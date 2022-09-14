Read full article on original website
I-40 West Closed for Tanker Truck Crash
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Westbound Interstate 40 at Union Cross Road in Winston-Salem is currently shut down completely to traffic. North Carolina Highway Patrol is currently investigating a vehicle collision involving a tanker truck. Traffic is being diverted onto Union Cross Road. The roadway is expected to be closed for the next 3-4 hours.
Winston-Salem Zaxby's Robbed by Former Employee
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police were called to an Armed Robbery at the Zaxby's Restaurant location at 3179 Peters Creek Parkway. The suspect reportedly left the business in a gray SUV. Responding officers located the suspect vehicle nearby, and conducted a traffic stop. The vehicle contained the arrestee, Alexander Rios, and two other occupants. The other occupants were identified as a juvenile driver, and another passenger/arrestee, Michael James Blevins.
Part of Battleground Avenue Closed for Crash
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Following a multi-vehicle collision involving minor injury and a damaged utility pole, Battleground Avenue at Markland Drive are closed in both directions pending repairs by Duke Energy. The north and southbound lanes of Battleground Avenue and east and west lanes of Markland Drive are closed. An estimated time of repair completion has not been determined at this time. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.
Man Charged with Murder After April Shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police have continued to investigate the shooting from Garden Court Apartments on April 25 that left one dead. As a result, on September 8, a warrant was obtained for 21-year-old Rayshun Antonio Crowder for Possession of a Firearm by Felon. On September 15, Crowder was located in the 5000 block of Shattalon Drive. He ran away but was arrested by WSPD SWAT personnel. Crowder was in possession of a firearm which was seized.
School safety inside the classroom and at large events
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — “Why should an airport be safer than my schools?," asked FCSO Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough, Jr. Currently only middle and high schools in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools have metal detectors. “I have said this from day one, from day one, day one," said Sheriff Kimbrough. There...
WS/FCS works with educational organization to locate thousands of missing students
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Forsyth County School District is tracking down thousands of students who haven't gone back to class. During the summer, the district could not locate 3,000 students. After working rigorously with student services and counselors, knocking on doors and meeting families, the district is now...
New bag policy for Guilford County Schools
Traditional bags and purses are out and clear bags and purses are what’s in style now at Guilford County School sporting events. If you’re thinking about bringing your new Kate Spade bag to Friday night football games you may want to trade it out for a clear zip-lock bag or a clear clutch. GCS Executive director for emergencies Mike Richey said this is just another way to ensure safety.
Olivia the NC Zoo Rhino Dies, One of their Oldest Animals
ASHEBORO, N.C. — Olivia, a 54-year-old southern white rhinoceros who has lived at the North Carolina Zoo for more than 30 years, passed away on Thursday. A North Carolina Zoo resident since 1987, Olivia was a breeding partner with male rhino Stan, although no offspring were born. In later...
