Kershaw County, SC

Lee Hawthorne
4d ago

the state needs to open a boot camp that's run by military personnel. it should be military style bunkers, they should have no phone's, TV, internet. they should have to grow there own food ,wash there own clothes.the state needs to separate facilities in different locations one for boys and one for girls.

Andrew McCaskill
3d ago

This problem is indicative of bad parents. Schools cannot be the parent and we cannot continue throwing money at kids who desire to be mindless barbarians.

3d ago

I’m glad these students were kicked out of school. Any students who disrupt the learning environment with violence shouldn’t be allowed on school property.

WYFF4.com

Police sergeant in SC fired after video of him making arrest is posted on YouTube, chief says

FLORENCE, S.C. — A police sergeant in South Carolina is no longer on the job after a video of him making an arrest was posted on YouTube, according to his boss. Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye said on Monday the sheriff's office received a written complaint from the person who was arrested and learned the person had posted his video of the arrest on the internet.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
Kershaw County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Kershaw County, SC
State
South Carolina State
RadarOnline

Authorities Accuse South Carolina Woman Of Running Onto Bus, Attacking Middle School Students

A woman in South Carolina is accused of running onto a school bus and attacking several middle school children after a fight broke out, Radar has learned.After school on Sept. 9, the bus’s driver opened the door while at a stop in Chester and a group of girls got into the altercation, states an incident report obtained by WBTV.According to the report, the adult woman, Carnisha Kelley, and another girl boarded the bus and Kelley hit several students.The bus driver closed the door and drove the vehicle to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, where deputies were waiting with parents.Kelley was placed under arrest, and she faces three counts of third-degree assault and battery, and one count of interfering with the operation of a school bus.WBTV reported two students’ injuries included a busted lip and a scratch on the cheek.
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Newberry County Sheriff marks third year of investigation into homicide, asks public for assistance

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster is marking the third anniversary of a shooting by asking anyone with information to come forward. Sharonda Sims was found dead around 3 a.m. on Sept. 17, 2019, on Drayton St. Foster said law enforcement found Sims after a 911 call reported finding the woman on the side of the road. First responders found her with gunshot wounds.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Looking back on desegregation in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The saying a picture is worth a thousand words could not be more true for three classmates - reunited again 54 years after their third-grade class was one of the first to integrate in South Carolina back in 1968. “We looked different, but I felt...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Deputies searching for Lowe's armed robber

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County officials are asking for the public's help in finding a man wanted for armed robbery at a Lowe's on Two Notch Road earlier this month. Officials say the man, caught on camera, walked into the store around noon on September 9th. He...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Investigators searching for armed robbery suspect in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said they’re searching for an armed robbery suspect. Deputies were called to the Lowe’s on Two Notch Rd on Sept. 9 around noon on reports of a robbery. Surveillance footage showed the man pulled a gun from his waistband and pointed it a cashier. He then grabbed money from the register before leaving.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Lexington County woman charged after allegedly stabbing neighbor

LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — A Lexington County woman has been arrested after she allegedly stabbed her neighbor Monday night. According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Office, Brenda Sue Jeffcoat, 60, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to arrest warrants. LOCAL...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLTX.com

Tears and disbelief follow Sumter lottery jackpot

SUMTER, S.C. — A South Carolina lottery winner said he couldn't stop crying when he learned that he would be taking home a sizable jackpot. According to South Carolina Education Lottery officials, the winner found out about his good fortune when he was already at home on the couch. It was at that moment, that he began to tear up.
SUMTER, SC
WMBF

Man killed in early-morning Florence shooting, officials say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting early Wednesday morning in Florence. The Florence Police Department said officers responded to the 400 block of Prout Drive regarding a shooting victim at around 6:45 a.m. Officers located the victim inside a vehicle in the roadway. The victim was...
FLORENCE, SC

