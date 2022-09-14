ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Governor Kate Brown Statement on Oregon’s Request for a Federal Emergency Declaration for Wildfires DOGAMI Governing Board to me…

oregontoday.net
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 28

Shari Bb
4d ago

gee Kate what took you so long? should have done that during the Archie Creek and holiday fire. cannot wait till shes out of office

Reply(3)
21
1 hunter
3d ago

Kate needs more money for her pockets hope they check her accounts before she leaves office wouldn't be the first time she was caught stealing funds.....

Reply(4)
15
Jay Thornhill
3d ago

Dictator Brown. To make a decision what a joke. I’ll be so glad when they put her under the prison for all she’s done to destroy Oregon.

Reply
8
Related
oregontoday.net

Electronic Government Portal Advisory Board to Meet Governor Kate Brown Statement on Oregon’s Request for a Federal Emergency De…

If granted, Oregon would be the first state to receive direct assistance under a Presidential Emergency Declaration for wildfires. Governor Kate Brown joined Biden-Harris Administration Officials, U.S. Senator Ron Wyden to announce first of its kind funding for community-based mobile crisis intervention program. Cedar Creek Fire is burning 33,100 acres...
OREGON STATE
oregontoday.net

Governor Kate Brown Announces Klamath County District Attorney Vacancy 2023 health rates finalized for individual, small group m…

Eve Costello to resign as Klamath County District Attorney. If granted, Oregon would be the first state to receive direct assistance under a Presidential Emergency Declaration for wildfires. Deadline to register is Sept. 19. Governor Kate Brown joined Biden-Harris Administration Officials, U.S. Senator Ron Wyden to announce first of its...
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Oregon AG launches state abortion laws explainer webpage

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Following the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, the state of Oregon has launched a webpage to explain the state’s abortion laws, announced Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum on Friday. The webpage, found on the Department of Justice website, contains a detailed list...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
KDRV

Biden administration targets Oregon coast for wind power generation

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Biden administration on Thursday announced plans to develop floating platforms off the Oregon coast that could create wind-generate electricity to power millions of homes. The administration is looking to create enough energy with the floating platform technology that generates up to 15 gigawatts of power,...
OREGON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Wyden
Person
Kate Brown
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Best Candidate to Represent Oregon Senate District 16 – Melissa Busch

This summer I had the opportunity to meet and speak with Melissa Busch on more than one occasion. Melissa is young, intelligent, high energy and completely dedicated to serving the individuals and families of our north coast. I have come to the conclusion that she is the best candidate to represent us as state senator in Salem for Senate Dist 16.
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Poll: Most Oregon voters want Measure 110 to remain

PORTLAND, Ore. — A new poll shows a controversial drug law in Oregon still has strong support statewide. Oregonians overwhelmingly voted 'yes' on Measure 110 in November 2020 to decriminalize the use of small amounts of hard drugs and open up money for addiction treatment. Backers of the ballot measure hailed it as a revolutionary move for the United States. Two years later, those same supporters are pleading for patience while high-profile critics and opponents are already wanting to repeal the law.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Emergency#Emergency Preparedness#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Governor#Politics Whitehouse
ijpr.org

New survey shows Southern Oregonians agree on scale of homelessness crisis

The survey was funded by three Southern Oregon healthcare groups, seeking to gauge public opinion on the homelessness crisis. It was conducted by the Moore Information Group, which surveyed 400 residents across Curry, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine and Klamath counties. The results showed around 90% of people think homelessness is an...
OREGON STATE
KGW

Oregon voters to consider gun control measure

PORTLAND, Oregon — Oregonians will vote in November on a measure that would add additional requirements for someone trying to buy and own a firearm. If Measure 114 passes, it would ban ammunition magazines that hold more than 10 rounds. Before people even try to buy a gun, they would need to acquire a “permit to purchase" issued by law enforcement. Applicants would also need to show photo identification, provide fingerprints, take gun safety training and pass a criminal background check regardless of how long it would take to complete.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KTVZ News Channel 21

Gov. Brown seeks federal emergency declaration for Oregon wildfires; more than 1,800 fighting Cedar Creek Fire

As the Cedar Creek firefighting ranks swelled past 1,800, Gov. Kate Brown said Wednesday she's asked President Biden to issue a federal emergency declaration for the state due to extreme risk of significant wildfires, with several burning around the state. The post Gov. Brown seeks federal emergency declaration for Oregon wildfires; more than 1,800 fighting Cedar Creek Fire appeared first on KTVZ.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy