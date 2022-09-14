ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Florida Gov. DeSantis to campaign for Michels in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be in Green Bay this weekend, campaigning for Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels. DeSantis is a Republican whose policies have been compared to former President Donald Trump's in terms of divisiveness. Most recently, DeSantis has been in the news for ordering the transport of 50 immigrants from San Antonio to Martha's Vineyard.
GREEN BAY, WI
2 Northeast Wisconsin counties remain in 'high' for COVID spread

(WLUK) -- Marinette and Florence counties remain in the "high" category for COVID-19 activity. The latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map also shows Brown, Kewaunee, Door, Shawano, Menominee and Oconto counties in the "medium" category. At the "high" level, the CDC recommends everyone wear a face mask...
