Read full article on original website
Lee Hawthorne
4d ago
the state needs to open a boot camp that's run by military personnel. it should be military style bunkers, they should have no phone's, TV, internet. they should have to grow there own food ,wash there own clothes.the state needs to separate facilities in different locations one for boys and one for girls.
Reply
12
Andrew McCaskill
3d ago
This problem is indicative of bad parents. Schools cannot be the parent and we cannot continue throwing money at kids who desire to be mindless barbarians.
Reply
4
~~~~
3d ago
I’m glad these students were kicked out of school. Any students who disrupt the learning environment with violence shouldn’t be allowed on school property.
Reply
5
Related
'Wrongly terminated': Ex-Richland County jail director fighting his firing
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The former director of the Richland County jail who was fired last week is challenging his dismissal from the agency he led for just two months. Tyrell Cato's attorney, Beth Bowen, said Friday Cato would be filing a formal grievance with the county about his termination that came down on September 9.
WIS-TV
DJJ investigative incident reports include allegations June “mob” violence was “set up” by staff
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Department of Juvenile Justice records include allegations by DJJ youth that a fight which left two juveniles hospitalized (one overnight) in June was “set up” by DJJ security. The documents also include the report of one DJJ employee who alleged hearing a juvenile corrections...
WYFF4.com
Police sergeant in SC fired after video of him making arrest is posted on YouTube, chief says
FLORENCE, S.C. — A police sergeant in South Carolina is no longer on the job after a video of him making an arrest was posted on YouTube, according to his boss. Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye said on Monday the sheriff's office received a written complaint from the person who was arrested and learned the person had posted his video of the arrest on the internet.
fox5atlanta.com
Dash camera of law enforcement chase, shooting in South Carolina
York County Senior Deputy Korey Wedow fired three shots at Tyshawn Malik Benjamin, according to dashboard camera video released by the sheriff’s office. York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said he thinks the shooting was justified because the driver used his vehicle as a weapon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Authorities Accuse South Carolina Woman Of Running Onto Bus, Attacking Middle School Students
A woman in South Carolina is accused of running onto a school bus and attacking several middle school children after a fight broke out, Radar has learned.After school on Sept. 9, the bus’s driver opened the door while at a stop in Chester and a group of girls got into the altercation, states an incident report obtained by WBTV.According to the report, the adult woman, Carnisha Kelley, and another girl boarded the bus and Kelley hit several students.The bus driver closed the door and drove the vehicle to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, where deputies were waiting with parents.Kelley was placed under arrest, and she faces three counts of third-degree assault and battery, and one count of interfering with the operation of a school bus.WBTV reported two students’ injuries included a busted lip and a scratch on the cheek.
WIS-TV
Newberry County Sheriff marks third year of investigation into homicide, asks public for assistance
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster is marking the third anniversary of a shooting by asking anyone with information to come forward. Sharonda Sims was found dead around 3 a.m. on Sept. 17, 2019, on Drayton St. Foster said law enforcement found Sims after a 911 call reported finding the woman on the side of the road. First responders found her with gunshot wounds.
Search underway for suspect after pursuit, crash near Blythewood
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — Authorities are looking for a suspect they said ran from a traffic stop on I-77 on Friday afternoon. According to Master Trooper David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the incident occurred around 4:40 p.m. after a trooper spotted a violation and attempted to stop the suspect.
wach.com
Looking back on desegregation in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The saying a picture is worth a thousand words could not be more true for three classmates - reunited again 54 years after their third-grade class was one of the first to integrate in South Carolina back in 1968. “We looked different, but I felt...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wach.com
Deputies searching for Lowe's armed robber
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County officials are asking for the public's help in finding a man wanted for armed robbery at a Lowe's on Two Notch Road earlier this month. Officials say the man, caught on camera, walked into the store around noon on September 9th. He...
Richland County school moves to virtual learning on Friday due to smokey smell
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A Columbia-area school was evacuated on Thursday due to a small fire. And while damage was minimal, the smell of smoke means Friday classes will be virtual. Columbia-Richland County Fire crews were called to Meadowfield Elementary School at 525 Galway Lane in the morning hours...
WIS-TV
Investigators searching for armed robbery suspect in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said they’re searching for an armed robbery suspect. Deputies were called to the Lowe’s on Two Notch Rd on Sept. 9 around noon on reports of a robbery. Surveillance footage showed the man pulled a gun from his waistband and pointed it a cashier. He then grabbed money from the register before leaving.
wach.com
Lexington County woman charged after allegedly stabbing neighbor
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — A Lexington County woman has been arrested after she allegedly stabbed her neighbor Monday night. According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Office, Brenda Sue Jeffcoat, 60, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to arrest warrants. LOCAL...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Florence police: Driver in rollover crash found dead after being ‘carried or dragged’ in hit-and-run
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run Friday night in which the driver of a car involved in a rollover crash was “dragged or carried” to a different location about three miles away. Police were called at about 2:50 a.m. to Church Street near June Lane to investigate a report of […]
wach.com
"Peace, that's all he was": Family of murdered 17-year-old seeks accountability
A judge made no final decision Thursday on whether to grant or deny bond to two of the three men accused of killing a 17-year-old teen earlier this year. But the victim's family seeks accountability. Back in July, 17-year-old Justice Rutherford was shot and killed while driving along Highway 1...
Chester County bus driver to be recognized for actions during fight, district says
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina school bus driver will be recognized later this week for stopping a fight between students and parents onboard her bus, the Chester County School District announced on Wednesday. Celestine Sanders took quick action, driving to the parking lot of the nearby Chester...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Richland County Sheriff's Department breaks up homeless encampment on private property
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department Thursday ousted an undetermined number of unhoused adults and children from an encampment, saying the move was an attempt to both reduce crime in the area of the camp and to get members of the community to services. Sheriff Leon Lott said in a...
Richland County jail director fired after two months on the job
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The director of the Richland County jail has been fired after only two months on the job, the second time he's been terminated from leading a county jail this year. A spokesperson for Richland County government confirmed Wednesday that Tyrell Cato had been terminated as of...
WLTX.com
Tears and disbelief follow Sumter lottery jackpot
SUMTER, S.C. — A South Carolina lottery winner said he couldn't stop crying when he learned that he would be taking home a sizable jackpot. According to South Carolina Education Lottery officials, the winner found out about his good fortune when he was already at home on the couch. It was at that moment, that he began to tear up.
WIS-TV
Records show director at Alvin S. Glenn out after only two months on job
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The director of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center isn’t on the job after only two months. Records show Tyrell Deemtrick Cato was active with the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center from July 18 until Sept. 9. Cato previously worked at the Kershaw Co. Detention Center until May of this year.
WMBF
Man killed in early-morning Florence shooting, officials say
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting early Wednesday morning in Florence. The Florence Police Department said officers responded to the 400 block of Prout Drive regarding a shooting victim at around 6:45 a.m. Officers located the victim inside a vehicle in the roadway. The victim was...
Comments / 12