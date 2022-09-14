ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bengals vs Cowboys live stream: How to watch the NFL week 2 online

By Marc Farzetta
 3 days ago

The Bengals vs Cowboys live stream features a Dallas team that is already tending to too many injuries. Already missing their All-Pro left tackle, Tyron Smith, starting quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a broken thumb last week and will miss significant time. The Cowboys opted not to place the QB on injured reserve, inspiring hope that he will be back sooner than the original timeline of six to eight weeks. To add insult to injury, they only host the reigning AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals in this NFL live stream .

Bengals vs Cowboys channel, start time

The Bengals vs Cowboys live stream airs Sunday (Sept 18th).
Time — 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT / 9.25 p.m. GMT
• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo.TV or Paramount Plus
• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Though their injury list isn’t as bad as their hosts Sunday, the Bengals are coming off a rough week one. They fell in overtime to the Steelers 23-20. Joe Burrow threw four picks in the loss, one of which was returned for a touchdown. Burrow was able to rally in the second half throwing both of his touchdown passes on his way to racking up 338 yards.  He would help get his the Bengals in position to win in overtime, but kicker McPherson missed a 29 yard field goal attempt.

In this matchup, Burrow will have to be on the look out for reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons and last year's interception leader Trevon Diggs.

Cincinnati did have one notable injury last week, wide receiver Tee Higgins left the game in the second quarter with a concussion. No official word yet on his availability for Sunday, but the team’s website described his progress this week as “encouraging.”

Even before losing Dak to a broken thumb, things weren’t going the Cowboys' way in their 19-3 week one loss to the Buccaneers. Prescott completed less than 50% of his passes throwing for 134 yards with an interception on 14-of-29 passing.

Backup quarterback Cooper Rush will start under center for Dallas against Cincinnati. Rush took over for Prescott in the fourth quarter in week one completing 7-of-his-13 passes. This game will mark just the second start of Rush’s five-year career. He won his only other start, beating the Vikings last season 20-16 while posting a 105.1 passer rating.

According to the Action Network the Bengals are a huge 8.5 road favorite and -110 bet on the moneyline.

How to watch Bengals vs Cowboys live stream from anywhere

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and can't watch Bengals vs Chiefs you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN ( we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)
2. Connect to the location you want to stream from
3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Bengals vs Cowboys live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Bengals vs Cowboys live stream is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available with most cable packages and on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV .

Big Week 2 games

Titans vs Bills live stream
Chargers vs Chiefs live stream

The game starts at 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT Sunday (Sept. 18)

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus , if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services .

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $70 per month.

Oh, and if you're OK with just watching the Buccaneers vs Cowboys live stream on mobile devices (phones and tablets), it's also available on the $4.99 per month NFL Plus .

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is included in NFL Sunday Ticket . Check out our How to get NFL Sunday Ticket without DirecTV guide for more details.

Bengals vs Cowboys live streams for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Bengals vs Cowboys.

Bengals vs Cowboys live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Bengals vs Cowboys on Sky Sports , the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Bengals vs Cowboys live stream starts at 9.25 p.m. GMT Sunday night.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN .

Bengals vs Cowboys live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Buccaneers vs Cowboys live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games.

Bengals vs Cowboys live streams in Australia

Aussies will find the Bengals vs Cowboys live stream on ESPN or Seven, via either Kayo Sports or Foxtel .

Kayo starts at $25 per month with the Kayo One Package offers a 7-day free trial to kick the tires.

