Dallas to Become Home of First STITCH Golf Retail Location

A premium golf gear and apparel brand is headed to Dallas. STITCH Golf will be located at 5300 W. Lovers Ln. in Dallas. A soft opening has been scheduled for mid-October in order to train staff, and a ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration will be held on Saturday, November 5.

The Dallas location will be the first retail shop for STITCH, which was founded in North Carolina in 2012. During the first few years, STITCH focused on selling in country clubs and pro shops. “We realized that we really needed to get online. We really didn’t ramp up our online sales until around 2018,” said Chandler King Venditti , STITCH VP of Marketing.

Since then, the brand has had great success and continues to look for growth opportunities. “The next step in the progression would be to open some retail locations, so we’re super excited to get them finalized and finally open,” she continued.

“Dallas is a big area for us. We see a ton of online sales and traffic from Dallas, so we’re excited to be able to open our first location there.” STITCH plans to open its second retail location in Palm Beach, Florida this fall.

