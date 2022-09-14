Read full article on original website
Florida Gov. DeSantis to campaign for Michels in Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be in Green Bay this weekend, campaigning for Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels. DeSantis is a Republican whose policies have been compared to former President Donald Trump's in terms of divisiveness. Most recently, DeSantis has been in the news for ordering the transport of 50 immigrants from San Antonio to Martha's Vineyard.
