagata o loo puipuia le saogalemu ma ia faatinoina ma le faaeteete.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Kuskokwim Delta by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-18 08:37:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-18 15:45:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Kuskokwim Delta FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM AKDT THIS AFTERNOON ALONG THE LOWER KUSKOKWIM RIVER * WHAT...Flooding caused by storm surge is expected. * WHERE...The lower Kuskokwim River, including Bethel, Napakiak, and other nearby villages. * WHEN...Until 345 PM AKDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 833 AM AKDT, Water levels remain high from strong winds and associated storm surge from the storm that moved through the last couple days. Although water levels have fallen overnight and this morning, water levels will rise once again with today`s high tide. They will not be as high as on Saturday, but will still cause minor flooding of low lying areas in villages along the lower Kuskokwim River. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Allegan, Mason, Oceana, Van Buren by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-18 12:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-18 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Allegan; Mason; Oceana; Van Buren BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves. * WHERE...Mason, Oceana, Allegan and Van Buren counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Northern Carroll, Northern Coos, Northern Grafton by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-17 07:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-17 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern Carroll; Northern Coos; Northern Grafton; Southern Carroll; Southern Coos; Southern Grafton FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING Temperatures have started an upward trend for today and the threat has ended.
weather.gov
Hurricane Warning issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-18 15:01:00 Expires: 2022-09-18 23:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Mayaguez and Vicinity HURRICANE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Mayaguez and Vicinity * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Strong Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 55-70 mph with gusts to 90 mph - Window for Tropical Storm force winds: until Monday afternoon - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 74 to 110 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for life-threatening wind of equivalent CAT 1 or 2 hurricane force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts should solely focus on protecting life. The area remains subject to considerable wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from life-threatening wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 6-10 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. In mountain areas, destructive runoff may run quickly down valleys while increasing susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should continue to include possible tornadoes. - PREPARE: Stay within your shelter keeping informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Move quickly to the safest place within your shelter if a tornado warning is issued. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://www.weather.gov/sju
weather.gov
Tropical Storm Watch issued for Eastern Interior by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-16 09:09:00 Expires: 2022-09-16 17:15:00 Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Eastern Interior TROPICAL STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Eastern Interior * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 15-25 mph with gusts to 50 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 8-12 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. In mountain areas, destructive runoff may run quickly down valleys while increasing susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://www.weather.gov/sju
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for St Croix by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-18 11:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-18 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: St Croix FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands, including the following areas, in Puerto Rico, Central Interior, Culebra, Eastern Interior, Mayaguez and Vicinity, North Central, Northeast, Northwest, Ponce and Vicinity, San Juan and Vicinity, Southeast, Southwest, Vieques and Western Interior. In Virgin Islands, St Croix and St.Thomas...St. John...and Adjacent Islands. * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rain from Hurricane Fiona continues to affect the islands. The main area of rainfall associated with the storm continues to affect all local islands. Periods of moderate to heavy rainfall are expected, both as the system moves through the region, as well as in the enhanced moisture that will persist over the area for several days. Life-threatening to catastrophic flooding is expected. The heaviest rainfall is expected for today through Monday. Rainfall totals of 5 to 10 inches are expected for much of the region, including the U.S. Virgin Islands, with locally higher amounts. In southern Puerto Rico, however, rainfall amounts of 12 to 16 inches are anticipated, and locally higher amounts to around 20 to 25 inches are possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Southern Cook, North Shore by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-18 10:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-18 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Southern Cook, North Shore DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half miles in dense fog. * WHERE...Southern Cook County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Grand Portage Reservation. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Hurricane Warning issued for North Central by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-18 15:01:00 Expires: 2022-09-18 23:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: North Central HURRICANE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - North Central * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 30-40 mph with gusts to 60 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 74 to 110 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for life-threatening wind of equivalent CAT 1 or 2 hurricane force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts should solely focus on protecting life. The area remains subject to considerable wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from life-threatening wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should continue to include possible tornadoes. - PREPARE: Stay within your shelter keeping informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Move quickly to the safest place within your shelter if a tornado warning is issued. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://www.weather.gov/sju
