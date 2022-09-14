ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

JUST IN: Georgia to Cancel Home-And-Home Series with Oklahoma

By Harrison Reno
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23TbcF_0hvLt7Bt00

With SEC expansion coming soon, Georgia has been directed to cancel its upcoming games with Oklahoma.

The expansion of the Southeastern Conference is on the horizon. After the bombshell reports in the summer of 2021 that both current Big-12 powerhouses Texas and Oklahoma were joining the SEC it has forced major moves from other programs and conferences.

Those major moves included USC and UCLA, both recently announcing this past summer their intentions to join the Big-10 as college football's future looks to be heading towards superconferences.

Currently, Texas and OU will not join the SEC until 2025, which is the end of the Big-12's current TV deal. However, if the rumors are true, both schools, along with the help of the SEC and ESPN, could see the two programs join earlier than expected.

A report by ESPN's Pete Thamel on Wednesday afternoon indicates that the Southeastern Conference is already planning for its newest members' arrival. According to his sources, Thamel says that the SEC has directed both Georgia and Tennessee to cancel their upcoming games with Oklahoma University.

"Sources: The SEC has directed Georgia and Tennessee to not play their home-and-home non-conference series against Oklahoma. The Bulldogs had OU scheduled in '23 and '31. The Vols’ 2020 game in Norman was cancelled amid COVID and was expected to be made up down the line."

This latest directive is being carried out to clear the way for the rescheduling of the conference's future once the SEC expands from its current 14-team format to a 16-team format.

UPDATE: The conference has confirmed the reports. Though they are holding true to the 2025 start date.

The statement released by the SEC regarding the scheduling adjustment reads as follows:

The Southeastern Conference has directed the University of Georgia and the University of Tennessee to postpone scheduled football games versus Oklahoma because the transition of Oklahoma into the SEC will not allow for the involved institutions to fulfill their respective contractual non-conference home-and-home appearance obligations.

Because the second non-conference game in each of the Georgia-Oklahoma and Tennessee-Oklahoma series is scheduled to take place after Oklahoma joins the SEC in 2025, the Conference is directing the postponement of the Georgia at Oklahoma game in 2023 and the Oklahoma at Tennessee game in 2024 until such time that those matchups become part of the Conference rotation of games in future years.

Mark Mills
4d ago

It makes sense.There cannot be inter-league play if you're in the same league. Rather than playing a home and home game every decade or so, both teams will duke it out more often.

Reply
5
Chuck Campbell
3d ago

Georgia saw what Texas did to Alabama last week and decided they better schedule some Division 3 or Junior College instead. 😁😁😁😁

Reply(5)
6
 

