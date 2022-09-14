Read full article on original website
Hearing scheduled Monday for Adnan Syed as prosecutors seek to vacate conviction
A new hearing is scheduled Monday for Adnan Syed. Video above: Prosecutors seek to vacate Adnan Syed's conviction, new trial. Syed will be in court after Baltimore City prosecutors filed a motion Thursday to vacate his murder conviction and seek a new trial in the death of his high school ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee.
‘Planned Execution': DC Man Convicted in Capitol Heights Double Murder
A D.C. man received two life sentences Thursday for the murders of two men in Capitol Heights, Maryland. Rendell Johnson shot and killed 24-year-old Trevor Frazier and 26-year-old Raymond Giles in April 2019, prosecutors said. The two victims were best friends, their families said. "These were two young men that...
Man Convicted Of Killing His Girlfriend May Get Second Chance After New Evidence Is Revealed
A man who has maintained his innocence for decades after being convicted for killing his girlfriend may be getting a second chance after Baltimore prosecutors asked a judge to vacate his sentence, officials say. Adnan Syed, 42, was convicted of the 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee over 20 years...
York Dad Dies Less Than 1 Year After Prison Release Following ATF 'Operation Gun Grabber'
Police are searching for a vehicle and its driver days after the deadly shooting of a Pennsylvania father. Lykeem Ajibree Bethune, 24, of York City, was shot on the street in the area of East Jackson and South Court Avenue in York at 3:26 p.m. Sunday, September 11, according to the York County Coroner's office.
Man faces murder charge for 'brutal assault' on senior citizen in Beltsville
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A suspect accused of assaulting a senior citizen in Beltsville, Maryland is facing new charges related to the incident. 25-year-old Julias Wright of Fort Washington was indicted on a murder charge Thursday, according to the Prince George's County State's Attorneys Office. The incident happened in...
Fatal Carroll County hit and run suspect in custody
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Officers in Carroll County arrested a suspect in a fatal hit and run. According to police, at about 9:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the scene of a hit and run near Trevanion Road and Otterdale Mill Road. Police said the victim was struck by...
Maryland's Most Wanted | 'Bonnie and Clyde' duo with gang ties in custody
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The couple accused of beating a man unconscious and then robbing him in North Baltimore in June is now in custody, officials say. Nikina Hill, 36, and Trey McEachin, 35, were featured on Maryland’s Most Wanted in July 2022. According to the US Marshals Service,...
Teen charged in shooting at central Pa. mall gives up push to move to juvenile court: report
A teenager charged as an adult in a shooting last year at Park City Mall has opted not to try to move his case into juvenile court after all. Jeremiahs Josiah-Alberto Sanchez, 16 at the time, of Lancaster, was charged with two attempted homicide counts, four counts of aggravated assault and 52 counts of reckless endangerment in the Oct. 17 shooting at the Lancaster County mall. He’s also charged with firearms crimes and receiving stolen property in connection with the weapon, which was reported stolen in Lebanon County in September 2021.
Woman arrested, charged with attempted murder
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A woman was arrested in connection to a shooting earlier this month. According to police, on September 8, 2022 a 31-year-old man was shot in the chest near Chapel Street in East Baltimore. He was taken to a local hospital where he is still being treated...
Sheriff searching for SUV in fatal Taneytown hit-and-run
TANEYTOWN, Md. — Authorities are searching for a vehicle in connection with a fatal hit-and-run Saturday morning. The Carroll County Sheriff's Office, Taneytown police and paramedics were called around 9:39 a.m. to the area of Trevanion and Otterdale Mill roads for a report of a person struck by a car. The victim died at the scene.
Homicide suspect arrested and identified for stabbing in York Co.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A welfare check, conducted by officials on September 13 at around 1:25PM, revealed a stabbing incident that lead to one death and one injured, according to Springettsbury Township Police Department. Police say that they were dispatched to 3633 Harrowgate Road to check on the...
Midday Shooter At Large After Teen Found With Shot Outside Baltimore Apartment Building: Police
Police have launched an investigation following a midday shooting in Maryland that left a teen hospitalized, authorities announced. Shortly before 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, officers from the Baltimore Police Department’s Eastern District responded to the 1500 block of Ward Court to investigate a reported shooting, officials said.
Teens arrested, guns recovered after police pursuit through Baltimore City and County
BALTIMORE -- A police pursuit that wound through Baltimore City and Baltimore County ended with three arrests along I-83 in Timonium on Friday afternoon.Baltimore City police said they arrested two 15-year-olds and a 17-year-old. The vehicle was wanted in connection to an armed robbery."Officers recovered three loaded handguns and suspected marijuana. The three male juveniles will be transported to Juvenile Booking and formally charged," Baltimore police said in a news release.The dangerous situation began in Southeast Baltimore. It then went into Dundalk, where the blue Nissan drove onto a sidewalk across from Dundalk Elementary School. The suspects crashed into...
Man Made Meth, Trafficked Guns In York: USDOJ
A central Pennsylvania methamphetamine making and illegal arms dealer has been indicted, according to a release by the United States Department of Justice. Calvin Foust, 40, of Dover Township, York County, was charged with drug trafficking and firearms offenses on Wednesday, Sept. 14, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.
Police called to shooting in York
YORK, Pa. — The York City Police Department responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Lincoln Street Saturday night, according to York County 911 dispatch. Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene at 8:38 p.m. on Sept. 17. At this time, it is unclear if anyone was...
Baltimore Police follow blood trail to find shooting victim
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police are investigating two separate shootings last night that left two men hurt and said a trail of blood led them to one of the victims. Just before 10:30 last night, police in east Baltimore investigated a Shot Spotter alert in the 1700 block of Asquith Street.
Here's What We Know After Three Teens Busted Following High-Speed Baltimore Police Pursuit
Three teens are in custody after being busted with illegal handguns and marijuana following a high-speed pursuit with police in Baltimore on Friday afternoon. Shortly before 12:15 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, a Baltimore Police officer’s License Plate Reader (LPR) alerted to a vehicle wanted in connection to an armed robbery, and when the teens noticed a police presence around them, they proceeded to speed away in an attempt to avoid being apprehended.
Baltimore Police seek identity of suspect who assaulted and killed a Canton man
BALTIMORE -- Investigators have released a picture of a person seen fleeing from the spot where 60-year-old Victorino Malabayabas was fatally assaulted in Canton last month, according to authorities.The picture shows a person in a 2005 gold Buick Regal leaving the site of the assault, police said.Malabayabas' neighbors told WJZ the suspect fled the scene in a sedan with a broken front headlight.Malabayabas was in the 600 block of S. Kenwood Avenue on the afternoon of Aug. 23 when an unidentified man asked him for a tissue, police said."When the victim went to give the male tissue, the male grabbed the victim by the shirt and pushed him against a vehicle and then to the ground," police said. "The suspect then removed the victim's wallet before fleeing the location."When officers arrived, Malabayabas was being treated by medics. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.Malabayabas' condition worsened and he died the following day, police said. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide.Anyone with information on the deadly assault should call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
Maryland bank robbed by man in red hat
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Detectives said they were looking for the man who robbed a bank in Silver Spring Friday afternoon. The Montgomery County Department of Police said the robbery took place at the Truist branch in the 1100 block of Wayne Ave. around 12:25 p.m. Police said the man, who appeared […]
Fatal Motorcycle Crash on Interstate 695 in Baltimore County, Maryland
BALTIMORE, MD (September 17, 2022) — The Maryland State Police is reporting the investigation of circumstances surrounding a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred Saturday afternoon September 17, 2022 on the inner loop of Interstate 695 in Baltimore County. Just before 4:30 P.M. Saturday afternoon, Troopers from the Maryland State...
