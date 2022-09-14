Effective: 2022-09-18 09:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-19 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Broward FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of South Florida, including the following county, Broward. * WHEN...Until 230 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1230 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Pembroke Pines, Hollywood, Miramar, Davie, Miami Gardens, Cooper City, Royal Palm Ranches and Miramar Parkway And University Drive. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO